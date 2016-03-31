Ministro de Energía: “En esta región se pondrán en operación plantas por 300 megawatts durante el Gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet”

IRENE PADILLA A.
Somos la “Región 300” , así definió a O’Higgins el ministro de Energía, Máximo Pacheco el pasado jueves durante la inauguración de dos importantes proyectos: el “Sistema de Bombeo Fotovoltaico para riego tecnificado” y la “Micro central hidráulica de prueba”, del Liceo Agrícola El Carmen, ubicado en la comuna de San Fernando.
Durante el evento el Secretario de Estado conversó con diario El Rancagüino sobre los avances que ha tenido la región en cuanto a la aprobación de proyectos de generación de energías, especialmente fotovoltaica, lo que traerá consigo diversos beneficios para las comunidades, especialmente de los sectores más secos del Libertador. “ En la región tenemos ya algunos proyectos en construcción y tenemos otros proyectos que están con su RCA aprobada y que tienen que finalizar su etapa de financiamiento para comenzar, y también tenemos otros proyectos que están en la etapa de tramitación ambiental. Esos proyectos en conjunto nos permiten señalar que durante el periodo de gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet, en O’Higgins se van a construir y poner en operación plantas de generación eléctrica por 300 Megawatts, eso es muy importante, porque es generación económica, es empleo y es la posibilidad de que esta región siga contribuyendo con fuentes de energía limpia para el país”.
Al mismo tiempo, el Ministro afirmó estar consciente de que proyectos fotovoltaicos o eólicos serán completamente novedosos para las comunidades en que se instalarán, como por ejemplo Marchigue, una de las comunas elegidas para la instalación de estas plantas. En ese sentido Máximo Pacheco hizo un llamado a los vecinos a dar la bienvenida a estos avances y a valorar el aporte que serán para sus localidades: “efectivamente el sector energía tiene una enorme responsabilidad educativa para no permitir que se levanten fantasmas y al mismo tiempo el país necesita detener las alzas de las cuentas de luz, la gente quiere tener energía segura. Queremos seguir progresando, mejorando la calidad de vida, y las tecnologías de hoy son cada vez más limpias y renovables, y con el Estado tenemos que hacer un esfuerzo conjunto para que estos proyectos se desarrollen”
Máximo Pacheco también subrayó que O’Higgins es una región llena de recursos renovables que se pueden explotar para dar energía limpia a su industria. “En esta región hay muchas oportunidades, por ejemplo en las asociaciones de canalistas, ahí hay agua que se usa para el riego y que puede ser usada para la generación eléctrica, sin consumirla, devolviéndola en la misma cantidad y claridad. El mundo agrícola tiene un enorme consumo de electricidad y también la necesita a precios razonables, por eso este tipo de generación de energía es muy importante fortalecerlo”.
Finalmente el Ministro de Energía se refirió a la nueva ley que permitirá a la ciudadanía vender su energía sobrante al sistema central : “Avances como esta ley son muy importantes porque si una persona quiere instalar paneles solares, una mini hidroeléctrica, o una solución propia, lo puede hacer para su propio consumo y si le sobra energía y usted no la está usando puede inyectar esa energía a la red pública, donde la distribuidora le comprará esa electricidad al mismo precio que se la vende cuando la usa, entonces estamos desarrollando todo un modelo de generación distribuida que significa que más personas no sean solo consumidores de electricidad sino que productores de electricidad”, sentenció la autoridad de Energía.
Alumnos del Liceo Agrícola El Carmen se lucieron ante el Ministro
Dos excelentes proyectos de generación de energías renovables, diseñados y armados por habitantes de la región, fueron los que conoció el Ministro de Energía durante su visita al Liceo Agrícola El Carmen de San Fernando. En esta oportunidad, Máximo Pacheco y su equipo recorrieron las instalaciones del “Sistema de Bombeo Fotovoltaico para riego tecnificado” y “Micro central hidráulica de prueba” las cuales serán utilizadas para alimentar de energía el riego tecnificado de varias hectáreas de frutales pertenecientes a este establecimiento educacional.
El año 2013 la Subsecretaría de Energía transfirió recursos a la Corporación Educacional de la Sociedad Nacional de Agricultura (sostenedora de este Liceo) para promover el uso de las energías renovables no convencionales en el mundo del agro, a través de la enseñanza en liceos técnico-profesionales del área. El objetivo de la transferencia fue la implementación de proyectos demostrativos relativos al uso de las ERNC en establecimientos de educación, en particular, el Liceo Agrícola El Carmen de San Fernando. El desarrollo de este proyecto permite dar a conocer y promover las energías renovables en el ámbito productivo del mundo agrícola, por ejemplo, utilizando tecnologías como el bombeo fotovoltaico, dentro de las alternativas de suministro energético para los sistemas de riego.
Durante su recorrido, fueron los propios alumnos de este establecimiento quienes explicaron al Ministro Pacheco las bondades de estas plantas de energía. “ La microcentral, como esta, nos señala un camino que es que esta tecnología, si bien tiene cientos de años, puede rejuvenecer a partir de las exigencias del presente. En este liceo estamos incorporando energía que es renovable, limpia y que permitirá nuestra actividad productiva precios razonables. Lo que estamos haciendo en este liceo es mostrar que este es un camino irreversible: los países que logren el desarrollo en el futuro serán los que resuelvan el tema de la energía con soluciones limpias y sustentables” sentenció el ministro Máximo Pacheco.
