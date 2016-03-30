Piano de O’Higgins volverá a sonar gracias a ópera Don Giovanni

El montaje tendrá lugar este 1, 2 y 4 de abril, a las 19 horas en el Teatro Regional, con este instrumento que data de 1820, encontrándose en muy buenas condiciones. Aquello, tras la restauración realizada por el luthier Mauricio Puentes.
Un trabajo de relojería realizó Mauricio Puentes Azocar, luthier encargado de restaurar y mantener en buenas condiciones el piano de Bernardo O’Higgins. El instrumento data de 1820 y fue tocado por el argentino Manuel de Olaso, en el marco del Festival Internacional de Música: Mozart 260 Años, quien volverá a ejecutarlo en las tres funciones de la ópera Don Giovanni, igualmente del genio austriaco. La obra se estrena este viernes 1 de abril, a las 19 horas, en el Teatro Regional.
“Es un piano vertical, del tipo gabinete o también conocido en Chile como jirafa, por lo largo que son. Es una alternativa a los de cola, pues estos ocupan mucho espacio. Trataban que las cuerdas fueran lo más largas posibles, entonces los comenzaron a estirar hacia arriba infinitamente. Éste es bastante grande”, explica Puentes.
Más de un mes tomaron estas labores, que consisten en “hacer los bujes de tela de los martillos”. De acuerdo con él, es un instrumento “con muy pocas intervenciones. Da la impresión de que, como fue un regalo a O’Higgins, nadie lo ocupó, quedó guardado y se conservó bastante bien”, sostiene.
Debido a los años que tiene el piano, su cuidado debe ser extremo. De ahí que no sea empleado durante los ensayos y esté reservado para las presentaciones, en este caso, agendadas para el 1, 2 y 4 de abril, con la ópera Don Giovanni.
