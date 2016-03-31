Políticos de la región apuestan por Teresa Núñez como intendenta de O’Higgins

A poco de que se cumpla un mes de la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy varios parlamentarios piden al gobierno el nombramiento cuanto antes del nuevo jefe del Gobierno Regional. Algunos de ellos coinciden en que la intendenta suplente, Teresa Núñez, sería un fallo salomónico que podría tomar La Moneda .



IRENE PADILLA



O’Higgins está a punto de cumplir un mes sin intendente titular el próximo 4 de abril, por ello son varios los rostros de la política regional que ya reclaman que cuanto antes La Moneda realice el debido nombramiento.

Por parte de la derecha, el diputado Issa Kort definió como inaceptable que pasen los días sin oficializarse un nombre. “Es inaceptable la falta de preocupación, de decisión y de gobierno que ha tenido La Moneda con la Sexta Región, es de público conocimiento que hay diferencias irreconciliables entre parlamentarios de la Nueva Mayoría de nuestra región, pero que esas diferencias irreconciliables además estén taponeando el nombramiento de la primera autoridad es inaceptable, por tanto hago un llamado a La Moneda a que asuma su rol que es gobernar y dar los cargos que se necesitan”

Kort agregó que no duda que las rencilla interna de los representantes de la Nueva Mayoría en la Sexta Región son la principal causa del atraso “aquí los proyectos personales que tienen cada uno de los parlamentarios de la Nueva Mayoría lo único que hacen es demostrar que sus intereses particulares están por sobre, incluso, que los beneficios necesarios para la región; la región queda abandonada y se usa como un trampolín para fines personales políticos y eso es inaceptable, por tanto La Moneda tiene que asumir su responsabilidad”.

Por su parte, el diputado PS Juan Luis Castro, subrayó que desde su punto de vista la demora de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet es una buena señal para la región. “Me imagino que cuando hay una demora es porque no es fácil encontrar un nombre y por eso las búsquedas tardan más de lo que todos quisiéramos”. Respecto a las luchas internas de los partidos oficialistas para tener un representante de sus filas a la cabeza del Gobierno Regional, Castro afirmó que “en todas las regiones se cuecen habas, esta es una región especialmente beligerante a veces en cuanto al nombramiento de autoridades y por eso han habido muchas autoridades a lo largo de estos años de democracia. Por eso no me extraña que se busque una persona que dé garantías a todos, pero que al mismo tiempo no tenga una agenda propia, responda a la Presidenta y logre dar ecuanimidad”, concluyó el parlamentario.

Teresa Núñez suma adherentes

Teresa Núñez, la ex gobernadora de Cardenal Caro , con sus tres semanas de gestión ya se ha ganado simpatías como es el caso de la diputada independiente Alejandra Sepúlveda quien la ve como una opción totalmente viable : “creo que el nombre de ella es bien interesante no solo por el hecho de ser mujer sino también porque ella no es de Rancagua, es de la provincia, cosa que nos interesa porque tiene una mirada descentralizadora y más equilibrada del territorio así que por lo menos desde aquí la vemos con buenos ojos como intendenta”. La legisladora del MIRAS agregó que Teresa Núñez “tuvo un discurso muy de política de gobierno lo que se suma que al haber sido concejal de Peumo, ella entiende lo que está pasando en las comunas de la provincia, sobre todo las más pequeñas que es donde tenemos que llevar el desarrollo regional”, aseguró.

A Sepúlveda se sumó el socialista Juan Luis Castro, quien argumentó que la intendente reúne las condiciones para dar un equilibrio a las filas de la Nueva Mayoría regional “la intendenta subrogante lo ha hecho muy bien, creo que ella es también una perfecta alternativa dentro de todo el abanico de posibilidades que seguramente están evaluando, pero como esta es una decisión exclusiva de la presidenta tenemos que esperar, pero sin duda los tiempos de demora hablan de la necesidad de una búsqueda acuciosa , prolija, que logre dar gobernabilidad y confianza en la ciudadanía”.