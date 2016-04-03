Gigantesco incendio consumió dos locales comerciales y una casa habitación en el centro de Rancagua

-
La complicada escena paralizó por minutos al centro de Rancagua, puesto que más de 5 compañías de Bomberos debieron acudir al control de las violentas llamas que consumieron en su totalidad al servicio técnico ubicado frente al Colegio Javiera Carrera.
Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Nico Carrasco / Héctor Vargas.
Minutos antes de las dos de la tarde de este sábado, se dio la inusual alarma general de Bomberos alertando de la complicada situación que vivían dos locales ubicados en Calles Ibieta metros antes de llegar a Almarza, donde el fuego rápidamente consumía el inmueble y amenazaba con expandirse al servicio técnico de electrónicos LG y Samsung.
Debido a la intensidad del fuego y la complicada arquitectura del edificio, Bomberos no pudo detener el avance del fuego el que rápidamente se pasó al antes mencionado servicio técnico consumiéndolo en su totalidad en un lapso de menos de 10 minutos, esto en parte por la gran cantidad de materiales plásticos propios del trabajo de la oficina la que a su vez produjo una gran columna de humo negro y denso la que se pudo observar desde varios puntos de la comuna.
En el lugar del siniestro en tanto se desplegó un monumental operativo que acordonó la cuadra y cortó el tránsito entre las calles Campos y Zañartu de Este a Oeste y O’Carrol e Ibieta de Norte a Sur, dándole así la tranquilidad a los servicios de emergencia para laborar de buena manera y controlar el incendio en el menor tiempo posible, situación que a ratos pareció verse imposible pese a la presencia de seis de las siete Compañías de voluntarios de Bomberos de Rancagua.
En cuanto a las causas del siniestro, se maneja la hipótesis de un desperfecto eléctrico aunque testigos del lugar aseguran que el fuego se inició en el local a mano derecha del servicio técnico, consumiendo rápidamente el primer y segundo piso del inmueble y dando paso a la propagación de las llamas a las construcciones contiguas. Por supuesto, será Bomberos la institución encargada de dilucidar fehacientemente las causas del siniestro.
En la misma línea, no se manejan informaciones sobre heridos a causa del fuego más que algunos voluntarios afectados por el golpe del intenso calor de las llamas y el esfuerzo físico inherente al control del incendio.
Cabe mencionar que al costado del servicio técnico, en la esquina de Ibieta y Almarza, opera un estacionamiento que al momento del incendio mantenía en su interior al menos 5 vehículos los que debieron ser movidos por la fuerza para evitar que estos fueran presa de las llamas.
Frente al colegio Don Bosco, no Javiera Carrera
