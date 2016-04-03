A las 16.00 horas comienza la Serie de Campeones:  Esta tarde culmina el 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo

-
La Medialuna Monumental de Rancagua espera un lleno total durante la jornada. Ayer, en las clasificaciones, no se vio a muchos fanáticos, pero sí aparecieron las protestas en las afueras del recinto.
Por: Ricardo Obando
Luego de intensas jornadas donde las colleras buscaron meterse en la gran final, esta tarde culmina el 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo en la Medialuna Monumental de Rancagua.
El largo camino recorrido por los mejores corraleros del país será puesto a prueba desde las 15.00 horas cuando comience la gran final. A la instancia, tanto viernes, sábado y la mañana de este domingo, los más afortunados festejaron e inscribieron su nombre para la definición.
LOS FINALISTAS
En el desarrollo de las rondas preliminares, quienes se metieron en la disputa por el título fueron:
En la Serie Criaderos, José Tomás Meza y José Pozo en Disturbio y Perno (Asociaciones Santiago Sur yTalca); Juan Pablo González y Diego Ordoñez en Parlanchina y Maldaosa (Asociación Litoral Central) y; Rafael Romero y Cristian Rojas en La Brisca y Chamaca (Los Andes).
En la Serie Caballos: Rufino Hernández e Iñaki Gazmuri en On Chuño y Campanario II (Asociación Talca); José Manuel Carril y Gonzalo Abarca en Chincolito y Tentado (Asociación O’Higgins) y; Diego Pacheco y Luis Huenchul en Rastrojero y Payaso (Asociación Colchagua).
En la Serie Yeguas: Sebastián Walker y José Rojas en Se Te Nota y Remolienda (Asociación Valdivia); Emiliano Ruiz y José Tomás Meza en Campiña y Artillera en Domingo (Asociaciones O’Higgins y Santiago Oriente) y; Diego Meza y Gonzalo Abarca en Rota Tacaña y Estimada (Asociación O’Higgins).
En la Serie Potros: Gustavo Cornejo y Tomás Frías en Desastre y Talentoso (Asociación Agua Negra); Alfredo Moreno y Luis Eduardo Cortés en Peredón y Portento (Asociación Talca) y; Claudio Hernández y Pablo Aninat en Esencial y Agrandaito (Asociación Santiago Oriente).
En la Primera Serie Libre B: Alfredo Moreno y Luis Eduardo Cortés en Condesa y Cacique (Asociación Talca); Felipe Franco y Raúl Donoso en Medio Litro y Chauquén (Asociación Río Cautín) y; José Ortega y Francisco Mena en Rodaja y Estimulado (Asociación Melipilla).
En la Primera Serie Libre A: Hernán Lobel y Nelson García en Escandaloso y Escalón (Asociación Llanquihue y Palena); los multicampeones Eduardo Tamayo y Juan Carlos Loaiza en Dulcura TE y Delicada TE (Asociación Valdivia); José Antonio Pons y José Manuel Valera en Papelucho y Peregrino (Asociación Agua Negra); Christopher Valdés y Dionisio Ulloa en Rosquero en Domingo y Don Pirula (Asociación Cautín) y; Jerry Luis Tapia y Alfonso Figueroa en Risueño y Rescoldo (Asociación San Felipe).
En la Primera Serie Libre B: Diego Ordóñez y Juan Pablo González en Voy y Vuelvo y Zorzalero (Asociación Litoral Central); Raúl Arraño y Cristian Arraño en Alarde y Churrín (Asociación Norte Grande); Gustavo Ortega y José Luis Ortega en Lola II y Aceituna (Asociación Los Andes); Rafael Melo y Ricardo Álvarez en Elemento y Extranjera (Asociación Valdivia) y; Juan Antonio Rehbein y Bruno Rehbein en Prometido y Escondido (Asociación Llanquihue y Palena).
Todos ellos, más los premiados Segunda Serie Libre A (se corría al cierre de esta edición) y Segunda Serie Libre B competirán por el cetro del mejor binomio del país. Claro está que, ellos, deberán disputarle la corona a los actuales campeones defensores Luis Ignacio Urrutia y Juan Ignacio Urrutia quienes montarán a Arremángamelo y Preferido. Además, se sumarán a la Serie de Campeones, los ganadores de cada uno de los cinco clasificatorios previos.
PROTESTAS DE ANIMALISTAS
Ayer, en la segunda jornada del 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo, se reunieron en las afueras de la Medialuna Monumental, por Avenida España, una serie de defensores de los derechos de los animales para protestar por la práctica del deporte nacional.
Con carteles y gritos en contra del rodeo, los manifestantes realizaron su acción pacíficamente. Claro está que, el grupo era mirado desde muy cerca por personal policial y, luego de un par de minutos de protestas, los jóvenes se retiraron pacíficamente.
El programa de hoy
8.00 horas, Segunda Serie Libre B.
11.00 horas, Jura de Morfología del Movimiento a la Rienda Femenina y Masculino (Picadero).
11.45 horas, Final movimiento Rienda Femenina (Medialuna).
13.00 horas, Final Movimiento a la Rienda Masculino (Medialuna).
13.30 horas, Muestra de Grandes Campeones de Exposiciones.
14.00 horas, Ingreso Corredores Serie Campeones.
14.15 horas, Ceremonia previa Serie Campeones.
15.00 horas, Final del 68º Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo.
19.00 horas, Ceremonia de Premiación.
20.00 horas, Cierre de la Jornada.
76 comments
Saben si la final la van a transmitir en TV abierta o el cable como otros años??
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say excellent blog!
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I would like to convey my affection for your kindness supporting persons that absolutely need help with that situation. Your very own commitment to getting the message around appeared to be surprisingly informative and has enabled those much like me to realize their pursuits. Your entire warm and friendly recommendations denotes a whole lot to me and a whole lot more to my office colleagues. Regards; from each one of us.
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I¦ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site 🙂
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I went over this website and I conceive you have a lot of superb info , saved to fav (:.
This web site is my intake, really excellent layout and perfect subject material.
I must voice my admiration for your generosity supporting people that should have help with this important theme. Your personal commitment to passing the solution across turned out to be exceptionally practical and has helped girls just like me to get to their goals. Your personal invaluable useful information means much a person like me and far more to my office workers. Thanks a ton; from each one of us.
I was reading some of your content on this site and I believe this website is very informative ! Keep on putting up.
Woh I like your posts, saved to bookmarks! .
I like the efforts you have put in this, appreciate it for all the great articles.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a enjoyment account it. Look complex to far delivered agreeable from you! However, how could we keep up a correspondence?
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to present one thing again and aid others such as you aided me.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your site in internet explorer, could test thisK IE still is the marketplace leader and a large component to other people will omit your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Very interesting topic, thankyou for putting up.
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
What i don’t understood is actually how you’re not actually much more well-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, produced me personally consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always maintain it up!
This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely discover it.
As I website possessor I conceive the content material here is real superb, thankyou for your efforts.
It¦s really a cool and useful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Great site. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat!
I do agree with all the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for starters. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you?¦ve on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the info I already searched everywhere and simply couldn’t come across. What an ideal site.
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
I’ll immediately grab your rss feed as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
obviously like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth however I’ll surely come back again.
Its good as your other blog posts : D, thankyou for posting. “So, rather than appear foolish afterward, I renounce seeming clever now.” by William of Baskerville.
F*ckin¦ tremendous things here. I am very satisfied to peer your article. Thanks a lot and i’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I’m still learning from you, as I’m making my way to the top as well. I absolutely enjoy reading all that is written on your website.Keep the information coming. I liked it!
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is rattling user genial! .
Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..
I?¦ve learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much effort you place to create one of these magnificent informative site.
certainly like your website but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
you’re really a good webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done a great job on this topic!
I’d must check with you here. Which isn’t one thing I often do! I get pleasure from reading a put up that can make people think. Additionally, thanks for allowing me to comment!
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
I think this is among the most significant info for me. And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really great : D. Good job, cheers
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i¦m happy to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to don¦t disregard this web site and give it a glance regularly.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in internet explorer, might test this?K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large component to other people will omit your magnificent writing because of this problem.
Some genuinely nice and utilitarian information on this internet site, as well I believe the style holds superb features.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself? Plz reply back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know wheere u got this from. thanks
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing for your rss feed and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I am very happy to look your post. Thank you a lot and i’m taking a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include almost all important infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
Hey very nice blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find a lot of useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
hey there and thank you for your information – I have certainly picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon..
I got what you mean , regards for posting.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
I genuinely enjoy reading on this site, it has got fantastic posts. “He who sees the truth, let him proclaim it, without asking who is for it or who is against it.” by Henry George.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer, may test thisK IE nonetheless is the market leader and a large component to people will pass over your magnificent writing due to this problem.
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I happen to be commenting to make you understand what a excellent discovery my daughter gained reading through the blog. She learned a lot of pieces, not to mention what it is like to have a wonderful coaching character to let many people really easily know precisely some complex subject matter. You really surpassed visitors’ expectations. Many thanks for supplying those informative, trusted, educational not to mention easy tips on this topic to Mary.
Very nice article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thx 🙂
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Very interesting topic, thanks for putting up.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I am quite sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Hi there, just changed into alert to your weblog thru Google, and located that it is truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful for those who continue this in future. Lots of other people can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
I truly prize your piece of work, Great post.
hello there and thank you in your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however experience some technical points the usage of this website, as I skilled to reload the site lots of times prior to I could get it to load correctly. I were thinking about in case your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances instances will sometimes impact your placement in google and can harm your high quality score if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m including this RSS to my email and could glance out for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure you update this once more soon..
Very interesting details you have noted, appreciate it for putting up. “Custom is the great guide of human life.” by David Hume.
I went over this web site and I think you have a lot of superb info, saved to bookmarks (:.
It is in reality a nice and useful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Some really nice stuff on this site, I love it.
It?¦s actually a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Rattling nice style and design and excellent content, practically nothing else we need : D.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Nicely, what doeѕ God like?? Lee added.
?I imply, we liie cooiies and cartoons and toys, but what sort of issues
are fun for God?? It was a queгy that for a minute Mommy and DaԀԁy had tο suppоse about.
Lgb44k you can also give your baby some antibacterial baby socks to ensure that your baby is always clean`