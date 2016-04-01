En entrevista el 10 de marzo: Obispo Goic reabre debate del sueldo mínimo ético

- Tras nueve años de señalar que la remuneración mínima debiera ser de $250 mil, para que una familia pudiera mantenerse. Alcanzado el monto, el sacerdote vuelve a analizar el tema y señala que aún existen brechas que superar. Por eso, propone que esta paga ascienda a $ 400 mil.
El pasado 10 de marzo y en el marco de la celebración de sus 50 años de sacerdocio, el Obispo Alejandro Goic, realizó un balance de su labor y también se refirió a la crisis que se vive en Chile, en exclusiva para El Rancagüino (ver entrevista completa aquí). Fue en dicha oportunidad que revivió el tema del sueldo ético mínimo, argumentando que como éste ya llegó a los $250 mil y como pasaron casi diez años desde que sugiriera dicho monto “ahora debería ser cerca de los $400 mil”.
En sus palabras, “cómo hacer un país más equitativo, cómo hacer una mejor distribución de los bienes. Tengo entendido que todos los indicadores señalan que Chile es uno de los países más inequitativos, donde pocos ganan mucho y muchos ganan poco. Ese desafío del llamado sueldo ético, que en su momento levantó tanta polémica, sigue pendiente; es importante que se siga trabajando en eso. Hay políticos interesados en hacer un país más equitativo. En ese sentido, todos deberíamos contribuir a que así fuera, que ojalá lo sea”.
El Obispo vuelve esta semana a referirse al tema en una entrevista que publica el periódico Encuentro, texto editado por el Arzobispado de Santiago. “La cifra que salió hace nueve años fue simbólica —afirma—. Si yo no hubiera puesto una cifra, no pasaba nada. Si uno aplica el IPC y todas las alzas, ya se quedaron cortos los $250 mil. El problema de fondo es cómo superamos esta codicia que existe y cómo somos capaces de comprender que para que haya una sociedad tranquila, en paz y justa, tenemos que ser una sociedad más distributiva de los bienes”.
A su juicio, en Chile, “a veces hay bonos que los gobiernos ofrecen como una especie de subsidio, y, claro, es bienvenido el bono, porque ayuda. Pero lo curioso es que hay mucha gente que trabaja, y con el fruto de su trabajo no alcanza a cubrir los gastos. Uno esperaría que el sueldo logre satisfacer las necesidades fundamentales”,
Según Emol, la entrevista a monseñor Goic es el punto de partida de una campaña que el Arzobispado de Santiago realizará a través de la Vicaría Pastoral Social. Vía redes sociales, distintas personas darán a conocer su postura en favor del sueldo ético. También se organizarán diálogos con expertos y un seminario donde economistas debatirán sus posturas. Además, el cardenal Ricardo Ezzati se reunirá con trabajadores del aseo, que ganan el sueldo mínimo, para que cuenten cómo viven con ese salario.
