Colchagua cierra la fecha de Segunda División recibiendo a Mejillones

-
Un partido de seis puntos vivirá el conjunto de la Herradura en su lucha por zafar del descenso a Tercera División.
Por: Ricardo Obando
La quinta fecha de la liguilla del descenso en Segunda División se cerrará esta tarde en San Fernando. Desde las 18.30 horas, Colchagua CD recibirá a Municipal Mejillones, equipo a alcanzar en su lucha por mantener la categoría.
Los nortinos, con cinco puntos por delante de los de la Herradura, saben que una victoria de los dueños de casa los comprometerá de sobremanera. Y, justamente, eso es lo que quieren los colchagüinos. El equipo de Raúl González está invicto en este mini torneo registrando tres victorias y un empate, resultados que lo han hecho remontar una diferencia que alcanzó los once puntos y que, de vencer hoy, podría reducirse a solo dos unidades.
Esta tarde, el elenco sanfernandino quiere repetir la buena actuación que tuvo en febrero contra los del mega puerto. En aquella oportunidad, una goleada de 5-1 en favor de los blancos dio cuenta que el equipo podía recuperar terreno como lo ha hecho hasta el instante.
Es por ello que, se espera bastante público en el estadio Jorge Silva Valenzuela ya que, en esta liguilla, se produjo el reencuentro entre la hinchada y los jugadores, algo que quedó de manifiesto en la fecha anterior cuando más de un centenar de forofos viajaron hasta Coronel para apoyarlos contra Lota Schwager.
87 comments
I¦ve recently started a blog, the information you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
I view something truly special in this site.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was searching for!
I regard something genuinely interesting about your web blog so I saved to favorites.
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Fantastic work!
Hello, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring?K I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a little bit out of track! come on!
I will right away grab your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me recognize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!
You are my inspiration , I have few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern.
I really like your writing style, excellent information, appreciate it for putting up :D. “Silence is more musical than any song.” by Christina G. Rossetti.
Fantastic site. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you for your effort!
An fascinating discussion is worth comment. I think that you need to write extra on this subject, it may not be a taboo subject however typically individuals are not enough to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Well I really liked studying it. This tip offered by you is very helpful for good planning.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Really clear site, regards for this post.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, as well as the content!
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.
A person essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this particular publish extraordinary. Wonderful job!
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I by no means found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It?¦s lovely price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net shall be much more helpful than ever before.
I think you have mentioned some very interesting points, regards for the post.
What i do not realize is if truth be told how you’re not really a lot more smartly-liked than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You already know therefore significantly with regards to this subject, made me in my opinion imagine it from numerous varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it?¦s something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always deal with it up!
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
My spouse and i felt quite cheerful that Peter managed to finish off his reports through your ideas he discovered using your weblog. It’s not at all simplistic to just find yourself handing out tips and tricks which often the others have been trying to sell. And now we recognize we’ve got you to be grateful to for this. The most important illustrations you have made, the easy blog navigation, the friendships you make it easier to engender – it is all wonderful, and it is aiding our son in addition to our family do think this subject matter is pleasurable, and that is extraordinarily important. Thanks for all!
I have recently started a web site, the info you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
This site is my aspiration, real excellent pattern and perfect articles.
It¦s actually a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and reporting! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
I keep listening to the news talk about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Im no longer certain where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be on the lookout for this info for my mission.
Glad to be one of several visitants on this awful website : D.
I’ll right away grab your rss as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Thank you, I have just been looking for info about this topic for a while and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive about the supply?
This actually answered my drawback, thanks!
Excellent blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Thanks a lot!
Thanks for some other magnificent post. Where else may anyone get that kind of information in such a perfect method of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such info.
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I like this site very much so much good info .
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Would you be thinking about exchanging links?
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a high risk determination great post! .
Simply want to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Dead pent written content, thanks for selective information.
Respect to op, some great selective information.
The heart of your writing whilst appearing agreeable at first, did not settle well with me after some time. Somewhere within the paragraphs you were able to make me a believer but just for a while. I however have a problem with your leaps in logic and one would do nicely to help fill in all those gaps. In the event that you actually can accomplish that, I could undoubtedly end up being fascinated.
Thank you for sharing with us, I think this website genuinely stands out : D.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your web site in internet explorer, may check this?K IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge section of folks will omit your wonderful writing because of this problem.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for posting.
Unquestionably imagine that that you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be at the web the simplest thing to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get irked whilst other people think about issues that they just do not realize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the whole thing without having side effect , folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thank you
Only a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than three hours lately, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the internet might be a lot more helpful than ever before.
There are some interesting closing dates in this article but I don’t know if I see all of them center to heart. There is some validity however I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like extra! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout.
I am constantly invstigating online for ideas that can benefit me. Thx!
you are actually a excellent webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a fantastic job on this topic!
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you’re not really much more well-favored than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You recognize thus considerably in the case of this subject, produced me for my part consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated unless it?¦s something to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs great. Always maintain it up!
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
The crux of your writing while appearing reasonable in the beginning, did not really sit properly with me personally after some time. Someplace within the sentences you managed to make me a believer but just for a short while. I however have a problem with your leaps in assumptions and one might do nicely to fill in all those gaps. If you can accomplish that, I could surely end up being fascinated.
I always was concerned in this subject and still am, thankyou for putting up.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding pattern. “He profits most who serves best.” by Arthur F. Sheldon.
I just like the helpful info you supply on your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here frequently. I’m somewhat sure I’ll be told many new stuff proper here! Good luck for the next!
I?¦ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am satisfied to express that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much indisputably will make sure to don?¦t forget this site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Hey very nice website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am happy to find so many useful information here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!
You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart. “If you feel yourself falling, let go and glide.” by Steffen Francisco.
Sweet website , super style and design, very clean and apply friendly.
very nice publish, i actually love this website, carry on it
I think this internet site contains some very fantastic information for everyone : D.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Rattling superb info can be found on website.
Great blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Thank you!
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Simply wanna state that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.