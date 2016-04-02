Comenzó el 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo:  O’Higgins y Colchagua ya tienen finalistas para el domingo

-
Ayer, en la serie de Caballos, representantes de ambas asociaciones lograron su paso a la gran final. Mucho público asistió a la primera jornada y se espera lo mismo este sábado y domingo.
Por: Ricardo Obando
Los corraleros regionales inscribieron a parte de sus representantes para la final de mañana en el 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo Chileno. Es así que, las asociaciones O’Higgins y Colchagua festejaron en la serie Caballos.
Ayer, cerca de las 15.00 horas culminó aquella instancia donde José Manuel Carril y Gonzalo Abarca en Chincolito y Tentado (32) junto a Diego Pacheco y Luis Huenchul en Rastrojero y Payaso (23) se inscribieron para ir por la corona con un buen desempeño. En el caso de la collera de O’Higgins, consiguieron 32 puntos buenos igualando con los ganadores Rufino Hernández e Iñaki Gazmuri. Esta collera de las Asociaciones Talca y Santiago Sur, montando a On Chuno y Campanario II, definieron su primer lugar en el desempate al anotarse +6 contra los +2 de los de nuestra zona.
En tanto, quienes abrieron el Chileno fueron los especialistas de la serie Criaderos. En aquella instancia, el Criadero Principio de la Asociación Talca fue el más regular. Con José Tomás Meza y José Manuel Pozo en Disturbio y Perno, sumaron 32 puntos para inscribirse en la final. Además, los otros premiados en esta categoría fueron, con 31 puntos, Juan Pablo González y Diego Ordóñez en Parlanchina y Maldaosa (Asociación Litoral Central), ambos del Criadero Casas de Bucalemu. A su vez, el tercer lugar de la serie fue para el Criadero San Esteban de la Asociación Los Andes, donde Rafael Romero y Cristian Rojas en La Brisca y Chamaca lograron 28 puntos.
Recordemos que, los ganadores de cada serie se sumarán en la final del Campeonato Nacional a seis colleras que entraron directo como los son los ganadores de los cinco clasificatorios y los campeones del año anterior, Luis Ignacio Urrutia y Juan Ignacio Meza.
Cabe consignar que, al cierre de este edición, culminaba la Serie Yeguas y se desarrollaba también la Serie Potros y la Serie Mixta.
MILES DE ESPECTADORES
La primera jornada del 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo Chileno cumplió con las expectativas. Ayer, el público llegó en gran número para presenciar las carreras del del día inicial, jornada donde el clima acompaño al registrarse una temperatura que no superó los 22º.
Es así que, el ambiente corralero nacional se dio cita en Rancagua y seguramente estarán presentes hoy y mañana.
Cabe consignar que, en la previa del Chileno, integrantes de la Federación de Rodeo estimaban que cerca de 50 mil personas se darán cita en la Medialuna Monumental este fin de semana.
Certificación en post de la modernidad
Durante este 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo, el presidente de la Federación de Rodeo Chileno, Cristián Moreno, destacó que se ha aprobado un modelo de certificación para potenciar la vinculación de este deporte con sus comunidades de origen.
En ese sentido, Moreno dijo que “todas las colleras que llegan hoy a Rancagua, vienen de clubes que lograron la certificación especial a través de la asistencia de público, del uso de las medialunas de sus comunas de origen y del desarrollo de planes de vinculación con sus comunidades”.
Así mismo, en otro aspecto, recalcó que “estamos trabajando en la implementación de nuestra Política de Bienestar Animal”. Eso porque, a fines de 2015, el directorio y las asociaciones firmaron su compromiso de cumplir y promover estándares de protección y bienestar para los animales que participan en el Rodeo”.
El programa para este sábado
08.00 horas, Primera Serie Libre A.
11.30 horas, Primera Serie Libre B.
15.00 horas, Remate de caballos criadero Agua de los Campos y Maquena.
16.00 horas, Segunda Serie Libre A.
