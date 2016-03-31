Políticos de la región apuestan por Teresa Núñez como intendenta de O’Higgins

Crónicas, Destacada, Política marzo 31, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
1

A poco de que se cumpla un mes de la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy varios parlamentarios piden al gobierno el nombramiento cuanto antes del nuevo jefe del Gobierno Regional. Algunos de ellos coinciden en que la intendenta suplente, Teresa Núñez, sería un fallo salomónico que podría tomar La Moneda .

 
IRENE PADILLA

 
O’Higgins está a punto de cumplir un mes sin intendente titular el próximo 4 de abril, por ello son varios los rostros de la política regional que ya reclaman que cuanto antes La Moneda realice el debido nombramiento.
Por parte de la derecha, el diputado Issa Kort definió como inaceptable que pasen los días sin oficializarse un nombre. “Es inaceptable la falta de preocupación, de decisión y de gobierno que ha tenido La Moneda con la Sexta Región, es de público conocimiento que hay diferencias irreconciliables entre parlamentarios de la Nueva Mayoría de nuestra región, pero que esas diferencias irreconciliables además estén taponeando el nombramiento de la primera autoridad es inaceptable, por tanto hago un llamado a La Moneda a que asuma su rol que es gobernar y dar los cargos que se necesitan”
Kort agregó que no duda que las rencilla interna de los representantes de la Nueva Mayoría en la Sexta Región son la principal causa del atraso “aquí los proyectos personales que tienen cada uno de los parlamentarios de la Nueva Mayoría lo único que hacen es demostrar que sus intereses particulares están por sobre, incluso, que los beneficios necesarios para la región; la región queda abandonada y se usa como un trampolín para fines personales políticos y eso es inaceptable, por tanto La Moneda tiene que asumir su responsabilidad”.
Por su parte, el diputado PS Juan Luis Castro, subrayó que desde su punto de vista la demora de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet es una buena señal para la región. “Me imagino que cuando hay una demora es porque no es fácil encontrar un nombre y por eso las búsquedas tardan más de lo que todos quisiéramos”. Respecto a las luchas internas de los partidos oficialistas para tener un representante de sus filas a la cabeza del Gobierno Regional, Castro afirmó que “en todas las regiones se cuecen habas, esta es una región especialmente beligerante a veces en cuanto al nombramiento de autoridades y por eso han habido muchas autoridades a lo largo de estos años de democracia. Por eso no me extraña que se busque una persona que dé garantías a todos, pero que al mismo tiempo no tenga una agenda propia, responda a la Presidenta y logre dar ecuanimidad”, concluyó el parlamentario.

 

 

Teresa Núñez suma adherentes

Teresa Núñez, la ex gobernadora de Cardenal Caro , con sus tres semanas de gestión ya se ha ganado simpatías como es el caso de la diputada independiente Alejandra Sepúlveda quien la ve como una opción totalmente viable : “creo que el nombre de ella es bien interesante no solo por el hecho de ser mujer sino también porque ella no es de Rancagua, es de la provincia, cosa que nos interesa porque tiene una mirada descentralizadora y más equilibrada del territorio así que por lo menos desde aquí la vemos con buenos ojos como intendenta”. La legisladora del MIRAS agregó que Teresa Núñez “tuvo un discurso muy de política de gobierno lo que se suma que al haber sido concejal de Peumo, ella entiende lo que está pasando en las comunas de la provincia, sobre todo las más pequeñas que es donde tenemos que llevar el desarrollo regional”, aseguró.
A Sepúlveda se sumó el socialista Juan Luis Castro, quien argumentó que la intendente reúne las condiciones para dar un equilibrio a las filas de la Nueva Mayoría regional “la intendenta subrogante lo ha hecho muy bien, creo que ella es también una perfecta alternativa dentro de todo el abanico de posibilidades que seguramente están evaluando, pero como esta es una decisión exclusiva de la presidenta tenemos que esperar, pero sin duda los tiempos de demora hablan de la necesidad de una búsqueda acuciosa , prolija, que logre dar gobernabilidad y confianza en la ciudadanía”.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

67 comments

Parece que la señora, tiene la bendición del señor senador y del señor diputado, lo que da seguridad, que después del rodeo, será ratificada como intendenta y al igual que todos sus asesores, que son varios, cuya función es señalar que la señora intendenta se encuentra muy ocupada y cuando se junten revisaran la agenda y que me avisaran a las tantas horas, pero no señalan mes y año.
Rancagua sigue cambiando, y sus fotos las encuentro feísimas, me refiero a señoras que no son jóvenes
que trabajan en labores hasta hace poco eran efectuadas por hombres de la tercera edad, yo creo que las mujeres deben realizar trabajos respetuosos con su genero, en la tele pasan una teleserie de Egipto, donde las mujeres y niños trabajan en el barro fabricando adobes, por ser esclavos, por orden del emperador, en Rancagua no existe la figura de emperador, alguien esta funcionando como emperador, pero creo que la señora, debiera analizar y ordenar las correcciones necesarias, sobre las mujeres trajando en plazas

Responder

I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A number of my blog visitors have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any advice to help fix this issue?

Responder

I was just looking for this information for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Generally the top sites are full of garbage.

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to search out somebody who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You positively know how you can bring an issue to gentle and make it important. More folks have to read this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant imagine youre no more fashionable since you positively have the gift.

Responder

It’s the best time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I could I wish to recommend you few attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you can write next articles regarding this article. I wish to read more things about it!

Responder

Aw, this was a very nice post. In concept I want to put in writing like this additionally – taking time and actual effort to make an excellent article… however what can I say… I procrastinate alot and certainly not appear to get one thing done.

Responder

Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

Throughout this great scheme of things you get a B+ just for hard work. Where exactly you actually lost me personally was first on your facts. You know, people say, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be much more accurate at this point. Having said that, let me reveal to you exactly what did do the job. Your writing is actually very persuasive which is possibly why I am taking the effort in order to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, even though I can easily notice the leaps in reasoning you make, I am definitely not sure of exactly how you appear to connect your details which inturn make the actual final result. For now I shall yield to your issue but hope in the near future you actually link the dots much better.

Responder

Just about all of what you mention is astonishingly precise and that makes me ponder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this with this light before. Your piece truly did turn the light on for me as far as this particular subject matter goes. Nevertheless at this time there is actually just one factor I am not too cozy with so whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the actual central idea of your issue, let me see exactly what the rest of your visitors have to say.Nicely done.

Responder

Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info particularly the closing section 🙂 I deal with such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck.

Responder

I have been browsing on-line more than three hours today, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the internet will likely be much more helpful than ever before. “Learn to see in another’s calamity the ills which you should avoid.” by Publilius Syrus.

Responder

In the great design of things you get an A just for hard work. Where exactly you actually misplaced us was first on your facts. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And it couldn’t be much more true here. Having said that, permit me tell you precisely what did do the job. Your text is actually rather powerful which is possibly why I am making the effort to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Secondly, although I can easily see the leaps in logic you come up with, I am not certain of just how you appear to connect your details that help to make the actual conclusion. For right now I will, no doubt subscribe to your point however wish in the foreseeable future you actually link your dots better.

Responder

Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.

Responder

Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

Deja un comentario