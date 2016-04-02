Hasta mañana domingo:  Rancagüinos disfrutan de la Fiesta Huasa 2016 

– Comidas típicas, fina artesanía, brebajes como vinos y cervezas artesanales es posible encontrar.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Nico. Carrasco
Como cada año, la Plaza de Los Héroes de Rancagua se transforma en el epicentro de las tradiciones de la zona central. Esto con la realización de la Fiesta Huasa 2016, la que si bien este año contó con una menor cantidad de stands en relación al año anterior, durante todo el día viernes se pudo apreciar a gran cantidad de gente degustando desde anticuchos, hasta conociendo fina artesanía.
Entre las novedades que existen este año, encontramos el fino trabajo en cobre elaborado en la ciudad de Santiago. Según la expositora, María Julia Ferrada, se trata de un trabajo donde se pule de manera especial el cobre para darle un lacado que permite entregarle un muy buen resultado. Trabajos mezclados con cristal, lapislázuli, vidrio o bronce pueden ser adquiridos desde los 10 mil hasta los 200 mil pesos.
Orlando Ortiz desde Colina también muestra sus trabajos, quien confecciona instrumentos poco convencionales utilizando calabazas, semillas, maderas nativas, entre otros. Grupos como Inti Inti Illimani son los que utilizan instrumentos como la kalimba, pero Orlando también confecciona instrumentos como el trueno fabricado en calabaza.
Los precios fluctúan entre los 3 mil 500 pesos los cascabeles de semilla, hasta los 60 mil pesos que es el costo de un cajón flamenco.
Para los amantes de los mariscos, Yosselin Ruiz tiene en su stand curantos envasados con productos traídos directamente desde la Isla Grande Chiloé. Entre ellos pates de jaibas, loco, machas, salmón ahumado, ostras, piure, cien por ciento naturales, sin preservantes y aditivos. El precio de los pates es de 3 mil 500 pesos y dos por 6 mil pesos.
Además ofrecen conservas de lomito de salmón y curanto en conserva, con productos de Chiloé, incluso con papa nativa. Se calienta y en tres minutos está listo para servir. Yosselin asegura que el sabor de un curanto fresco se mantiene, lo que se une a que el precio es de tan sólo 2 mil 500 pesos y dos por 4 mil. El formato de kilo tiene un valor de 5 mil pesos y dos por 9 mil pesos.
La Fiesta Huasa continuará hoy sábado y finalizará mañana domingo, actividades que se centrarán en la Plaza de Los Héroes.
