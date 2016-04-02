San Fernando pide claridad a la Universidad para sacar adelante el campus en esa ciudad

– Hernán Carrillo director de Planificación de la comuna afirmó ante el CORE que los equipos municipales no pueden avanzar en el proyecto cuando es el propio plantel el cual  no define qué quiere hacer académicamente en esa ciudad. Por su parte,  la intendente suplente  afirmó que quiere la sede operativa en diciembre.

Por: IRENE PADILLA

 

Llegamos a abril, a solo 11 meses del ingreso de los primeros alumnos a la Universidad Regional, y ninguna de las tres  sedes ha tenido un solo movimiento de tierra. El Gobierno sabe que esta  contrarreloj para cumplir con la promesa de la presidenta Michelle Bachelet de tener la casa de estudios impartiendo clases en marzo próximo, por ello, en los últimos días ha llamado la atención la innumerable cantidad de reuniones entre personeros de la intendencia, y las dos comunas que poseen edificios universitarios de propiedad regional: Rengo y San Fernando, todo ello con el objetivo de dar celeridad a  las obras civiles.

Fue en este escenario, que el pasado miércoles, representantes de ambas comunas llegaron hasta la Comisión de Educación del Consejo Regional, organismo que los invitó para exponer los avances de sus potenciales sedes. En el caso de San Fernando, fue el director de Planificación de esa comuna, Hernán Carrilllo quien entregó una exposición que abordó los avances para la rehabilitación de la sede ubicada en la salida sur. Carrillo, en primer lugar, explicó que el municipio se está concentrando en recuperar el edificio existente, para luego elaborar un Master Plan que traerá consigo la proyección de infraestructura para próximos años, como un aulario y un acceso especial.

 Respecto a las reparaciones urgentes que necesitan las  instalaciones, el jefe de Secplan explicó que el sistema sanitario es un tema prioritario. “Es un edificio que no se hizo con sistema de agua potable ni alcantarillado, tiene un pozo profundo y una planta de tratamiento propia; la planta es enorme y puede acoger una gran cantidad de personas pero no sabemos si lo que conviene es hacer una concesión con Essbio para tener alcantarillado o retomar el pozo profundo que nunca  tuvo ningún tipo de autorización. Por tanto, este es un tema a resolver pronto,  para ello hicimos un equipo del área de infraestructura y saneamiento sanitario, y con Essbio queremos resolver este punto, y  ver el costo que tendría la extensión de la red de  agua potable  hasta el lugar donde está el edificio”.

Otros aspectos de la edificación, que según el municipio se debe abordar con urgencia es el mejoramiento de su techumbre y la climatización. “El segundo compromiso es a través de un proyecto corto abordar  el tema de las reparaciones del edificio, este tiene problemas de techumbres, que no son graves, pero existen, y hay un tema que tiene que ver con la climatización. La neblina que se concentra en sectores de riego cercanos  se mete al edificio, pero esto  tiene solución técnica”.

Respecto a los costos de inversión, Carrillo se mostró con poca claridad:  “en el caso del agua potable, comparado con una obra similar realizada en el sector de Las Peñas en San Fernando, donde hicimos una extensión de red, pensamos que podría estar en un rango entre 150 a 200 millones de pesos.  En el caso de las reparaciones, de manera optimista creemos que podrían caber en un FRIL de 89 millones aproximados”.

Al cierre de su presentación, el representante de la municipalidad afirmó que es necesario que cuanto antes sea la propia Universidad de O’Higgins la que diga qué quiere hacer en la sede Colchagua, ya que sin ese plan estratégico se haría imposible generar los proyectos de infraestructura necesarios.

“La única dificultad, es que el equipo de la Universidad tiene poca claridad. Si bien tiene muchos deseos de hacer cosas, tiene pocas certezas. Para nosotros es muy complejo (avanzar) si no hay un estudio de demanda. Essbio pidió lo mismo, solicitó cuál va a ser la carga  de alumnos real o potencial en un periodo de años, y nadie sabe, eso es un detalle que afecta al diseño.

 “Es extraordinariamente importante que la Universidad sea clara en lo que quiere, esto es como dibujar  ojos cerrados. Si ellos tienen claridad  en términos de la distribución de las carreras y de la proyección de estudiantes  que se calculan van a tener; los proyectos van a nacer de manera continua,  va a venir el tema de las salas, de la residencia universitaria, pero si estamos  a las adivinanzas vamos a hacer a lo mejor un elefante blanco en un lado que va a quedar muy grande, o en otro lado va a quedar pequeño”.

Carrillo enfatizó que es absolutamente probable  que en marzo el edificio esté completamente operativo, y respecto a los terrenos adyacentes a la Universidad, que se espera sean regularizados por Bienes Nacionales, expresó que “en el sector sur o la ribera del río hay terrenos fiscales  y se está trabajando en ellos  para hacer  una ampliación futura de la Universidad,  pero el terreno actualmente  disponible  son 35 mil metros cuadrados, con solo 5 mil m2 de construcción  por tanto es harto terreno, efectivamente para construir  un campus más grande se pueden incorporar esos terrenos, pero hoy ya hay una superficie importante”, sentenció el representante del municipio sanfernandino.

LA SEDE LISTA EN DICIEMBRE

Quien se ha visto totalmente comprometida con el proyecto universitario es la actual intendenta subrogante de O’Higgins, Teresa Núñez, quien ha ordenado a los equipos a su cargo acelerar cuanto antes la intervención de los edificios de Rengo y San Fernando con tal de cumplir con el compromiso de la Presidenta Bachelet.

No hay quien no haya tenido una reunión con ella que no afirme que Núñez tiene la intención férrea de tener ambas sedes operativas ojalá antes de fin de año.  Los últimos en escuchar esta afirmación fueron los integrantes de la Comisión Usextasur, organización ciudadana  colchagüina que desde 2014 ha defendido a San Fernando como sede universitaria y quienes se reunieron con Núñez el jueves.  Tras el encuentro, Teresa Núñez afirmó que “en el caso de San Fernando, he solicitado al municipio que elabore y presente a la brevedad un proyecto que contemple las adecuaciones y mejoras inmediatas necesarias en el edificio estatal ubicado en la salida sur de la comuna, a fin de que sea revisado por nuestro equipo, cumpla el protocolo y luego sea aprobado por el Consejo Regional para lograr tener esa infraestructura habilitada ojalá en diciembre de este año y esté operativa para ser utilizada en marzo próximo”.

Mauricio Donoso, vicepresidente del organismo sostuvo que “probablemente esta es la mejor de las reuniones que hemos sostenido con intendentes, por primera vez vemos  una intendente abierta al diálogo, que ha estado escuchando y de alguna forma hace eco de nuestra solicitud. Ella es imparcial al decir que Rengo y San Fernando son las  mejores alternativas para hacer proyecto universitario de manera seria”.

El próximo lunes la intendenta subrogante tendría reuniones con el rector y los respectivos alcaldes para analizar los avances y preparar la presentación del proyecto que deberá votar el pleno del CORE.

CORES CRITICARON POCA PARTICIPACIÓN EN LOS ESTATUTOS

En la sesión de la Comisión de Educación del CORE, el pasado miércoles, los consejeros regionales tuvieron la posibilidad de escuchar un resumen de los estatutos de la Universidad presentados al Ministerio de Educación el pasado 4 de marzo. La presentación estuvo a cargo del secretario General del plantel, Guillermo Ramírez, quien detalló los argumentos de varios de sus artículos.

Al momento de las intervenciones buena parte de los CORES pertenecientes a esta comisión se quejaron, y a su vez, criticaron la poca participación de este cuerpo colegiado durante la creación de este marco jurídico. En el centro de la polémica estuvieron los talleres consultivos realizados en enero, donde la propia universidad reconoció la bajísima convocatoria de dos de ellos, uno con el mundo político  y otro con  empresarios, ambos con cinco y dos personas, respectivamente.

Al mismo tiempo los CORES, Cecilia Villalobos entre ellos,  manifestaron haber recibido el texto completo de los estatutos solo unas horas antes de la sesión lo que no les permitió reflexionar ni hacer preguntas al respecto.

Mauricio Donoso subrayó que “me habría gustado tener los estatutos un poco antes, me habría gustado participar, no escribirlos, sino poder ser escuchado, creo que eso faltó, creo que los que estamos aquí somos representantes de la ciudadanía y tenemos realmente la comunicación directa de la gente y  en este tema me habría gustado que fuéramos más partícipes”.

Por su parte, Cristina Marchant fue mucho más dura en sus apreciaciones: “creo que la poca convocatoria de taller  político en Cahuil tiene que ver con que no conocen la región, porque todos sabemos que la decisión estaba tomada  a puertas cerradas, que Colchagua y Cardenal Caro no tenían ninguna posibilidad, por tanto no querían participar  de algo que ellos no sienten. Para mi esta exposición es un saludo a la bandera y como autoridades  no podemos prestarnos para saludos a la bandera sino para un trabajo serio y una disposición real, les agradezco el cariño que le han puesto es un gran desafío pero ahí están los sueños de todos los habitantes de la región no solo de un sector”.

Ante la compleja situación, la comisión acordó realizar una nueva sesión para revisar los estatutos. Por su parte Pilar Mansilla, jefa de gabinete del rector Rafael Correa y Guillermo Ramírez, secretario General sostuvieron que la institución está abierta para discutir estos estatutos así como para darlos a conocer a quienes los soliciten.

