Comienza Gestión de Episodios Críticos en 17 comunas de zona saturada

Desde hoy  dependiendo de las condiciones del aire, se puede declarar alerta, pre-emergencia o emergencia ambiental. En caso de que la calidad del aire alcance uno de estos estados, usted no podrá usar calefactores a leña sin certificar.

 

 
Este 1 de abril y en el contexto del Plan de Descontaminación Atmosférica del Valle Central de la región, comenzó a regir la Gestión de Episodios Críticos (GEC) en 17 comunas de O’Higgins -Rancagua, Codegua, Coínco, Coltauco, Doñihue, Graneros, Machalí, Malloa, Olivar, Quinta de Tilcoco, Requínoa, Rengo, Mostazal, San Vicente, San Fernando, Chimbarongo y Placilla-.

Aquello significa que hasta el 31 de agosto y con información emanada por la Seremi de Medio Ambiente, la Intendencia puede declarar alerta, pre-emergencia o emergencia por Material Particulado 10 (PM 10), lo cual se traduce en la activación de tres acciones a adoptar: el no uso de calefactores a leña sin certificado de la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustibles (SEC); la suspensión de actividad física en los establecimientos educacionales y la no realización de eventos deportivos, a cargo del Instituto Nacional de Deporte (IND).

La calidad del aire será informada a diario por la cartera regional de Medio Ambiente, aproximadamente a las 18 horas, quedando disponible a través de su Facebook o Twitter, como también en su página www.mma.gob.cl/ohiggins.
En caso de decretarse un episodio critico la información estará disponible en nuestro twitter @elrancaguino, en la web www.elrancaguino.cl o en nuestro sitio en Facebook www.facebook.com/diarioelrancaguino. Para este sábado se pronostica una BUENA calidad del aire.
“Tenemos cubiertas todas las instancias que podrían suscitarse con el GEC (…) Estamos tranquilos (y creemos) que este año será mucho mejor el proceso, ya que la gente seguirá tomando conciencia de respetar nuestro medio ambiente”, aseguró la intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez.
“Estaremos entregando el pronóstico de calidad de aire a diario. Al igual que el año pasado, agotaremos las instancias comunicacionales para que todos los habitantes de las 17 comunas sepan si hay o no un episodio”, agregó Eduardo Tamayo, seremi (s) del Medio Ambiente.

