Aunque sea campeón de Libcentro, TSF deberá jugar el repechaje para ir a la Liga Nacional

Recientemente se confirmó la fórmula de desarrollo de la liga central que arrancará el 23 de abril próximo para lo cual, Tinguiririca iniciará este miércoles sus entrenamientos.
TSF ya tiene fecha de inicio para revalidar el título de Libcentro. Los Energéticos comenzarán esta carrera el próximo 23 de abril luego, recientemente, la Liga Nacional entregara detalles de la competición que reunirá a doce elencos desde las regiones de Valparaíso hasta el Bío-Bío.
Y, las reglas están ya claras. En el caso de los sanfernandinos, ni siendo campeones clasificarán a la Liga Nacional. Según el nuevo reglamento, y como el quinteto que dirige Cipriano Núñez perdió la franquicia para la próxima edición de la LNB, necesariamente deberá estar en un cuadrangular que elegirá a los dos mejores para ir la Liga. Ese minitorneo lo disputarán -en rigor- los cuatro mejores de Libcentro A de entre las siguientes instituciones: Club Brisas de La Cisterna, Club Palestino de Las Condes, Municipal Santiago, Alemán de Concepción, Liceo Curicó, Municipal Puente Alto, TSF Básquetbol y Sportiva Italiana de Valparaíso.
Ahora bien, Libcentro propiamente tal contemplará una fase regular que se desarrollará en once semanas, jugando fechas dobles sábados y domingos a partir del 23 y 24 de abril y finalizando los días 23 y 24 de julio. El formato de campeonato será todos contra todos en partidos de ida y vuelta. En esta fase, a los citados anteriormente se sumarán los quintetos de Universidad Católica, Colegios Los Leones de Quilpué, Club Universidad de Concepción y Deportivo Español de Talca.
En tanto, en la segunda ronda los ocho primeros clasificados se agruparán en cuatro llaves ( 1° vs 8°, 2° vs 7°, 3°vs 6°, 4°vs 5°) en series al mejor de cinco partidos. Los cuatro ganadores de los cruces clasificarán al Cuadrangular Final Libcentro 2016. Además, el campeón y vicecampeón de este certamen representarán a Libcentro, al igual que el año pasado donde TSF fue subcampeón, en el Cuadrangular Copa Chile que los medirá contra los dos mejores de la Liga Saesa.
Cabe consignar que, las bases y fixtures de los torneos se darán a conocer en las próximas horas a las instituciones participantes.
