Hoy comienza Precenso en la Región de O’Higgins

– Alrededor de 300 mayores de 18 años fueron capacitadas para trabajar en el proceso. Fruto de esta etapa, se determinará cuántas personas se necesitan para salir a recolectar los datos del Censo 2017, generando y actualizando los mapas con las viviendas a visitar.
Marcela Catalán
Desde hoy hasta junio se desarrollará el Precenso 2016 en la Región de O’Higgins, diligencia que implicará el recorrido de alrededor de 300 personas por la zona, para visitar todas las viviendas de esta parte del país. El objetivo es determinar cuánta gente se necesita que salga a encuestar en el Censo 2017, actualizando y generando los mapas con los hogares cuya puerta hay que tocar el próximo año, con el fin de no cometer errores en el proceso que viene. Así lo indicó Héctor Becerra, director regional del Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE).
De ahí que en esta etapa, de acuerdo con la autoridad, pregunten el número de habitantes en la casa, la cantidad de hombres y mujeres, y si quienes residen ahí comparten el presupuesto de alimentación. Esto último sería particularmente relevante, pues permitiría señalar la suma de hogares en un mismo espacio. En base a todo ello, podrán cuantificar a los censistas que requerirán en 2017, cuántos para cada sector y otros aspectos logísticos. Por ejemplo, si deben llegar a sitios de difícil acceso, quizá deban facilitarles vehículos grandes o preparar a los dirigentes comunitarios para que ellos recolecten la información y, por ende, entregarles los formularios a llenar.
Las cifras resultantes del Precenso “no serán públicas”, explica Becerra, por tratarse de datos preliminares. Aparte, todo esto será cotejado con dispositivos como Google Earth u otros, para descartar o confirmar si falta alguna vivienda.
“El Precenso previene errores como que, cuando lleguemos a un lugar y el censista lleve su plano, efectivamente se encuentre con las 20 construcciones que ahí aparecen”, agrega el director regional del INE. Casos particulares son la aparición de nuevas poblaciones, de las que también estarán enterados por otras vías.
En cuanto a los requisitos que debían cumplir las 300 personas que saldrán a hacer las consultas, comenta que todas éstas pasaron por un concurso en febrero, a través de empleos públicos. Son 240 los que estarán en terreno, más los encargados comunales. El filtro curricular consistía en poseer cuarto medio, tener más de 18 años y contar con una salud apta para salir. Después se sometieron a un test psicolaboral, para más tarde asistir a las entrevistas finales. La última etapa fue la capacitación misma, desvinculándose a quienes no la aprobaron.
Los seleccionados visitarán su casa de 9 a 18 horas. De todas formas, si no se encuentra gente en alguna construcción, se modificarán los horarios y volverán a las viviendas en otro instante. También saldrán los sábados, entre las 8:30 y las 13:30 horas. Las preguntas serán respondidas sobre formularios de papel en las áreas rurales y en tablets en los sectores rurales. Esto último, con el fin de georreferenciarlas.
El Censo de 2017 costará $42 mil millones, siendo abreviado o de emergencia. Es decir, se harán menos interrogantes, entre 22 y 24 -en uno normal, son 42-. En línea con Becerra, el trabajo previo “es exactamente igual” al de un censo regular, pero en estas condiciones podrán procesar más rápido la información obtenida. En relación a las temáticas de las preguntas, las más específicas se encuentran en evaluación, aunque en general se harán consultas geográficas y demográficas, educativas, acerca del trabajo, entre otras.
Su realización ocurre después de que la Comisión Asesora Externa del Instituto Nacional de Estadísticas (INE) determinara que el de 2012 contenía errores, recomendando su repetición. De acuerdo con los expertos, la forma en que se contabilizó la población fue incorrecta y no permitía utilizar sus datos para elaborar políticas públicas.
