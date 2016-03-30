El desafío energético de la región de O´Higgins

Fernando Ávila Figueroa

Intenso ha sido el trabajo que ha realizado en el corto período que lleva en el cargo la seremi de Energía, Alicia Barrera.

La autoridad dio a conocer que entre las actividades de las que ha sido partícipe destaca una reciente reunión en la que se evaluó el tema relacionado con el robo de cables de cobre en la Región de O’Higgins, donde Carabineros, PDI, Intendencia, Fiscalía, Seremía de Energía, entre otros, asegura que han logrado disminuir este tipo de delitos. Pese a ello reconoce que cuando ocurre este tipo de hechos el impacto es muy grande para la comunidad, sobre todo cuando se trata de robos de cable de transmisión.

Barrera añadió que se han planteado nuevos desafíos, entre ellos revisar el trabajo coordinado entre las policías, así como ver la posibilidad de levantar protocolos frente a este tipo de delitos, lo que permitirá que en el futuro se pueda realizar una mesa macro zonal donde el resto de las regiones puedan contar su experiencia de este tema, y tomar nuevos desafíos para enfrentar el delito.

La seremi también se refirió a los cortes de energía eléctrica que se ha producido en algunas comunas de la Región de O’Higgins cuando ocurren intensos temporales de viento y lluvia. En ese sentido es un tema que le preocupa, indicando que ha sostenido reuniones con las empresas de electricidad, con el fin de garantizar la seguridad en el consumo, meta primordial para su gestión. “El ministro la meta que me coloca es que el tema de la seguridad en el consumo, que el suministro eléctrico sea permanente a todos los habitantes de la Región de O’Higgins es fundamental. Es por eso que mis primeras reuniones fueron con las empresas para conversar de la relevancia de este tema, y analizar las medidas que ellos habían tomado después del invierno pasado, donde hubo tanta gente sin suministro eléctrico y demora en la reposición”, dijo la seremi.

Este encuentro se extendió con la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustible (SEC), entidad con la que se trabaja de manera coordinada ante el evento de que ocurra una emergencia, enfrentarla de la mejor manera y estar preparados para este invierno 2016, explicó.

ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES

La seremi cree que como Región es posible hacer un aporte en energía renovable y energía renovable no convencionales, citando como ejemplo lo que se está haciendo con la energía hidráulica en la cordillera, pero la idea es que vayan sumando otras no convencionales, creyendo que en el secano costero existe un gran potencial en energía eólica y energía solar, donde ya existen proyectos que están en evaluación en el Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental.

Cabe recordar que el último fin de semana, el ministro de Energía, Máximo Pacheco, inauguró en San Fernando un proyecto único que introduce un nuevo concepto de energía renovable en sistemas de riego tecnificado financiado con aportes del Ministerio de Energía. Esto en el Centro Especializado de Riego del Liceo Agrícola el Carmen de San Fernando, el más moderno del país y que pertenece a la red de colegios de SNA Educa, filial educativa de la Sociedad Nacional de Agricultura.

Esta iniciativa, que implicó una inversión de más de $80 millones y combina distintos sistemas de energía- permitirá mejorar la gestión de riego en 45 hectáreas de cerezos, arándanos, kiwis, maíz, entre otros cultivos, y capacitar a los alumnos y agricultores en este tipo de tecnologías.

La seremi sostuvo que como Ministerio ellos siempre están incentivando la inversión en energía, así como cautelan que estos proyectos sean sustentables ambientalmente, amigables con el medio ambiente, que cumplan la normativa, y donde se incluya la participación ciudadana de manera permanente. Además el objetivo es que los proyectos aporten al desarrollo local.

Otro trabajo que ha realizado la seremi, son talleres con alumnos de colegios de diferentes comunas. Son cerca de 700 alumnos entre quinto y séptimo básico, los que conocen temas relacionados con la eficiencia energética de manera didáctica, donde además aprenden conceptos, mecanismos de energía, ahorro de energía, y la importancia que tiene la energía para el desarrollo de un país.

Estas actividades han sido acompañadas por los respectivos alcaldes y se espera llegar a todas las comunas de la Región con el fin de educar en torno a la eficiencia energética.

En relación al cambio de horario de invierno, la seremi justició las razones de esta modificación, ya que asegura que el Ministro Pacheco monitoreó esta medida a través de encuestas, redes sociales, y la opinión de la gente. Se concluyó que el horario del año 2015 permitió disminuir los niveles de delincuencia, hubo ahorro energético, y una disminución de los accidentes de tránsito

Este monitoreo también arrojó un porcentaje de gente que no era partidario de este horario, por lo que se determinó cambiar el horario de invierno por 3 meses, lo que según la seremi demuestra que este tipo de medidas siempre se tienen que consultar y decidir con la opinión ciudadana.