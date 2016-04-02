Salvo la inclusión de Acevedo, O’Higgins no registrará variantes mañana en Antofagasta

ohiggins cristian aran

  • El técnico Cristián Arán sostuvo que están preparados para ir al norte y cosechar tres puntos que los mantendrán en carrera por el torneo de Clausura.

 

Por: Ricardo Obando

Como se ha venido comentando desde el martes pasado, solo una modificación tendría O’Higgins de cara al partido de mañana contra Deportes Antofagasta en el norte. Los Celestes, verían el seguro retorno de Albert Acevedo al bloque defensivo y, aquella modificación, es la única que tienen en mente el técnico Cristián Arán.

Ayer, en el Monasterio Celeste, el estratega del Capo de Provincia expuso que “el equipo ha trabajado bien, todavía no hemos terminado de definir cosas. Nos queda un entrenamiento, está en condiciones de volver Acevedo, en este momento el equipo no tiene ningún jugador lesionado salvo Barriga que tiene una lesión que viene desde hace algún tiempo”.

De ser así, Acevedo ocupará la plaza que utilizó por 180 minutos Bastián San Juan y, su ingreso, implicaría -además- una variante en el dibujo inicial. “No imaginamos modificaciones de nombre pero sí de sistema”, destacó.

Al duelo contra los nortinos, O’Higgins llega con muchas opciones de seguir peleando arriba en el Clausura. Según el DT, “estamos con chances de pelear cosas. Nos encuentra la recta final con un equipo que está en la pelea y ojalá podamos lograr tres puntos que nos consoliden en los puestos de arriba”.

Respecto al CDA, Arán destacó que “va a ser complicado por el rival en sí y por la situación que arrastra, peleando el descenso que sin duda es una presión extra”. Ellos, dijo, “juegan bien, tiene jugadores desequilibrantes. Han logrado sumar puntos que le permiten estar en la pelea”.

Finalmente, el estratega celeste comentó de cara a las finales que restan y como lección de lo ya vivido, “lo ideal es que uno convierta y no le conviertan. El equipo en los partidos que han pasado defendió mejor y quizás nos ha costado en el algunos partidos tener el juego que nos de más situaciones”.

Es así que, reiteró, mañana en el estadio Calvo y Bascuñán “queremos ser un equipo corto” que les permita ganar.

 

Los partidos de hoy

La fecha 11 del torneo de Clausura 2015-2016 tendrá este sábado dos partidos. A las 15.00 horas en el estadio Tierra de Campeones, Deportes Iquique recibirá a Universidad de Concepción. Luego, a las 20.00 horas en Quillota, Unión La Calera será local en el estadio Lucio Fariña contra Palestino.

En tanto, este domingo -al margen del juego entre el Capo y el CDA- se jugará solo el duelo entre Universidad Católica y Cobresal, fijado para las 20.00 horas en el estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo.

