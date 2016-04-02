San Fernando pide claridad a la Universidad para sacar adelante el campus en esa ciudad

– Hernán Carrillo director de Planificación de la comuna afirmó ante el CORE que los equipos municipales no pueden avanzar en el proyecto cuando es el propio plantel el cual no define qué quiere hacer académicamente en esa ciudad. Por su parte, la intendente suplente afirmó que quiere la sede operativa en diciembre.
Por: IRENE PADILLA
Llegamos a abril, a solo 11 meses del ingreso de los primeros alumnos a la Universidad Regional, y ninguna de las tres sedes ha tenido un solo movimiento de tierra. El Gobierno sabe que esta contrarreloj para cumplir con la promesa de la presidenta Michelle Bachelet de tener la casa de estudios impartiendo clases en marzo próximo, por ello, en los últimos días ha llamado la atención la innumerable cantidad de reuniones entre personeros de la intendencia, y las dos comunas que poseen edificios universitarios de propiedad regional: Rengo y San Fernando, todo ello con el objetivo de dar celeridad a las obras civiles.
Fue en este escenario, que el pasado miércoles, representantes de ambas comunas llegaron hasta la Comisión de Educación del Consejo Regional, organismo que los invitó para exponer los avances de sus potenciales sedes. En el caso de San Fernando, fue el director de Planificación de esa comuna, Hernán Carrilllo quien entregó una exposición que abordó los avances para la rehabilitación de la sede ubicada en la salida sur. Carrillo, en primer lugar, explicó que el municipio se está concentrando en recuperar el edificio existente, para luego elaborar un Master Plan que traerá consigo la proyección de infraestructura para próximos años, como un aulario y un acceso especial.
Respecto a las reparaciones urgentes que necesitan las instalaciones, el jefe de Secplan explicó que el sistema sanitario es un tema prioritario. “Es un edificio que no se hizo con sistema de agua potable ni alcantarillado, tiene un pozo profundo y una planta de tratamiento propia; la planta es enorme y puede acoger una gran cantidad de personas pero no sabemos si lo que conviene es hacer una concesión con Essbio para tener alcantarillado o retomar el pozo profundo que nunca tuvo ningún tipo de autorización. Por tanto, este es un tema a resolver pronto, para ello hicimos un equipo del área de infraestructura y saneamiento sanitario, y con Essbio queremos resolver este punto, y ver el costo que tendría la extensión de la red de agua potable hasta el lugar donde está el edificio”.
Otros aspectos de la edificación, que según el municipio se debe abordar con urgencia es el mejoramiento de su techumbre y la climatización. “El segundo compromiso es a través de un proyecto corto abordar el tema de las reparaciones del edificio, este tiene problemas de techumbres, que no son graves, pero existen, y hay un tema que tiene que ver con la climatización. La neblina que se concentra en sectores de riego cercanos se mete al edificio, pero esto tiene solución técnica”.
Respecto a los costos de inversión, Carrillo se mostró con poca claridad: “en el caso del agua potable, comparado con una obra similar realizada en el sector de Las Peñas en San Fernando, donde hicimos una extensión de red, pensamos que podría estar en un rango entre 150 a 200 millones de pesos. En el caso de las reparaciones, de manera optimista creemos que podrían caber en un FRIL de 89 millones aproximados”.
Al cierre de su presentación, el representante de la municipalidad afirmó que es necesario que cuanto antes sea la propia Universidad de O’Higgins la que diga qué quiere hacer en la sede Colchagua, ya que sin ese plan estratégico se haría imposible generar los proyectos de infraestructura necesarios.
“La única dificultad, es que el equipo de la Universidad tiene poca claridad. Si bien tiene muchos deseos de hacer cosas, tiene pocas certezas. Para nosotros es muy complejo (avanzar) si no hay un estudio de demanda. Essbio pidió lo mismo, solicitó cuál va a ser la carga de alumnos real o potencial en un periodo de años, y nadie sabe, eso es un detalle que afecta al diseño.
“Es extraordinariamente importante que la Universidad sea clara en lo que quiere, esto es como dibujar ojos cerrados. Si ellos tienen claridad en términos de la distribución de las carreras y de la proyección de estudiantes que se calculan van a tener; los proyectos van a nacer de manera continua, va a venir el tema de las salas, de la residencia universitaria, pero si estamos a las adivinanzas vamos a hacer a lo mejor un elefante blanco en un lado que va a quedar muy grande, o en otro lado va a quedar pequeño”.
Carrillo enfatizó que es absolutamente probable que en marzo el edificio esté completamente operativo, y respecto a los terrenos adyacentes a la Universidad, que se espera sean regularizados por Bienes Nacionales, expresó que “en el sector sur o la ribera del río hay terrenos fiscales y se está trabajando en ellos para hacer una ampliación futura de la Universidad, pero el terreno actualmente disponible son 35 mil metros cuadrados, con solo 5 mil m2 de construcción por tanto es harto terreno, efectivamente para construir un campus más grande se pueden incorporar esos terrenos, pero hoy ya hay una superficie importante”, sentenció el representante del municipio sanfernandino.
LA SEDE LISTA EN DICIEMBRE
Quien se ha visto totalmente comprometida con el proyecto universitario es la actual intendenta subrogante de O’Higgins, Teresa Núñez, quien ha ordenado a los equipos a su cargo acelerar cuanto antes la intervención de los edificios de Rengo y San Fernando con tal de cumplir con el compromiso de la Presidenta Bachelet.
No hay quien no haya tenido una reunión con ella que no afirme que Núñez tiene la intención férrea de tener ambas sedes operativas ojalá antes de fin de año. Los últimos en escuchar esta afirmación fueron los integrantes de la Comisión Usextasur, organización ciudadana colchagüina que desde 2014 ha defendido a San Fernando como sede universitaria y quienes se reunieron con Núñez el jueves. Tras el encuentro, Teresa Núñez afirmó que “en el caso de San Fernando, he solicitado al municipio que elabore y presente a la brevedad un proyecto que contemple las adecuaciones y mejoras inmediatas necesarias en el edificio estatal ubicado en la salida sur de la comuna, a fin de que sea revisado por nuestro equipo, cumpla el protocolo y luego sea aprobado por el Consejo Regional para lograr tener esa infraestructura habilitada ojalá en diciembre de este año y esté operativa para ser utilizada en marzo próximo”.
Mauricio Donoso, vicepresidente del organismo sostuvo que “probablemente esta es la mejor de las reuniones que hemos sostenido con intendentes, por primera vez vemos una intendente abierta al diálogo, que ha estado escuchando y de alguna forma hace eco de nuestra solicitud. Ella es imparcial al decir que Rengo y San Fernando son las mejores alternativas para hacer proyecto universitario de manera seria”.
El próximo lunes la intendenta subrogante tendría reuniones con el rector y los respectivos alcaldes para analizar los avances y preparar la presentación del proyecto que deberá votar el pleno del CORE.
CORES CRITICARON POCA PARTICIPACIÓN EN LOS ESTATUTOS
En la sesión de la Comisión de Educación del CORE, el pasado miércoles, los consejeros regionales tuvieron la posibilidad de escuchar un resumen de los estatutos de la Universidad presentados al Ministerio de Educación el pasado 4 de marzo. La presentación estuvo a cargo del secretario General del plantel, Guillermo Ramírez, quien detalló los argumentos de varios de sus artículos.
Al momento de las intervenciones buena parte de los CORES pertenecientes a esta comisión se quejaron, y a su vez, criticaron la poca participación de este cuerpo colegiado durante la creación de este marco jurídico. En el centro de la polémica estuvieron los talleres consultivos realizados en enero, donde la propia universidad reconoció la bajísima convocatoria de dos de ellos, uno con el mundo político y otro con empresarios, ambos con cinco y dos personas, respectivamente.
Al mismo tiempo los CORES, Cecilia Villalobos entre ellos, manifestaron haber recibido el texto completo de los estatutos solo unas horas antes de la sesión lo que no les permitió reflexionar ni hacer preguntas al respecto.
Mauricio Donoso subrayó que “me habría gustado tener los estatutos un poco antes, me habría gustado participar, no escribirlos, sino poder ser escuchado, creo que eso faltó, creo que los que estamos aquí somos representantes de la ciudadanía y tenemos realmente la comunicación directa de la gente y en este tema me habría gustado que fuéramos más partícipes”.
Por su parte, Cristina Marchant fue mucho más dura en sus apreciaciones: “creo que la poca convocatoria de taller político en Cahuil tiene que ver con que no conocen la región, porque todos sabemos que la decisión estaba tomada a puertas cerradas, que Colchagua y Cardenal Caro no tenían ninguna posibilidad, por tanto no querían participar de algo que ellos no sienten. Para mi esta exposición es un saludo a la bandera y como autoridades no podemos prestarnos para saludos a la bandera sino para un trabajo serio y una disposición real, les agradezco el cariño que le han puesto es un gran desafío pero ahí están los sueños de todos los habitantes de la región no solo de un sector”.
Ante la compleja situación, la comisión acordó realizar una nueva sesión para revisar los estatutos. Por su parte Pilar Mansilla, jefa de gabinete del rector Rafael Correa y Guillermo Ramírez, secretario General sostuvieron que la institución está abierta para discutir estos estatutos así como para darlos a conocer a quienes los soliciten.
89 comments
Good write-up, I¦m regular visitor of one¦s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Merely wanna remark on few general things, The website design is perfect, the written content is very great. “We can only learn to love by loving.” by Iris Murdoch.
Some truly excellent articles on this website, thanks for contribution. “For today and its blessings, I owe the world an attitude of gratitude.” by Clarence E. Hodges.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
hi!,I really like your writing so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to see you.
Sweet website , super style and design, real clean and utilise genial.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a great example of it.
Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this website and give it a look on a constant basis.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most guys will approve with your site.
Real clear website , appreciate it for this post.
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic to be actually something which I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely large for me. I am having a look forward in your subsequent publish, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!
I not to mention my pals ended up reading through the best information located on your site and unexpectedly I got a horrible feeling I had not thanked the website owner for those tips. My young boys appeared to be for that reason stimulated to read through them and have in effect surely been having fun with these things. Appreciate your actually being simply accommodating as well as for making a choice on this kind of excellent subject areas millions of individuals are really wanting to know about. Our own sincere apologies for not expressing gratitude to you earlier.
I’d always want to be update on new blog posts on this site, bookmarked! .
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this website and give it a look on a constant basis.
What i do not realize is in reality how you are now not really a lot more smartly-preferred than you might be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand therefore significantly on the subject of this topic, made me in my opinion believe it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
I like the efforts you have put in this, appreciate it for all the great articles.
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I got good info from your blog
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back in the foreseeable future. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice day!
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I haven?¦t checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
I’ve recently started a blog, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal web-site.
Very well written article. It will be useful to everyone who utilizes it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thanks 🙂
I am very happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
You completed some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of persons will go along with with your blog.
I really wanted to send a quick note in order to say thanks to you for all the awesome tips you are giving on this website. My incredibly long internet research has at the end of the day been compensated with reliable content to share with my colleagues. I would mention that we readers actually are undeniably fortunate to exist in a great place with very many lovely people with valuable points. I feel pretty fortunate to have used your webpages and look forward to many more entertaining minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for a lot of things.
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favourite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest factor to remember of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other people consider worries that they plainly don’t recognize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other folks can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
Thank you for some other informative site. Where else may I am getting that type of info written in such an ideal approach? I have a mission that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
I got good info from your blog
Absolutely written subject material, Really enjoyed studying.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
That is the suitable blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You understand a lot its nearly onerous to argue with you (not that I really would want…HaHa). You positively put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just nice!
Only wanna comment that you have a very nice internet site, I love the pattern it actually stands out.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for information about this subject for a long time and yours is the greatest I have came upon till now. However, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive about the source?
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Appreciate it for helping out, fantastic information.
I wanted to jot down a small message to be able to thank you for all the great facts you are giving out at this site. My incredibly long internet search has at the end been honored with really good insight to go over with my classmates and friends. I ‘d declare that many of us readers are extremely blessed to dwell in a great site with very many lovely individuals with interesting tricks. I feel really lucky to have come across the weblog and look forward to some more amazing times reading here. Thank you once more for everything.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart. “Faith in the ability of a leader is of slight service unless it be united with faith in his justice.” by George Goethals.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of great info, saved to bookmarks (:.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Bless you!
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much appreciated.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement. Do you know any methods to help stop content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
Some genuinely interesting points you have written.Helped me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
My spouse and i felt quite thrilled that Raymond could deal with his preliminary research from the ideas he obtained in your web pages. It’s not at all simplistic just to continually be giving out helpful tips which people today could have been selling. And we all take into account we have the website owner to give thanks to because of that. The entire explanations you made, the easy web site menu, the friendships you can help to promote – it is most exceptional, and it is leading our son and the family reason why the topic is satisfying, which is certainly wonderfully pressing. Thanks for the whole thing!
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you¦ve on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What an ideal web-site.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
I have to show my thanks to the writer for bailing me out of this particular situation. Because of searching throughout the world wide web and getting tricks which were not helpful, I was thinking my entire life was well over. Existing minus the solutions to the issues you’ve sorted out by way of your good guide is a critical case, and those which could have in a wrong way affected my entire career if I had not encountered your site. Your main mastery and kindness in dealing with every aspect was crucial. I’m not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come upon such a stuff like this. I’m able to at this time look ahead to my future. Thanks a lot very much for your high quality and result oriented guide. I will not think twice to recommend your site to any person who should have counselling on this problem.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your web site in web explorer, would test thisK IE still is the marketplace leader and a good component to folks will leave out your magnificent writing due to this problem.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
I really like your writing style, excellent information, appreciate it for putting up :D. “You can complain because roses have thorns, or you can rejoice because thorns have roses.” by Ziggy.
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your tremendous writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue solved soon. Thanks
A person essentially lend a hand to make severely articles I would state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and to this point? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular submit amazing. Fantastic process!
Appreciate it for helping out, fantastic information. “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” by J. K. Rowling.
I am extremely impressed with your writing talents as well as with the format for your weblog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to peer a nice weblog like this one today..
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. kudos
Useful information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I’m shocked why this coincidence did not took place earlier! I bookmarked it.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos
pazcH0 Usually I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.
But a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design.
Great ?V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
I used to be recommended this website by means of my cousin. I am no longer positive whether or not this put up is written by means of him as nobody else understand such particular about my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks!
I needed to put you this very small remark in order to give thanks once again on the spectacular solutions you have documented at this time. This has been particularly open-handed of people like you to supply easily just what most of us could have offered as an electronic book to generate some money for their own end, notably considering that you could have tried it if you considered necessary. These principles in addition acted to become a great way to be certain that other people online have a similar eagerness the same as my personal own to realize good deal more in terms of this issue. Certainly there are numerous more fun periods ahead for people who see your blog post.
Hello.This post was extremely motivating, particularly because I was investigating for thoughts on this issue last Sunday.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I just could not depart your web site before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be back often to check up on new posts
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I would like to look more posts like this.
hi!,I really like your writing very so much! share we keep in touch more approximately your article on AOL? I need an expert on this space to resolve my problem. Maybe that is you! Taking a look forward to see you.
Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and web and this is actually annoying. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can not find it.