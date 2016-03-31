Senador Letelier desmiente responsabilidad en salida de Juan Ramón Godoy

Crónicas, Destacada, Política marzo 31, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
Juan Pablo Letelier

La tesis habría sido planteada públicamente por el presidente de la Anef en la zona, Juan Rozas, encontrando más tarde réplica en el ex concejal por Rancagua y simpatizante de la campaña presidencial de MEO, Édison Ortiz. Esto, arguyendo que así el parlamentario estaría a favor del reemplazo en huelga, en el marco de la Reforma Laboral. El legislador asegura que tampoco votó así.

 

 

Marcela Catalán

 

 

El pasado miércoles 23 de marzo, la Sala de la Cámara de Diputados aprobó en general la Reforma Laboral del Gobierno. Huelga pacífica, negociación interempresa, semi reglada, y derecho a la información entregada a los sindicados en una negociación, son los cuatro artículos que pasaron a la Comisión Mixta. Ésta quedó conformada por los legisladores de la Cámara Baja Patricio Melero (UDI), Patricio Vallespín (DC), Nicolás Monckeberg (RN), Osvaldo Andrade (PS) y Lautaro Carmona (PC). Junto a ellos, estarán los cinco senadores de la Comisión de Trabajo de la Cámara Alta: Carolina Goic (DC), Juan Pablo Letelier (PS), Adriana Muñoz (PPD), Andrés Allamand (RN) y Hernán Larraín (UDI).

Uno de los aspectos que más revuelo causó con antelación a la citada jornada, fue la indicación sobre adecuaciones necesarias. Ésta suscitó el rechazo de la bancada comunista y de otros parlamentarios de la Nueva Mayoría, al considerarla un encubierto reemplazo interno en huelga. Finalmente, aquello no será analizado en la siguiente instancia.

Pero antes de que el tema fuera visto el 23 de marzo, el Senado ya había dado luz verde a las adecuaciones necesarias -que permitirían al empleador que la empresa siga operando con personal que no es parte de la huelga- y se desechó el concepto de negociación interempresa con 15 votos en contra. A los de la derecha, se sumaron los DC Ignacio Walker, Andrés Zaldívar, Manuel Antonio Matta, Patricio Walker y el independiente Carlos Bianchi.

La salida del proyecto desde la Cámara Alta, en estas condiciones, generó cuestionamientos al senador Juan Pablo Letelier. Dichas aseveraciones vincularon su posición en el debate con la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy de la Intendencia de O’Higgins el 4 del presente mes, a petición de la jefa de Estado.

La conexión habría sido postulada por el presidente regional de la Asociación Nacional de Funcionarios (Anef), Juan Rozas. Según argumentó en el diario electrónico El Mostrador el ex concejal por Rancagua y otrora simpatizante de la campaña presidencial de Marco Enríquez Ominani, Édison Ortiz, el dirigente social habría ratificado el nexo en la Radio Primordial. Y es que al ser consultado de si el requerimiento de renuncia a la ex autoridad “es el precio que el Gobierno pagó para que Juan Pablo Letelier apoyara el reemplazo en huelga”, Rozas habría respondido con un “yo pienso que sí”.

Frente estos dichos, el congresista se defiende. “No soy partidario del reemplazo en huelga. En la definición de huelga (del proyecto), no hay reemplazo (…) Insinuar que voto de una forma u otra por el intendente de turno, es de una ignorancia absoluta y me parece una falta de respeto. Entre otras cosas, porque he mantenido mi posición durante todo este tiempo (…) La mayoría del Senado aprobó la norma, yo lo hice, las adecuaciones necesarias, con afirmación registrada en la ley de la ministra Ximena Rincón. Ahí se establece que no se puede cambiar de funciones habituales a los trabajadores. Eso es lo que yo entiendo: no hay reemplazo”, esgrimió el legislador, en entrevista con El Rancagüino.

“Tratar de vincular el debate con la decisión de la Presidenta, realizada antes de la votación, es mal sano. He analizado cada paso de esta reforma de la mano de la CUT, coordinado con Bárbara Figueroa en todo instante. Nuestra dificultad ha estado con algunos de los senadores de la DC, quienes no nos han acompañado como hubiésemos querido”, apuntó Letelier.

Respecto a los motivos detrás de esta acusación, explicó que podría deberse a la desconfianza generalizada con el mundo empresarial o a que están muy “acostumbrados a entretenerse en la política de ficción”. De todas maneras, aseguró que el líder de la Anef en O’Higgins “es una persona muy reflexiva en sus opiniones. No he hablado con él personalmente, no he tenido la oportunidad, pero creo que ése fue un momento de pasión suyo”, deslizó.

En referencia a los factores que incidieron en la salida de Juan Ramón Godoy, si bien no quiso pronunciarse sobre este punto, confesó haber desarrollo “una relación, una amistad y valoración” por su figura. “Estuve con él el día anterior (a la petición de su renuncia). No tenía la menor idea de que iban a cambiarlo. Fui informado tal como él, es probable que lo supiera antes que yo. No tuve desencuentros significativos con él”, aseguró.

 

 

UN GABINETE FRACTURADO

En cuanto a la gestión de Godoy, el parlamentario declaró que éste “entregó lo mejor de sí, (pero) la Presidenta tuvo otra opinión. ¿Cuál fue la causa? No tengo la menor idea. No sé si tuvo dificultades en formar equipos. La Presidenta tuvo sus motivos para nombrarlo y pedirle el puesto. No le daría más importancia”, comentó.

No obstante, el legislador reconoció que la ex autoridad “tuvo un conflicto muy fuerte con la DC, con Ricardo Rincón en su momento, por el tema de la chanchera”, recordó, acerca del voto decisivo del anterior intendente. Esto, a favor de que el proyecto de un plantel de cerdos en La Estrella continuara su curso. “En lo personal, siento que esto se magnificó más de lo necesario. Siendo partidario del desarrollo agroindustrial y dentro del marco de respeto a la ley, no sé si eso fue lo que gatilló su salida, sino que el conflicto surgido a través de un gabinete (regional) muy fracturado”.

En palabras de Letelier, Teresa Núñez, la también socialista que hoy se encuentra como suplente en el cargo, “es una persona que estimo mucho, está cumpliendo su función con mucha prolijidad y lo hace muy bien”. Además, el congresista aseguró no ver “dificultades en demorar una semana más o menos” la resolución de un nombre final para el puesto. “Me imagino que esto se dará a conocer en el contexto de otras nominaciones de parte de la Presidenta”, vaticinó el senador. ¿Su compañera de tienda debiera continuar en esa labor? Sostiene que ella “es extraordinaria, aunque hay mucha gente capaz en la región”.

Para el legislador, quien asuma debe conocer la zona y “tener la capacidad de armar equipos. Lo que más hace falta aquí, al Gobierno de la Presidenta Bachelet, es el trabajo en equipo, politizar la labor que estamos haciendo, explicar de mejor forma y que no hayan proyectos personales de por medio, sino que lo colectivo (…) No se debe tener un vuelo arrasante, sino que una mirada de horizonte”, sostuvo. La confluencia es otro aspecto que ve al debe. “Hace falta una figura que garantice la unidad del gabinete. Es algo que Morín Contreras logró muy bien”, destacó sobre quien fue la máxima autoridad en O’Higgins antes de que asumiera Godoy. Para el parlamentario, “algo pasó en la administración” de este último, que “generó una fractura evidente”.

 

 

 

 “Era la condición para que se apruebe la titularidad sindical y extensión de beneficios”

“(El empleador) Podrá realizar las adecuaciones necesarias para que el trabajador que no está en la huelga, realice las funciones para las que fue contratado”, dice la nueva indicación colocada. ¿Eso es reemplazo? Es la discusión. Ese texto es abusivo y no era necesario, en lo más mínimo. ¿Los tribunales deberán resolver en última instancia? Sí. Verán la definición general de huelga y no la lista de prácticas desleales, que está en otra parte del código. Dirán “la huelga es una actividad realizada en forma colectiva. Cuando se declara, no hay reemplazo de trabajadores”. Ésa es la regla general y el juez deberá evaluar que no pueden traer gente de afuera, ni pueden cambiar las funciones. ¿Esto se prestará para interpretaciones de la Dirección del Trabajo y de los tribunales? Sí. ¿Era lo óptimo? No. Al final del día no me opuse a esto, porque los tribunales igual lo resolverán. Lo importante era tener la definición limpia de huelga. Era la condición para que se apruebe la titularidad sindical y extensión de beneficios, porque había sectores de la DC que no querían”.

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

130 comments

Me gustaría que la reforma laboral, cambiara la línea de la reforma tributaria, Sin el animo de molestar mucho al señor senador y aprovechar su buena y excelente opinión de la señora intendenta, que seguramente en estos días, será ratificada como intendenta de la región, me permito trasmitir que Rancagua y Machali, necesitan con urgencia dejar de ser unas de la comunas mas contraminadas atmofericamente, por material particulado fino, empezando por declarar zona saturada por MP 2,5, instalando estaciones de monitoreo de calidad del aire en Machali, Rancagua, San Fernando, San Francisco de Mostazal, todas con valor poblacional.
Rancagua y Machali, necesita con urgencia el inicio de tramites y obras para eliminar la conurbación de ambas comunas.
Rancagua, necesita con urgencia abrir Republica al poniente, para dar conectividad al hospital regional nuevo. lo ideal es que el estado no se siga endeudando con proyectos como el enchulamiento del hospital viejo, que es un edificio con su vida útil casi agotada.
Rancagua, necesita exige que la sede de la Universidad Regional, se localice en Rancagua Nuevo, Rancagua Viejo se encuentra colapsado, a vista y paciencia de las autoridades comunales, regionales y centrales.
Los intendentes, deben recibir, escuchar y trabajar temas planteados por vecinos, que no pertenecen a los partidos de gobierno, los señores asesores de la señora intendenta, reciben peticiones de audiencias de Rancaguinos y al parecer las archivan o sencillamente ordena su archivo indefinido.
ser conocedor del accionar de la política y los políticos en Chile, donde funciona una la fabrica de leyes, produciendo productos de muy mala calidad, redactadas en un español, de difícil interpretación, donde el senado cambia todo, para que no cambie nada, nada de lo que sale el Senado es claro, normalmente los ciudadanos que saben leer, no entienden nada de lo que acuerdan las comisiones mixtas, el idioma utilizado en el senado es inadecuado, las leyes deben ser claras, de fácil comprensión, justas, evitando las aberraciones, que han provocado, la escasa valorización que los ciudadanos tienen de los políticos y de sus autoridades políticas, Rancagua junto a Machali, son unas de las comunas mas contaminadas de Chile, ambas comunas sufren de una conurbación grave, se construye un hospital, que no funciona, las ciudades dentro de la región crecen en forma inorgánica, los intendentes en esta región han tenido una valorización muy menor y que posiblemente se mantenga de la misma forma hasta el termino de este gobierno, los diputado y senadores son elegidos por habitantes de esta región, pero actúan no considerando los anhelos de sus mandantes, leyendo las declaraciones del señor Letelier, y como no soy político, parece que el nuevo intendente, designada por la señora presidente, seguirá manteniendo las carencia en Rancagua y manteniendo el distanciamiento entre el intendente y la ciudadanía.

Responder

My spouse and i have been cheerful that Peter managed to do his studies through the entire precious recommendations he obtained from your web site. It is now and again perplexing just to always be offering tips and hints that many other people might have been trying to sell. We understand we have got you to thank for that. Most of the illustrations you made, the straightforward site menu, the friendships you can aid to create – it’s got most terrific, and it’s really letting our son and our family believe that the subject is cool, which is certainly seriously serious. Many thanks for all!

Responder

This is really interesting, You’re an overly professional blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look ahead to seeking more of your magnificent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

Responder

You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I find this topic to be really something which I think I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely extensive for me. I am taking a look forward in your next put up, I will try to get the hold of it!

Responder

A lot of thanks for all your hard work on this site. My aunt really loves engaging in internet research and it’s really easy to understand why. My spouse and i notice all concerning the dynamic ways you provide reliable things on the web site and as well as recommend contribution from other people on this situation while my daughter is certainly starting to learn a lot. Take advantage of the rest of the year. You have been carrying out a pretty cool job.

Responder

Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks

Responder

My wife and i ended up being now comfortable that Michael managed to conclude his investigations using the ideas he was given through your web site. It is now and again perplexing just to choose to be giving out steps that some people might have been trying to sell. We really fully grasp we’ve got the website owner to give thanks to because of that. Most of the explanations you made, the simple website navigation, the relationships your site help instill – it is everything spectacular, and it is assisting our son in addition to the family reckon that the content is fun, which is certainly extraordinarily fundamental. Thank you for all!

Responder

I would like to point out my passion for your kindness for men and women that actually need help with the concept. Your special dedication to passing the solution across appears to be wonderfully functional and has consistently permitted those much like me to reach their dreams. Your interesting help and advice denotes a lot a person like me and somewhat more to my office colleagues. Thanks a lot; from everyone of us.

Responder

Good post. I be taught something tougher on completely different blogs everyday. It can at all times be stimulating to read content from different writers and observe a bit of something from their store. I’d desire to use some with the content material on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your net blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

Responder

What i do not understood is actually how you’re not really much more well-favored than you might be now. You are very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in terms of this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like women and men are not involved except it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. Always care for it up!

Responder

Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp a lot about this, such as you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that you just can do with a few to power the message home a little bit, however other than that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

Responder

Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.

Responder

Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.

Responder

Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

Responder

Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent blog!

Responder

Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

Hi this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

Responder

Good post. I learn something tougher on completely different blogs everyday. It should all the time be stimulating to read content from different writers and follow a little one thing from their store. I’d prefer to make use of some with the content material on my weblog whether or not you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink in your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

I am now not certain the place you’re getting your information, but good topic. I must spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more. Thank you for wonderful info I used to be looking for this information for my mission.

Responder

Deja un comentario