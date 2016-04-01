Bomberos de Rancagua busca financiar carros de mayor tecnología

abril 1, 2016
Acompañado por el Diputado Ricardo Rincón, el Superintendente de Bomberos de Rancagua, Juan Carlos Field, le explicó a la Intendenta (s) de la Región de O`Higgins, Teresa Núñez Cornejo, la importancia de poder financiar carros de mayor tecnología a través del aporte realizados por los vecinos de Rancagua en la campaña de Essbio, los aportes entregados por el Municipio local, sumándolos al financiamiento del Gobierno Regional.
Lo anterior ya que existe un importante proyecto regional que busca remplazar los carros de más de 30 años de servicio en toda la región, en total se compraran 45 carros. Las etapas 1 y 2 de este proyecto que entrega unidades completamente gratis a los voluntarios ya fueron ejecutadas y corresponde ahora que se realicen las etapas 3 y 4 donde a Rancagua le corresponden 3 unidades.
Si bien es cierto, los carros entregados a la Región por medio del proyecto regional de Bomberos, a través del Gobierno Regional, son máquinas de muy buen nivel, estas escapan a la necesidad que la ciudad, son carros semiurbanos aptos para el trabajo en incendios horizontales pero que no cumplen con las características necesarias para combatir, por ejemplo, incendios en edificios de más de 15 pisos. En este sentido y tomando en cuenta que la realidad de Rancagua como capital regional es distinta a la de otras comunas es que los voluntarios quieren adquirir máquinas de última tecnología, al nivel de grades ciudades del mundo. Es por ello, que los bomberos de la capital regional desean poder optar a la opción de financiar los carros Rosenbauer colocando la diferencia gracias al importante aporte de los vecinos en la campaña económica, quienes a través de la cuenta del agua mensualmente aportan a la institución.
La máxima autoridad regional, se comprometió a revisar el proyecto de nuevos carros para Bomberos de Rancagua, y seguir con la dinámica que se ha establecido por parte de la autoridad regional y el apoyo que el Gobierno Regional les ha entregado a Bomberos del país.
Según lo explicó el Diputado Ricardo Rincón, es necesario poder contar con carros con nueva tecnología a la medida de una ciudad, que está en constante crecimiento vertical, por lo que Bomberos de Rancagua necesita hacer la diferencia en su labor para seguir entregando un trabajo de calidad a la comunidad como siempre lo ha sido.
“Confiamos que la nueva Intendenta Regional continuará con el apoyo que se nos ha entregado de parte del Gobierno Regional y confiamos que se mantendrán las directrices que harán posible la adquisición de nuestras anheladas nuevas máquinas de ataque Ronsenbauer. Aprovecho la oportunidad, para agradecer nuevamente a los vecinos que han hecho posible alcanzar esta meta cooperándonos en nuestra campaña, sin ellos no será posible esta histórica renovación de material mayor para nuestros Bomberos y Bomberas rancagüinos”, señaló optimista el superintendente, Juan Carlos Field Bravo

