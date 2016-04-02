Incendio destruyó dos locales en centro de Rancagua

abril 2, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
9U8F0433

Pasado el medio día de hoy un voraz incendio se inicio en el local donde se instala un peluquería, ubicado en Ibieta 225 en Rancagua. rápidamente el fuego se propagó en la antigua construcción afectando a un servicio técnico de Samsung, ubicado a un costado, frente al colegio Javiera Carrera.

Debido a la feracidad de las llamas, los primeros voluntarios en llegar dieron la alarma general, seis de las siete compañías el Cuerpo de Bomberos de la ciudad trabajaron para controlar las llamas y así evitar que estas se propagaran a  casa vecinas. cabe consignar que a un costado del servicio técnico funcionaba un estacionamiento donde se encontraban 5 vehículos aparcados, los cuales debieron ser movidos por voluntarios de bomberos para evitar que fueran alcanzados por las llamas.

El trabajo bomberil se desarrollo por varias horas, siendo declaro como controlado a las 16:00 horas, el trabajo en la emergencia obligo a cortar el trafico por Ibieta, Gamaero , Alcazar y Almarza, lo que provocó tacos en otras calles del centro de la ciudad.

