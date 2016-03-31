Senador Letelier desmiente responsabilidad en salida de Juan Ramón Godoy

La tesis habría sido planteada públicamente por el presidente de la Anef en la zona, Juan Rozas, encontrando más tarde réplica en el ex concejal por Rancagua y simpatizante de la campaña presidencial de MEO, Édison Ortiz. Esto, arguyendo que así el parlamentario estaría a favor del reemplazo en huelga, en el marco de la Reforma Laboral. El legislador asegura que tampoco votó así.

Marcela Catalán

El pasado miércoles 23 de marzo, la Sala de la Cámara de Diputados aprobó en general la Reforma Laboral del Gobierno. Huelga pacífica, negociación interempresa, semi reglada, y derecho a la información entregada a los sindicados en una negociación, son los cuatro artículos que pasaron a la Comisión Mixta. Ésta quedó conformada por los legisladores de la Cámara Baja Patricio Melero (UDI), Patricio Vallespín (DC), Nicolás Monckeberg (RN), Osvaldo Andrade (PS) y Lautaro Carmona (PC). Junto a ellos, estarán los cinco senadores de la Comisión de Trabajo de la Cámara Alta: Carolina Goic (DC), Juan Pablo Letelier (PS), Adriana Muñoz (PPD), Andrés Allamand (RN) y Hernán Larraín (UDI).

Uno de los aspectos que más revuelo causó con antelación a la citada jornada, fue la indicación sobre adecuaciones necesarias. Ésta suscitó el rechazo de la bancada comunista y de otros parlamentarios de la Nueva Mayoría, al considerarla un encubierto reemplazo interno en huelga. Finalmente, aquello no será analizado en la siguiente instancia.

Pero antes de que el tema fuera visto el 23 de marzo, el Senado ya había dado luz verde a las adecuaciones necesarias -que permitirían al empleador que la empresa siga operando con personal que no es parte de la huelga- y se desechó el concepto de negociación interempresa con 15 votos en contra. A los de la derecha, se sumaron los DC Ignacio Walker, Andrés Zaldívar, Manuel Antonio Matta, Patricio Walker y el independiente Carlos Bianchi.

La salida del proyecto desde la Cámara Alta, en estas condiciones, generó cuestionamientos al senador Juan Pablo Letelier. Dichas aseveraciones vincularon su posición en el debate con la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy de la Intendencia de O’Higgins el 4 del presente mes, a petición de la jefa de Estado.

La conexión habría sido postulada por el presidente regional de la Asociación Nacional de Funcionarios (Anef), Juan Rozas. Según argumentó en el diario electrónico El Mostrador el ex concejal por Rancagua y otrora simpatizante de la campaña presidencial de Marco Enríquez Ominani, Édison Ortiz, el dirigente social habría ratificado el nexo en la Radio Primordial. Y es que al ser consultado de si el requerimiento de renuncia a la ex autoridad “es el precio que el Gobierno pagó para que Juan Pablo Letelier apoyara el reemplazo en huelga”, Rozas habría respondido con un “yo pienso que sí”.

Frente estos dichos, el congresista se defiende. “No soy partidario del reemplazo en huelga. En la definición de huelga (del proyecto), no hay reemplazo (…) Insinuar que voto de una forma u otra por el intendente de turno, es de una ignorancia absoluta y me parece una falta de respeto. Entre otras cosas, porque he mantenido mi posición durante todo este tiempo (…) La mayoría del Senado aprobó la norma, yo lo hice, las adecuaciones necesarias, con afirmación registrada en la ley de la ministra Ximena Rincón. Ahí se establece que no se puede cambiar de funciones habituales a los trabajadores. Eso es lo que yo entiendo: no hay reemplazo”, esgrimió el legislador, en entrevista con El Rancagüino.

“Tratar de vincular el debate con la decisión de la Presidenta, realizada antes de la votación, es mal sano. He analizado cada paso de esta reforma de la mano de la CUT, coordinado con Bárbara Figueroa en todo instante. Nuestra dificultad ha estado con algunos de los senadores de la DC, quienes no nos han acompañado como hubiésemos querido”, apuntó Letelier.

Respecto a los motivos detrás de esta acusación, explicó que podría deberse a la desconfianza generalizada con el mundo empresarial o a que están muy “acostumbrados a entretenerse en la política de ficción”. De todas maneras, aseguró que el líder de la Anef en O’Higgins “es una persona muy reflexiva en sus opiniones. No he hablado con él personalmente, no he tenido la oportunidad, pero creo que ése fue un momento de pasión suyo”, deslizó.

En referencia a los factores que incidieron en la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy, si bien no quiso pronunciarse sobre este punto, confesó haber desarrollo “una relación, una amistad y valoración” por su figura. “Estuve con él el día anterior (a la petición de su renuncia). No tenía la menor idea de que iban a cambiarlo. Fui informado tal como él, es probable que lo supiera antes que yo. No tuve desencuentros significativos con él”, aseguró.

UN GABINETE FRACTURADO

En cuanto a la gestión de Godoy, el parlamentario declaró que éste “entregó lo mejor de sí, (pero) la Presidenta tuvo otra opinión. ¿Cuál fue la causa? No tengo la menor idea. No sé si tuvo dificultades en formar equipos. La Presidenta tuvo sus motivos para nombrarlo y pedirle el puesto. No le daría más importancia”, comentó.

No obstante, el legislador reconoció que la ex autoridad “tuvo un conflicto muy fuerte con la DC, con Ricardo Rincón en su momento, por el tema de la chanchera”, recordó, acerca del voto decisivo del anterior intendente. Esto, a favor de que el proyecto de un plantel de cerdos en La Estrella continuara su curso. “En lo personal, siento que esto se magnificó más de lo necesario. Siendo partidario del desarrollo agroindustrial y dentro del marco de respeto a la ley, no sé si eso fue lo que gatilló su salida, sino que el conflicto surgido a través de un gabinete (regional) muy fracturado”.

En palabras de Letelier, Teresa Núñez, la también socialista que hoy se encuentra como suplente en el cargo, “es una persona que estimo mucho, está cumpliendo su función con mucha prolijidad y lo hace muy bien”. Además, el congresista aseguró no ver “dificultades en demorar una semana más o menos” la resolución de un nombre final para el puesto. “Me imagino que esto se dará a conocer en el contexto de otras nominaciones de parte de la Presidenta”, vaticinó el senador. ¿Su compañera de tienda debiera continuar en esa labor? Sostiene que ella “es extraordinaria, aunque hay mucha gente capaz en la región”.

Para el legislador, quien asuma debe conocer la zona y “tener la capacidad de armar equipos. Lo que más hace falta aquí, al Gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet, es el trabajo en equipo, politizar la labor que estamos haciendo, explicar de mejor forma y que no hayan proyectos personales de por medio, sino que lo colectivo (…) No se debe tener un vuelo arrasante, sino que una mirada de horizonte”, sostuvo. La confluencia es otro aspecto que ve al debe. “Hace falta una figura que garantice la unidad del gabinete. Es algo que Morín Contreras logró muy bien”, destacó sobre quien fue la máxima autoridad en O’Higgins antes de que asumiera Godoy. Para el parlamentario, “algo pasó en la administración” de este último, que “generó una fractura evidente”.

“Era la condición para que se apruebe la titularidad sindical y extensión de beneficios”

“(El empleador) Podrá realizar las adecuaciones necesarias para que el trabajador que no está en la huelga, realice las funciones para las que fue contratado”, dice la nueva indicación colocada. ¿Eso es reemplazo? Es la discusión. Ese texto es abusivo y no era necesario, en lo más mínimo. ¿Los tribunales deberán resolver en última instancia? Sí. Verán la definición general de huelga y no la lista de prácticas desleales, que está en otra parte del código. Dirán “la huelga es una actividad realizada en forma colectiva. Cuando se declara, no hay reemplazo de trabajadores”. Ésa es la regla general y el juez deberá evaluar que no pueden traer gente de afuera, ni pueden cambiar las funciones. ¿Esto se prestará para interpretaciones de la Dirección del Trabajo y de los tribunales? Sí. ¿Era lo óptimo? No. Al final del día no me opuse a esto, porque los tribunales igual lo resolverán. Lo importante era tener la definición limpia de huelga. Era la condición para que se apruebe la titularidad sindical y extensión de beneficios, porque había sectores de la DC que no querían”.