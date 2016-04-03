Gigantesco incendio consumió dos locales comerciales y una casa habitación en el centro de Rancagua

Destacada, Otros, Policial abril 3, 2016abril 3, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
DSC_7743

  • La complicada escena paralizó por minutos al centro de Rancagua, puesto que más de 5 compañías de Bomberos debieron acudir al control de las violentas llamas que consumieron en su totalidad al servicio técnico ubicado frente al Colegio Javiera Carrera.

 

Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Nico Carrasco / Héctor Vargas.

 

Minutos antes de las dos de la tarde de este sábado, se dio la inusual alarma general de Bomberos alertando de la complicada situación que vivían dos locales ubicados en Calles Ibieta metros antes de llegar a Almarza, donde el fuego rápidamente consumía el inmueble y amenazaba con expandirse al servicio técnico de electrónicos LG y Samsung.

Debido a la intensidad del fuego y la complicada arquitectura del edificio, Bomberos no pudo detener el avance del fuego el que rápidamente se pasó al antes mencionado servicio técnico consumiéndolo en su totalidad en un lapso de menos de 10 minutos, esto en parte por la gran cantidad de materiales plásticos propios del trabajo de la oficina la que a su vez produjo una gran columna de humo negro y denso la que se pudo observar desde varios puntos de la comuna.

En el lugar del siniestro en tanto se desplegó un monumental operativo que acordonó la cuadra y cortó el tránsito entre las calles Campos y Zañartu de Este a Oeste y O’Carrol e Ibieta de Norte a Sur, dándole así la tranquilidad a los servicios de emergencia para laborar de buena manera y controlar el incendio en el menor tiempo posible, situación que a ratos pareció verse imposible pese a la presencia de seis de las siete Compañías de voluntarios de Bomberos de Rancagua.

En cuanto a las causas del siniestro, se maneja la hipótesis de un desperfecto eléctrico aunque testigos del lugar aseguran que el fuego se inició en el local a mano derecha del servicio técnico, consumiendo rápidamente el primer y segundo piso del inmueble y dando paso a la propagación de las llamas a las construcciones contiguas. Por supuesto, será Bomberos la institución encargada de dilucidar fehacientemente las causas del siniestro.

En la misma línea, no se manejan informaciones sobre heridos a causa del fuego más que algunos voluntarios afectados por el golpe del intenso calor de las llamas y el esfuerzo físico inherente al control del incendio.

Cabe mencionar que al costado del servicio técnico, en la esquina de Ibieta y Almarza, opera un estacionamiento que al momento del incendio mantenía en su interior al menos 5 vehículos los que debieron ser movidos por la fuerza para evitar que estos fueran presa de las llamas.

 

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

82 comments

Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to present something again and help others such as you helped me.

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am glad to convey that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I such a lot undoubtedly will make certain to don’t omit this web site and provides it a glance regularly.

Responder

Hello there I am so thrilled I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

Responder

Together with every little thing which appears to be developing within this particular subject material, many of your points of view are quite exciting. However, I beg your pardon, because I can not give credence to your entire plan, all be it exciting none the less. It would seem to everyone that your remarks are not totally validated and in actuality you are generally yourself not totally convinced of your argument. In any event I did enjoy reading through it.

Responder

I truly wanted to make a quick note to express gratitude to you for some of the marvelous techniques you are giving out here. My time consuming internet lookup has at the end been compensated with useful points to write about with my partners. I would tell you that most of us site visitors are very lucky to live in a decent community with very many wonderful people with beneficial strategies. I feel quite happy to have encountered your entire web page and look forward to many more thrilling minutes reading here. Thanks a lot again for a lot of things.

Responder

Someone essentially help to make seriously articles I would state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus far? I surprised with the research you made to make this particular publish extraordinary. Fantastic job!

Responder

I liked as much as you’ll obtain performed right here. The cartoon is tasteful, your authored material stylish. nevertheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you want be handing over the following. unwell no doubt come further before once more as exactly the similar nearly very regularly inside case you defend this increase.

Responder

I together with my guys came analyzing the great helpful hints located on your website and so at once developed a terrible feeling I had not expressed respect to the website owner for those tips. All the men were definitely passionate to learn all of them and have absolutely been enjoying those things. I appreciate you for indeed being considerably helpful and also for getting this kind of brilliant things most people are really needing to know about. My very own honest regret for not saying thanks to you sooner.

Responder

I am just commenting to let you know of the brilliant experience my princess experienced reading your web site. She even learned so many issues, not to mention how it is like to possess an incredible helping spirit to have other folks easily know precisely specified complex things. You undoubtedly exceeded our own expectations. Many thanks for presenting those important, safe, revealing as well as unique tips about this topic to Tanya.

Responder

Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to exchange techniques with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.

Responder

Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to grasp so much approximately this, such as you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you simply could do with some percent to pressure the message house a little bit, however instead of that, this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

Responder

Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it

Responder

With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any methods to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.

Responder

With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.

Responder

I discovered your weblog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the superb operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. In search of ahead to studying extra from you later on!…

Responder

Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!

Responder

Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

What i don’t understood is in fact how you are now not really a lot more well-appreciated than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in terms of this topic, produced me in my view consider it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t involved until it is one thing to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding. At all times maintain it up!

Responder

Good – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.

Responder

It’s the best time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I have read this put up and if I may I desire to counsel you few attention-grabbing issues or advice. Maybe you could write next articles relating to this article. I desire to learn even more issues approximately it!

Responder

Deja un comentario