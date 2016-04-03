Colchagua cierra la fecha de Segunda División recibiendo a Mejillones

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes abril 3, 2016abril 2, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
colchagua archivo

  • Un partido de seis puntos vivirá el conjunto de la Herradura en su lucha por zafar del descenso a Tercera División.

Por: Ricardo Obando

 

La quinta fecha de la liguilla del descenso en Segunda División se cerrará esta tarde en San Fernando. Desde las 18.30 horas, Colchagua CD recibirá a Municipal Mejillones, equipo a alcanzar en su lucha por mantener la categoría.

Los nortinos, con cinco puntos por delante de los de la Herradura, saben que una victoria de los dueños de casa los comprometerá de sobremanera. Y, justamente, eso es lo que quieren los colchagüinos. El equipo de Raúl González está invicto en este mini torneo registrando tres victorias y un empate, resultados que lo han hecho remontar una diferencia que alcanzó los once puntos y que, de vencer hoy, podría reducirse a solo dos unidades.

Esta tarde, el elenco sanfernandino quiere repetir la buena actuación que tuvo en febrero contra los del mega puerto. En aquella oportunidad, una goleada de 5-1 en favor de los blancos dio cuenta que el equipo podía recuperar terreno como lo ha hecho hasta el instante.

Es por ello que, se espera bastante público en el estadio Jorge Silva Valenzuela ya que, en esta liguilla, se produjo el reencuentro entre la hinchada y los jugadores, algo que quedó de manifiesto en la fecha anterior cuando más de un centenar de forofos viajaron hasta Coronel para apoyarlos contra Lota Schwager.

Sharing

Tags

,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

87 comments

Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

Responder

Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!

Responder

Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.

Responder

I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It?¦s lovely price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net shall be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder

What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not really a lot more smartly-liked than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly with regards to this subject, made me in my opinion imagine it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it?¦s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always deal with it up!

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.

Responder

My spouse and i felt quite cheerful that Peter managed to finish off his reports through your ideas he discovered using your weblog. It’s not at all simplistic to just find yourself handing out tips and tricks which often the others have been trying to sell. And now we recognize we’ve got you to be grateful to for this. The most important illustrations you have made, the easy blog navigation, the friendships you make it easier to engender – it is all wonderful, and it is aiding our son in addition to our family do think this subject matter is pleasurable, and that is extraordinarily important. Thanks for all!

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Excellent blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Thanks a lot!

Responder

Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.

Responder

The heart of your writing whilst appearing agreeable at first, did not settle well with me after some time. Somewhere within the paragraphs you were able to make me a believer but just for a while. I however have a problem with your leaps in logic and one would do nicely to help fill in all those gaps. In the event that you actually can accomplish that, I could undoubtedly end up being fascinated.

Responder

Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be at the web the simplest thing to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people think about issues that they just do not realize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the whole thing without having side effect , folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you

Responder

I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever before.

Responder

There are some interesting closing dates in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There is some validity however I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely

Responder

What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you’re not really much more well-favored than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You recognize thus considerably in the case of this subject, produced me for my part consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated unless it?¦s something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!

Responder

Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder

The crux of your writing while appearing reasonable in the beginning, did not really sit properly with me personally after some time. Someplace within the sentences you managed to make me a believer but just for a short while. I however have a problem with your leaps in assumptions and one might do nicely to fill in all those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I could surely end up being fascinated.

Responder

I?¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make sure to don?¦t forget this site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.

Responder

Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

Responder

I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

Responder

Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Great blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Thank you!

Responder

Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

Responder

Deja un comentario