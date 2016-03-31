EDITORIAL: 31 de Marzo, día de las regiones: ¿Algo que celebrar?

Desde el año 2009 cada 31 de Marzo se celebra el día de las regiones en Chile. Instancia donde en años anteriores se manifestaron diversos gremios, organizaciones sociales e incluso las autoridades para generar conciencia de la necesidad de buscar una mayor descentralización del País. Así poder tomar decisiones cada región de los temas políticos, sociales y financieros sobre los recursos públicos de cada zona.

Siempre es bueno poner fechas que nos recuerden lo que necesitamos, o lo importante como para no perder el rumbo, pero esta vez el día de las regiones parece que ha pasado desapercibido para el Gobierno central y regionales.

En esta fecha nuestra región no tendrá intendente titular ni se proyectan grandes celebraciones ni actos simbólicos. Pero bien no es todo malo, por primera vez tenemos con Concejo regional electo democráticamente y por primera vez se observa con cierta esperanza que exista elección democrática de intendentes, reforma constitucional que ya fue aprobada en general por la unanimidad del senado. Pasos importantes para comenzar a acentuar la regionalización.

Esperemos que en estos años la diferencia de oportunidades se estabilice en comparación de las regiones versus la Capital y que cada día nos acerquemos más a respetar las decisiones, en este sentido desde un punto de vista práctico más que simbólico, más importante será la ley de transferencia de competencias, que dará el marco en que la futura máxima autoridad regional se moverá, que atribuciones tendrá, que incluso la misma elección de los gobernadores regionales que remplazarán a los intendentes. Lamentablemente esta iniciativa legal aún no ha sido presentada en un recargado parlamento, pero el gobierno ya anunció su pronto envió.

También este día de las regiones hay que reconocer el impulso político que la presidenta Bachelet puso en la elección de intendentes, podemos tener dudas en el método y en las atribuciones, pero es cierto que el gobierno con fuerza ha impulsado por primera vez en la historia este proyecto que es ampliamente esperado desde las regiones.



Luis Fernando González V

Sub Director