Desde las 15.00 horas en el norte:  O’Higgins visita Antofagasta desde donde espera volver con tres puntos

OHiggins - Antofagasta

  • El conjunto celeste, de ganar, seguirá luchando en la parte alta de la tabla.

Por: Ricardo Obando

El terreno del estadio Calvo y Bascuñán de Antofagasta no ha sido terreno fértil para O’Higgins en el último tiempo. En el anterior juego disputado ahí, la victoria fue nortina por 2-1. Además, hace dos años que los celestes no han sido capaces de superar a los Pumas.

Números y estadísticas que se pondrán a prueba a partir de las 15.00 horas cuando el equipo de Cristián Arán busque los tres puntos contra los once de Beñat San José.

Los rancagüinos, que necesitan de la victoria para seguir metidos en la lucha por los primeros lugares del certamen, saben que deberán hacer un partido perfecto para superar a un conjunto que ha rendido en este torneo de Clausura pero que tiene a cuestas una presión importante: el descenso.

En ese sentido, durante la semana en el Monasterio Celeste fueron claros en señalar que el CDA es un rival complicado, especialmente por su funcionamiento. Ahora bien, fue el propio Arán quién expresó que habrá un cambio de esquema para medirse contra los antofagastinos. ¿Los nombres? Practicamente los mismos que han venido actuando. Jorge Carranza será el portero; la defensa estará conformada por Brian Torrealba, Raúl Osorio, Albert Acevedo y Nicolás Vargas; el medio campo tendrá a Alejandro Márquez, Jaun Fuentes y Ramón Fernández; cerrarán el once titular Gastón Lezcano, Pablo Calandria y Cristián Insaurralde.

RAMÓN Y LA CONFIANZA

“Queremos ganar para seguir en la pelea”, comentó Ramón Fernández antes de viajar hasta la segunda región.

Es más, el 10 celeste expuso que este tipo de partidos “son demasiado decisivos para lo que apuntamos que es entrar a algo internacional y el hecho de que todavía tenemos posibilidades en el torneo”.

Respecto al rival, dijo que “sabemos que es un rival dificil” pero, para vencerlo, sentenció que “tenemos nuestras armas y creo que lo venimos haciendo bien de visita. Lo hemos demostrado y esperemos que este no sea la excepción”.

Y ojo, uno de los jugadores destacados en los nortinos es el ex del Capo, Hugo Droguett. El ex O’Higgins es el motor del medio terreno en su escuadra y saben bien, dijo Ramón Fernández, que no hay que dejarlo actuar. “Hugo es un muy buen jugador, sabemos que no tenemos que dejarlo jugar mucho pero estamos bien, tenemos mucha expectativa por lo que puede llegar a ser esta recta final”, sentenció.

Finalmente, Ramón Fernández manifestó su confianza en que el equipo rendirá en la recta final, asegurando que “por lo que venimos haciendo, creo que podemos tratar que ganar los cinco partidos que quedan y podemos aspirar a clasificar a una copa. Queremos ir partido a partido y esperemos que nos vaya bien”.

Cabe consignar que, el partido de esta tarde, será dirigido por el árbitro Francisco Gilabert.

