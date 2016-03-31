Dirigido por Miguel Littin: Universidad regional creará Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales

marzo 31, 2016
miguel 3

– La cultura tendrá un espacio en la casa de estudios regional desde el primer año de funcionamiento. “Queremos redescubrir la esencia regional e invitar a participar a todos a ser parte de este espacio”, señaló el director nacional.

 

 

Mientras se encuentra abocado a escribir el guión de una nueva película, el cineasta Miguel Littin, también se embarca en uno de los proyectos más importantes y especiales que, según el realizador, ha tenido que afrontar: la Dirección del Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales de la Universidad Regional de O´Higgins. “En el día de hoy- ayer- los vicerrectores de la Universidad Región me informaron la decisión del Rector Rafael Correa, de crear a partir del 1 de abril el Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales (IEA), el cual tendré el honor de dirigir y donde buscaremos convertirnos en un aporte al crecimiento de la región a través de la valoración de la cultura local”.
La noticia viene en un muy buen pie para el realizador y la región, ya que Littin en estos días viajará a dar una conferencia a la universidad de Nueva York (NYU) en Estados Unidos, donde pretende generar lazos de hermandad con la institución académica regional. “Hoy estamos ad portas del nacimiento de algo importante, donde junto a los habitantes de la región podremos descubrir los aspectos más profundos de nuestra cultura y nuestra identidad, para ello debemos crear profesionales de alto nivel y en consecuencia un Instituto de excepción que realice un aporte decisivo a la proyección nacional en el ámbito de la cultura global. Explicó director.
El creador de la película Chilena Allende en su Laberinto, la que fue galardonada como la mejor película chilena 2015 según la crítica nacional, destacó que en lo inmediato comenzaremos a planificar los talleres de creación audiovisual, con el objetivo de comenzar su realización a partir del mes de septiembre del presente año.
El Director del IEA destaco que “este año comenzaremos a realizar talleres de creación audiovisual, charlas de connotados realizadores nacionales en los campos de la creación artística”.
Sin duda, este nombramiento es uno de los hitos culturales a nivel nacional más importantes en los últimos años, no sólo por la creación de un instituto regional de proyección internacional liderado por unos de los más grandes cineastas que ha entregado la región al mundo, sino porque también es un eje fundamental de la nueva universidad regional de O’Higgins, donde la cultura tomará un sitial importante en el quehacer educacional.

 
Funciones y departamentos
Miguel Littin señaló que la estructura básica del Instituto dentro de la Universidad, involucra etapas de desarrollo dentro de las cuales se contemplan. La Cinemateca Universitaria, como forma de rescatar la memoria regional. La escuela de cine y nuevos medios audiovisuales, donde se formarán los nuevos realizadores y técnicos de alta especialización en las ciencias y las artes de la cinematografía, de la Televisión y del extenso campo de lo audiovisual.
El centro de estudios e investigación, donde se trabaje en la búsqueda de nuevos lenguajes, medios de comunicación, de técnicas, artes narrativas y formas de innovación audiovisual, con el fin de aportar al desarrollo regional. Además del canal de Tv y extensión, cuya misión es la conexión con la sociedad, la búsqueda de la cultura popular, rescate de las tradiciones culturales, preservación del folklore, de la artesanía y en definitiva de toda forma de expresión artística popular, estableciendo señales de identidad, contribuyendo a mantenerlas y profundizando en la creación de las nuevas formas artísticas que nacen al impulso de la vida. Fundiendo la tradición y la modernidad, proyectando la cultura de la región a américa latina y el mundo.

Deja un comentario