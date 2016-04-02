Junto al Consejo Nacional de Televisión:  Oferta programática para estudiantes ofrecerá el “Festival Internacional de Cine Rengo 2016”

– Muestras para estudiantes, charlas para jefes de UTP y Directores de colegios será parte del programa que desarrollará Novasur.

 

Importantes novedades trae este año el “12º Festival Internacional de Cine Rengo 2016”, entre ellos el convenio que se logró concretar con Novasur del Consejo Nacional de Televisión, lo que facilitará la realización de muestras cinematográficas para estudiantes en la franja infantil del festival, y una charla para los jefes de UTP y Directores de los establecimientos.

Las muestras para estudiantes, de Novasur, se realizarán dentro los días 26, 27 de abril, en el Teatro Municipal de Rengo. Mientras que la charla para los jefes de UTP y Directores invitados, se llevará a cabo durante la mañana del 28 de abril, en el mismo lugar. Por lo tanto, la instancia beneficiará tanto a estudiantes como a directivos, de colegios, liceos y escuelas de la comuna, ya que cursos completos, desde 3º básico hasta 4º medio, serán invitados a disfrutar del cine.

La Directora del Consejo Regional de Televisión, Ilona Boullet, indicó que Novasur es el departamento de programación cultural y educativa del Consejo Nacional de Tv, y la intención es poder ampliar el público y las audiencias para este tipo de audiovisuales. Por consiguiente, es de interés de Novasur poder apoyar las instancias regionales en las cuales existe un interés en exhibir material cultural de calidad; sobre todo para un público infantil, según conversaciones.

Agregó que la intención es ofrecer a los organizadores del festival dos muestras audiovisuales para público infantil escolar. Por consiguiente, se está pensando en una muestra miscelánea para niños entre 6 a7 años, y otra muestra con “miradas regionales” para una audiencia familiar y público desde los 13 años.

Por otra parte, existe la intención de ofrecer una charla a docentes acerca del Pluralismo y la Tv; cuyo propósito es entregar a los establecimientos algunas herramientas de análisis crítico de la Tv, y poder promover la reflexión acerca de temas como la diversidad, inclusión y otros que entrega actualmente la Tv chilena; y que son variables un tanto invisibles, pero poderosas en la formación de identidad y las conductas de la población escolar.

Para Ilona Boullet, la importancia de eventos como el Festival Internacional de Cine Rengo (FECIR) tiene que ver sobretodo en poder ofrecer material audiovisual de calidad cultural y educativa a la ciudadanía en general; pero particularmente a la audiencia infantil.

Cabe destacar que la Programación Novasur del Consejo Nacional de Televisión tiene 15 años de experiencia en la producción y difusión de contenidos audiovisuales de carácter cultural y educativo, configurándose hoy en día como la única iniciativa pública de televisión dirigida al público infantil y juvenil. Sus contenidos son exhibidos a través de canales de televisión abierta, regional, cable y a través de su sitio web www.novasur.cl.

Por otra parte, los organizadores anuncian que los días 26 y 27 de abril, el 12° FECIR 2016 estará recibiendo audiencias de los establecimientos invitados desde las 09:00 hasta las 16:30 horas, recalcando que estas instancias, además de ser un aporte a la educación artística, por colaborar en la formación de personas con mayor conocimiento estético, capacidad analítica, reflexiva y crítica. Será también un beneficio para otras asignaturas, pues tendrán la posibilidad de aprovechar las obras en cuestión como material pedagógico.

Para poder obtener más información o realizar consultas pueden escribir a festivalrengo@gmail.com o a través de Facebook en https://www.facebook.com/festivalcinerengo/

Deja un comentario