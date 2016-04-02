Antes de la apertura del rodeo, corraleros recibieron homenaje

El artesano Sergio Godoy Parra recibió el reconocimiento de Ferochi.

 

Horas antes de iniciar la versión 68 del Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo, en dependencias de la Medialuna Monumental de Rancagua se efectuó el tradicional cóctel de honor para autoridades y jinetes que participarían a contar de este viernes.

En ese sentido, la Federación de Rodeo Chileno que encabeza Cristián Moreno, entregó distintos estímulos.

Es así que, se reconoció al artesano Segio Godoy Parra, a Luis Alberto Yáñez como el arreglador destacado, José Manuel Pozo como el premio a la trayectoria y a la familia Rehbein Monsalve como la Familia Ganadera Destacada.

Deja un comentario