Fiscal Nacional nombra a Servando Pérez como fiscal regional suplente de O´Higgins

Destacada, Policial, Tribunales abril 1, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1
  • Además, confirmó al fiscal Sergio Moya a cargo del caso Caval

 

Gisella Abarca

 

Luego de la salida del fiscal Luis Toledo, el Fiscal Nacional Jorge Abbott, resolvió el nombramiento del Fiscal Adjunto Servando Pérez Ojeda, como Fiscal Regional Suplente de la Fiscalía Regional de           O´Higgins, a partir de este viernes y hasta el momento en que deba asumir sus funciones el Fiscal Regional Titular que sea nombrado de acuerdo a la ley.

De igual forma, el Fiscal Nacional, procedió a dejar sin efecto la designación del Fiscal Regional de O´Higgins como titular de la investigación de la causa conocida como Caval.

Y es que el Fiscal Regional Luis Toledo, antes de dejar su cargo y asumir como director de la Unidad de Especializada de Tráfico Ilícito y Estupefacientes y Sustancias Psicotrópicas de la Fiscalía Nacional, procedió a designar al Fiscal Jefe de Rancagua, Sergio Moya, como titular de la causa conocida como Caval y todas sus aristas investigativas.

“Dada la importancia que reviste la causa ya referida, el alto interés social y el impacto mediático que ha tenido, y a fin de asegurar la eficacia de la investigación y persecución penal, considerando además la multiplicidad de aristas que contiene así como las diligencias investigativas y audiencias judiciales que se encuentran pendientes, se estima necesario que la causa siga a cargo del Fiscal Jefe de la Fiscalía Local de Rancagua, Sergio Moya Domke. Para ello, debe igualmente considerarse que los hechos materia de la investigación ocurrieron en la comuna de Machalí, territorio de competencia de los Tribunales de Rancagua y, por ende, de la Fiscalía Local de dicha ciudad”, dice el comunicado del Ministerio Público.

Así, el Ministerio Públicó confirmó al fiscal Sergio Moya a cargo del caso que acusa a la nuera de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet de haber cometido irregularidades en la venta de los predios de Machalí.

 

Sharing

Tags

About Alejandra Sepulveda

76 comments

I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers

Responder

naturally like your website however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth nevertheless I will certainly come back again.

Responder

Hey there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!

Responder

Thank you a lot for giving everyone an extraordinarily remarkable opportunity to read in detail from this web site. It is often very great and as well , jam-packed with amusement for me personally and my office colleagues to visit your site the equivalent of thrice in a week to read the newest secrets you will have. And of course, I’m also usually motivated for the unique tricks you give. Selected 1 tips in this posting are in reality the best I’ve ever had.

Responder

There are some attention-grabbing points in time on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There’s some validity but I’ll take hold opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as effectively

Responder

Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

Responder

Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.

Responder

Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!

Responder

Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Kudos

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a perfect website.

Responder

Good ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

I?¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Studying this info So i?¦m glad to show that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much certainly will make certain to do not disregard this site and provides it a look regularly.

Responder

Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you’ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.

Responder

The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I do know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have one thing fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you might fix if you happen to werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

I simply had to say thanks all over again. I am not sure the things that I might have done without the actual hints shown by you regarding such subject matter. It became an absolute frightening problem in my view, however , observing the very skilled fashion you solved that forced me to weep with fulfillment. I am just happy for this work and hope that you find out what a powerful job you are always putting in educating some other people all through a site. I am sure you’ve never met any of us.

Responder

Deja un comentario