El desafío energético de la región de O´Higgins

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Intenso ha sido el trabajo que ha realizado en el corto período que lleva en el cargo la seremi de Energía, Alicia Barrera.
La autoridad dio a conocer que entre las actividades de las que ha sido partícipe destaca una reciente reunión en la que se evaluó el tema relacionado con el robo de cables de cobre en la Región de O’Higgins, donde Carabineros, PDI, Intendencia, Fiscalía, Seremía de Energía, entre otros, asegura que han logrado disminuir este tipo de delitos. Pese a ello reconoce que cuando ocurre este tipo de hechos el impacto es muy grande para la comunidad, sobre todo cuando se trata de robos de cable de transmisión.
Barrera añadió que se han planteado nuevos desafíos, entre ellos revisar el trabajo coordinado entre las policías, así como ver la posibilidad de levantar protocolos frente a este tipo de delitos, lo que permitirá que en el futuro se pueda realizar una mesa macro zonal donde el resto de las regiones puedan contar su experiencia de este tema, y tomar nuevos desafíos para enfrentar el delito.
La seremi también se refirió a los cortes de energía eléctrica que se ha producido en algunas comunas de la Región de O’Higgins cuando ocurren intensos temporales de viento y lluvia. En ese sentido es un tema que le preocupa, indicando que ha sostenido reuniones con las empresas de electricidad, con el fin de garantizar la seguridad en el consumo, meta primordial para su gestión. “El ministro la meta que me coloca es que el tema de la seguridad en el consumo, que el suministro eléctrico sea permanente a todos los habitantes de la Región de O’Higgins es fundamental. Es por eso que mis primeras reuniones fueron con las empresas para conversar de la relevancia de este tema, y analizar las medidas que ellos habían tomado después del invierno pasado, donde hubo tanta gente sin suministro eléctrico y demora en la reposición”, dijo la seremi.
Este encuentro se extendió con la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustible (SEC), entidad con la que se trabaja de manera coordinada ante el evento de que ocurra una emergencia, enfrentarla de la mejor manera y estar preparados para este invierno 2016, explicó.
ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES
La seremi cree que como Región es posible hacer un aporte en energía renovable y energía renovable no convencionales, citando como ejemplo lo que se está haciendo con la energía hidráulica en la cordillera, pero la idea es que vayan sumando otras no convencionales, creyendo que en el secano costero existe un gran potencial en energía eólica y energía solar, donde ya existen proyectos que están en evaluación en el Servicio de Evaluación Ambiental.
Cabe recordar que el último fin de semana, el ministro de Energía, Máximo Pacheco, inauguró en San Fernando un proyecto único que introduce un nuevo concepto de energía renovable en sistemas de riego tecnificado financiado con aportes del Ministerio de Energía. Esto en el Centro Especializado de Riego del Liceo Agrícola el Carmen de San Fernando, el más moderno del país y que pertenece a la red de colegios de SNA Educa, filial educativa de la Sociedad Nacional de Agricultura.
Esta iniciativa, que implicó una inversión de más de $80 millones y combina distintos sistemas de energía- permitirá mejorar la gestión de riego en 45 hectáreas de cerezos, arándanos, kiwis, maíz, entre otros cultivos, y capacitar a los alumnos y agricultores en este tipo de tecnologías.
La seremi sostuvo que como Ministerio ellos siempre están incentivando la inversión en energía, así como cautelan que estos proyectos sean sustentables ambientalmente, amigables con el medio ambiente, que cumplan la normativa, y donde se incluya la participación ciudadana de manera permanente. Además el objetivo es que los proyectos aporten al desarrollo local.
Otro trabajo que ha realizado la seremi, son talleres con alumnos de colegios de diferentes comunas. Son cerca de 700 alumnos entre quinto y séptimo básico, los que conocen temas relacionados con la eficiencia energética de manera didáctica, donde además aprenden conceptos, mecanismos de energía, ahorro de energía, y la importancia que tiene la energía para el desarrollo de un país.
Estas actividades han sido acompañadas por los respectivos alcaldes y se espera llegar a todas las comunas de la Región con el fin de educar en torno a la eficiencia energética.
En relación al cambio de horario de invierno, la seremi justició las razones de esta modificación, ya que asegura que el Ministro Pacheco monitoreó esta medida a través de encuestas, redes sociales, y la opinión de la gente. Se concluyó que el horario del año 2015 permitió disminuir los niveles de delincuencia, hubo ahorro energético, y una disminución de los accidentes de tránsito
Este monitoreo también arrojó un porcentaje de gente que no era partidario de este horario, por lo que se determinó cambiar el horario de invierno por 3 meses, lo que según la seremi demuestra que este tipo de medidas siempre se tienen que consultar y decidir con la opinión ciudadana.
70 comments
Sweet site, super design and style, really clean and utilize friendly.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks, I?¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
F*ckin’ remarkable issues here. I am very glad to peer your article. Thank you a lot and i’m having a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any techniques to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Glad to be one of the visitants on this awe inspiring website : D.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
You completed several fine points there. I did a search on the theme and found nearly all people will agree with your blog.
Very great visual appeal on this website , I’d value it 10 10.
You have mentioned very interesting details! ps nice site. “Where can I find a man governed by reason instead of habits and urges” by Kahlil Gibran.
Wonderful website. A lot of helpful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks on your effort!
There is evidently a lot to realize about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
Thankyou for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info .
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your magnificent writing due to this problem.
I like this web site so much, bookmarked. “Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be.” by Peter De Vries.
Wonderful web site. Lots of useful info here. I am sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and brilliant design.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Pretty component to content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I success you get right of entry to persistently fast.
Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Regards for this howling post, I am glad I discovered this website on yahoo.
I believe this website has very excellent composed subject matter content.
Some truly nice stuff on this web site, I like it.
Together with almost everything that appears to be developing within this particular subject matter, many of your viewpoints happen to be quite exciting. Nonetheless, I am sorry, but I can not give credence to your whole suggestion, all be it radical none the less. It would seem to me that your comments are generally not entirely justified and in simple fact you are yourself not thoroughly convinced of the assertion. In any case I did take pleasure in examining it.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i?¦m satisfied to exhibit that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I so much no doubt will make sure to do not put out of your mind this website and provides it a look on a relentless basis.
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thank you, I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your web site?
Great post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Bless you!
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my blog?
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
naturally like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth however I will definitely come again again.
Would love to perpetually get updated outstanding blog! .
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
Yay google is my world beater helped me to find this great internet site! .
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!
Thanks for any other informative web site. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a mission that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Thankyou for this post, I am a big fan of this site would like to continue updated.
I’ve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any suggestions for beginner blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
I just couldn’t leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual supply on your guests? Is going to be again regularly in order to check out new posts
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
I’d always want to be update on new blog posts on this site, saved to fav! .
Enjoyed looking at this, very good stuff, appreciate it. “If it was an overnight success, it was one long, hard, sleepless night.” by Dicky Barrett.
This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Great write-up, I am normal visitor of one?¦s site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “go back the favor”.I’m attempting to in finding things to enhance my site!I guess its good enough to use a few of your concepts!!
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What an ideal website.
You got a very fantastic website, Sword lily I noticed it through yahoo.
Great line up. We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
I carry on listening to the newscast lecture about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the best site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
I’m still learning from you, but I’m making my way to the top as well. I definitely liked reading everything that is posted on your blog.Keep the information coming. I loved it!
Thank you for another informative web site. Where else could I get that kind of information written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Absolutely indited subject matter, Really enjoyed looking at.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
My spouse and i felt so thankful Ervin could complete his investigations out of the precious recommendations he obtained in your web site. It is now and again perplexing just to happen to be making a gift of secrets and techniques that many some people might have been selling. Therefore we fully grasp we have the blog owner to appreciate because of that. Those explanations you’ve made, the straightforward blog navigation, the relationships you can assist to engender – it’s got most awesome, and it’s really letting our son and the family understand this article is pleasurable, and that’s highly vital. Thank you for everything!
I simply couldn’t go away your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the standard information a person provide on your guests? Is going to be back incessantly in order to check out new posts
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Just what I was looking for, thanks for posting.
Lovely just what I was looking for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
You actually make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really one thing that I believe I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely wide for me. I am looking forward to your next put up, I¦ll try to get the cling of it!
Rattling clear website , regards for this post.
This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen
You made some first rate factors there. I appeared on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will go together with with your website.