Junto al Consejo Nacional de Televisión:  Oferta programática para estudiantes ofrecerá el “Festival Internacional de Cine Rengo 2016”

– Muestras para estudiantes, charlas para jefes de UTP y Directores de colegios será parte del programa que desarrollará Novasur.
Importantes novedades trae este año el “12º Festival Internacional de Cine Rengo 2016”, entre ellos el convenio que se logró concretar con Novasur del Consejo Nacional de Televisión, lo que facilitará la realización de muestras cinematográficas para estudiantes en la franja infantil del festival, y una charla para los jefes de UTP y Directores de los establecimientos.
Las muestras para estudiantes, de Novasur, se realizarán dentro los días 26, 27 de abril, en el Teatro Municipal de Rengo. Mientras que la charla para los jefes de UTP y Directores invitados, se llevará a cabo durante la mañana del 28 de abril, en el mismo lugar. Por lo tanto, la instancia beneficiará tanto a estudiantes como a directivos, de colegios, liceos y escuelas de la comuna, ya que cursos completos, desde 3º básico hasta 4º medio, serán invitados a disfrutar del cine.
La Directora del Consejo Regional de Televisión, Ilona Boullet, indicó que Novasur es el departamento de programación cultural y educativa del Consejo Nacional de Tv, y la intención es poder ampliar el público y las audiencias para este tipo de audiovisuales. Por consiguiente, es de interés de Novasur poder apoyar las instancias regionales en las cuales existe un interés en exhibir material cultural de calidad; sobre todo para un público infantil, según conversaciones.
Agregó que la intención es ofrecer a los organizadores del festival dos muestras audiovisuales para público infantil escolar. Por consiguiente, se está pensando en una muestra miscelánea para niños entre 6 a7 años, y otra muestra con “miradas regionales” para una audiencia familiar y público desde los 13 años.
Por otra parte, existe la intención de ofrecer una charla a docentes acerca del Pluralismo y la Tv; cuyo propósito es entregar a los establecimientos algunas herramientas de análisis crítico de la Tv, y poder promover la reflexión acerca de temas como la diversidad, inclusión y otros que entrega actualmente la Tv chilena; y que son variables un tanto invisibles, pero poderosas en la formación de identidad y las conductas de la población escolar.
Para Ilona Boullet, la importancia de eventos como el Festival Internacional de Cine Rengo (FECIR) tiene que ver sobretodo en poder ofrecer material audiovisual de calidad cultural y educativa a la ciudadanía en general; pero particularmente a la audiencia infantil.
Cabe destacar que la Programación Novasur del Consejo Nacional de Televisión tiene 15 años de experiencia en la producción y difusión de contenidos audiovisuales de carácter cultural y educativo, configurándose hoy en día como la única iniciativa pública de televisión dirigida al público infantil y juvenil. Sus contenidos son exhibidos a través de canales de televisión abierta, regional, cable y a través de su sitio web www.novasur.cl.
Por otra parte, los organizadores anuncian que los días 26 y 27 de abril, el 12° FECIR 2016 estará recibiendo audiencias de los establecimientos invitados desde las 09:00 hasta las 16:30 horas, recalcando que estas instancias, además de ser un aporte a la educación artística, por colaborar en la formación de personas con mayor conocimiento estético, capacidad analítica, reflexiva y crítica. Será también un beneficio para otras asignaturas, pues tendrán la posibilidad de aprovechar las obras en cuestión como material pedagógico.
Para poder obtener más información o realizar consultas pueden escribir a festivalrengo@gmail.com o a través de Facebook en https://www.facebook.com/festivalcinerengo/
74 comments
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you’ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and simply couldn’t come across. What a great website.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
I have been reading out a few of your articles and i must say clever stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your site.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched all over the place and simply could not come across. What a great website.
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any tips for newbie blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.
you’re actually a good webmaster. The website loading pace is amazing. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent activity on this matter!
Very instructive and fantastic anatomical structure of content material, now that’s user genial (:.
I?¦ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Some genuinely fantastic info , Sword lily I found this.
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent job in this matter!
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
I’ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Very interesting details you have remarked, thankyou for putting up. “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
you’ve an ideal weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
I carry on listening to the reports speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i find some?
I am glad to be a visitor of this stark website! , appreciate it for this rare info ! .
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting.
I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all webmasters and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the internet can be much more helpful than ever before.
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful information specifically the remaining phase 🙂 I take care of such info much. I used to be looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back regularly in order to investigate cross-check new posts
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
I do believe all of the ideas you have presented on your post. They’re really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for starters. Could you please lengthen them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Thanks for every other informative blog. Where else could I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal manner? I have a project that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.
I’ve recently started a website, the information you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I think other site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for putting up. “The world is round and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning.” by George Baker.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Thanks, I have just been looking for information about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can help me. Thank you
naturally like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I will definitely come again again.
I real thankful to find this site on bing, just what I was looking for : D likewise saved to my bookmarks.
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. “Make the most of your regrets… . To regret deeply is to live afresh.” by Henry David Thoreau.
There is evidently a bundle to realize about this. I think you made some good points in features also.
hello there and thanks on your information – I have certainly picked up anything new from proper here. I did alternatively experience a few technical points the use of this web site, as I skilled to reload the site lots of occasions prior to I may get it to load correctly. I have been wondering in case your hosting is OK? Now not that I am complaining, however sluggish loading cases occasions will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and can damage your high quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I am including this RSS to my email and can glance out for much extra of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you replace this again soon..
Hi there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and in my view recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this website.
There are actually lots of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a nice point to bring up. I provide the ideas above as general inspiration however clearly there are questions just like the one you deliver up where crucial factor will probably be working in trustworthy good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged round issues like that, but I’m certain that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Both girls and boys feel the impact of just a second’s pleasure, for the rest of their lives.
There are some attention-grabbing deadlines in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There’s some validity however I’ll take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Utterly written subject material, Really enjoyed studying.
Hello, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..
I am always browsing online for ideas that can assist me. Thx!
I have been browsing online greater than three hours today, yet I never discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
I reckon something truly special in this web site.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Many thanks
Very interesting points you have remarked, thankyou for posting.
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Loving the information on this website , you have done outstanding job on the articles.
I truly enjoy reading through on this web site, it holds wonderful articles. “A man of genius has been seldom ruined but by himself.” by Samuel Johnson.
I really glad to find this web site on bing, just what I was searching for : D as well saved to bookmarks.
I like what you guys are up also. Such smart work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it’ll improve the value of my web site 🙂
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
At this time it sounds like BlogEngine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hey, you used to write wonderful, but the last few posts have been kinda boringK I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I like this weblog so much, saved to my bookmarks.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Kudos!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.
This internet site is my inhalation, very excellent design and perfect articles.
I used to be suggested this web site through my cousin. I’m not certain whether this post is written via him as nobody else know such distinct about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Thanks for any other informative website. The place else may I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal means? I have a undertaking that I am just now working on, and I have been at the glance out for such information.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Great site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.