Dirigido por Miguel Littin: Universidad regional creará Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales

– La cultura tendrá un espacio en la casa de estudios regional desde el primer año de funcionamiento. “Queremos redescubrir la esencia regional e invitar a participar a todos a ser parte de este espacio”, señaló el director nacional.
Mientras se encuentra abocado a escribir el guión de una nueva película, el cineasta Miguel Littin, también se embarca en uno de los proyectos más importantes y especiales que, según el realizador, ha tenido que afrontar: la Dirección del Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales de la Universidad Regional de O´Higgins. “En el día de hoy- ayer- los vicerrectores de la Universidad Región me informaron la decisión del Rector Rafael Correa, de crear a partir del 1 de abril el Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales (IEA), el cual tendré el honor de dirigir y donde buscaremos convertirnos en un aporte al crecimiento de la región a través de la valoración de la cultura local”.
La noticia viene en un muy buen pie para el realizador y la región, ya que Littin en estos días viajará a dar una conferencia a la universidad de Nueva York (NYU) en Estados Unidos, donde pretende generar lazos de hermandad con la institución académica regional. “Hoy estamos ad portas del nacimiento de algo importante, donde junto a los habitantes de la región podremos descubrir los aspectos más profundos de nuestra cultura y nuestra identidad, para ello debemos crear profesionales de alto nivel y en consecuencia un Instituto de excepción que realice un aporte decisivo a la proyección nacional en el ámbito de la cultura global. Explicó director.
El creador de la película Chilena Allende en su Laberinto, la que fue galardonada como la mejor película chilena 2015 según la crítica nacional, destacó que en lo inmediato comenzaremos a planificar los talleres de creación audiovisual, con el objetivo de comenzar su realización a partir del mes de septiembre del presente año.
El Director del IEA destaco que “este año comenzaremos a realizar talleres de creación audiovisual, charlas de connotados realizadores nacionales en los campos de la creación artística”.
Sin duda, este nombramiento es uno de los hitos culturales a nivel nacional más importantes en los últimos años, no sólo por la creación de un instituto regional de proyección internacional liderado por unos de los más grandes cineastas que ha entregado la región al mundo, sino porque también es un eje fundamental de la nueva universidad regional de O’Higgins, donde la cultura tomará un sitial importante en el quehacer educacional.
Funciones y departamentos
Miguel Littin señaló que la estructura básica del Instituto dentro de la Universidad, involucra etapas de desarrollo dentro de las cuales se contemplan. La Cinemateca Universitaria, como forma de rescatar la memoria regional. La escuela de cine y nuevos medios audiovisuales, donde se formarán los nuevos realizadores y técnicos de alta especialización en las ciencias y las artes de la cinematografía, de la Televisión y del extenso campo de lo audiovisual.
El centro de estudios e investigación, donde se trabaje en la búsqueda de nuevos lenguajes, medios de comunicación, de técnicas, artes narrativas y formas de innovación audiovisual, con el fin de aportar al desarrollo regional. Además del canal de Tv y extensión, cuya misión es la conexión con la sociedad, la búsqueda de la cultura popular, rescate de las tradiciones culturales, preservación del folklore, de la artesanía y en definitiva de toda forma de expresión artística popular, estableciendo señales de identidad, contribuyendo a mantenerlas y profundizando en la creación de las nuevas formas artísticas que nacen al impulso de la vida. Fundiendo la tradición y la modernidad, proyectando la cultura de la región a américa latina y el mundo.
84 comments
…aun no se sabe donde estará, y ya estamos repartiendo peguitas a los amigos…
Very interesting details you have remarked, thankyou for posting.
It¦s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for another informative site. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.
Oh my goodness! an amazing article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I am experiencing difficulty with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical rss problem? Anyone who is aware of kindly respond. Thnkx
Simply wanna remark that you have a very decent web site, I love the design and style it actually stands out.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I will try and check back more often. How frequently you update your website?
whoah this weblog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You recognize, lots of persons are looking round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
This site is my inhalation, real superb design and perfect content.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back from now on. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I imply, I do know it was my choice to read, but I really thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix in the event you werent too busy on the lookout for attention.
An attention-grabbing dialogue is price comment. I believe that you must write more on this matter, it won’t be a taboo topic but typically individuals are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
I just like the helpful info you supply to your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and test again here regularly. I’m moderately sure I will be told many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
You are my inspiration, I have few web logs and occasionally run out from brand :). “Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it.” by E. B. White.
I believe this website contains very great pent content blog posts.
Hello.This post was extremely remarkable, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this subject last Sunday.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Thanks a lot for providing individuals with an extremely brilliant possiblity to read in detail from this blog. It is always very ideal and jam-packed with fun for me and my office friends to visit your web site at minimum three times weekly to read through the latest items you have got. And of course, I’m at all times impressed concerning the wonderful techniques served by you. Selected two facts in this posting are basically the very best we’ve ever had.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Some genuinely fantastic information, Sword lily I found this. “Doctrine is nothing but the skin of truth set up and stuffed.” by Henry Ward Beecher.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
excellent submit, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector do not understand this. You should continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
F*ckin¦ tremendous things here. I¦m very glad to look your article. Thanks so much and i’m having a look forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no data backup. Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.” by Groucho Marx.
This design is spectacular! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I conceive you have mentioned some very interesting points, appreciate it for the post.
You actually make it appear really easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really one thing that I believe I might by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely vast for me. I am looking ahead in your subsequent post, I will attempt to get the grasp of it!
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks
Absolutely written content material, Really enjoyed reading through.
Some truly good articles on this internet site, appreciate it for contribution. “I finally know what distinguishes man from other beasts financial worries. – Journals” by Jules Renard.
Some genuinely excellent information, Sword lily I detected this. “The beauty seen is partly in him who sees it.” by Christian Nestell Bovee.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Excellent work!
Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
so much good information on here, : D.
After research a few of the weblog posts on your website now, and I truly like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site record and might be checking back soon. Pls check out my site as effectively and let me know what you think.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this web site, likewise I believe the pattern contains superb features.
Hiya very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI’m satisfied to search out so many useful info here within the publish, we need work out more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
F*ckin¦ amazing things here. I¦m very happy to peer your article. Thanks so much and i’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I actually like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. This is really a great web site.
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of great information, saved to bookmarks (:.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
whoah this weblog is magnificent i like reading your articles. Keep up the great work! You already know, a lot of persons are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly.
It?¦s in reality a great and helpful piece of info. I?¦m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello.This post was really interesting, particularly since I was browsing for thoughts on this matter last Monday.
I have not checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
With every thing that seems to be developing within this particular area, your opinions are actually rather stimulating. Having said that, I beg your pardon, but I do not subscribe to your entire idea, all be it exhilarating none the less. It seems to everybody that your remarks are generally not entirely validated and in reality you are yourself not even totally confident of the argument. In any case I did take pleasure in examining it.
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
You can definitely see your expertise within the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart. “Experience is a good school, but the fees are high.” by Heinrich Heine.
Only wanna input on few general things, The website style is perfect, the written content is very wonderful : D.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.
B48IUn Your location is valueble for me. Thanks!
Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!
You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation but I to find this matter to be actually something that I think I might never understand. It sort of feels too complex and very large for me. I am taking a look ahead for your subsequent post, I will try to get the hold of it!
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in internet explorer, might check this… IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a big component of other folks will miss your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful info specifically the last phase 🙂 I maintain such information a lot. I used to be looking for this particular information for a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
Just wanna admit that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Great.
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web shall be much more helpful than ever before. “Now I see the secret of the making of the best persons.” by Walt Whitman.
Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you! take care
you’re in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a wonderful activity on this topic!
2TBgs5 Thorn of Girl Great info can be discovered on this website website.
hello there and thanks in your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did then again expertise some technical points the usage of this site, since I skilled to reload the website a lot of occasions previous to I may just get it to load correctly. I have been pondering if your web hosting is OK? Now not that I am complaining, however slow loading circumstances times will sometimes impact your placement in google and could injury your high-quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for much extra of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you replace this again soon..
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in internet explorer, might check this?K IE still is the market chief and a good component to people will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Hello there, I found your site by way of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your website got here up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
As I website possessor I conceive the subject matter here is very wonderful, thanks for your efforts.
I truly prize your work, Great post.
Keep working ,terrific job!
Nice post. I be taught one thing tougher on different blogs everyday. It will at all times be stimulating to learn content material from other writers and follow a little bit something from their store. I’d choose to make use of some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link on your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.
Simply wanna remark that you have a very decent web site, I like the design it actually stands out.
I reckon something really special in this web site.