Fiscal Nacional nombra a Servando Pérez como fiscal regional suplente de O´Higgins

- Además, confirmó al fiscal Sergio Moya a cargo del caso Caval
Gisella Abarca
Luego de la salida del fiscal Luis Toledo, el Fiscal Nacional Jorge Abbott, resolvió el nombramiento del Fiscal Adjunto Servando Pérez Ojeda, como Fiscal Regional Suplente de la Fiscalía Regional de O´Higgins, a partir de este viernes y hasta el momento en que deba asumir sus funciones el Fiscal Regional Titular que sea nombrado de acuerdo a la ley.
De igual forma, el Fiscal Nacional, procedió a dejar sin efecto la designación del Fiscal Regional de O´Higgins como titular de la investigación de la causa conocida como Caval.
Y es que el Fiscal Regional Luis Toledo, antes de dejar su cargo y asumir como director de la Unidad de Especializada de Tráfico Ilícito y Estupefacientes y Sustancias Psicotrópicas de la Fiscalía Nacional, procedió a designar al Fiscal Jefe de Rancagua, Sergio Moya, como titular de la causa conocida como Caval y todas sus aristas investigativas.
“Dada la importancia que reviste la causa ya referida, el alto interés social y el impacto mediático que ha tenido, y a fin de asegurar la eficacia de la investigación y persecución penal, considerando además la multiplicidad de aristas que contiene así como las diligencias investigativas y audiencias judiciales que se encuentran pendientes, se estima necesario que la causa siga a cargo del Fiscal Jefe de la Fiscalía Local de Rancagua, Sergio Moya Domke. Para ello, debe igualmente considerarse que los hechos materia de la investigación ocurrieron en la comuna de Machalí, territorio de competencia de los Tribunales de Rancagua y, por ende, de la Fiscalía Local de dicha ciudad”, dice el comunicado del Ministerio Público.
Así, el Ministerio Públicó confirmó al fiscal Sergio Moya a cargo del caso que acusa a la nuera de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet de haber cometido irregularidades en la venta de los predios de Machalí.
