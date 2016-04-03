Junto al de Paredones: Cesfam Rengo recibe certificación del modelo de atención integral de salud y comunitario

Por: Fernando Ávila F.
En el Centro Cultural de Machalí, el Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, realizó la ceremonia de certificación del modelo de atención integral de salud y comunitario de los Cesfam Rengo y Paredones, los cuales fueron los únicos Centros de Salud familiar de la Región que obtuvieron tan importante certificación.
Al final de la ceremonia el Director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso manifestó que “hoy día nos reunimos a celebrar acá, dos equipos de salud, dos comunas, que han hecho un gran esfuerzo para adecuarse a los requerimientos del modelo de atención integral en salud.
La comuna de Rengo hace tiempo que ya viene trabajando en estos temas y es uno de los dos centros de salud a nivel regional que reciben acreditación en el modelo que propiciamos como Ministerio, lo cual implica estar alineando sus procesos primero pensando en las personas, segundo pensando que estas personas siempre tengan el acceso a las atenciones de salud que requieren y especialmente viéndolas como un ser integral, no solo como un cuerpo, sino como un vecino , como un ciudadano , como persona.
El modelo de atención integral de salud, de carácter familiar y comunitario, entiende que la atención de salud debe ser un proceso integral y continuo que centre su atención en las personas y sus familias, que priorice actividades de promoción de la salud, prevención de la enfermedad y se preocupe de las necesidades de salud de las personas y comunidades, entregándoles herramientas para su auto cuidado. Su énfasis radica en la promoción de estilos de vida saludables; en fomentar la acción intersectorial y fortalecer la responsabilidad familiar y comunitaria a fin de mejorar las condiciones de salud.
96 comments
I have been examinating out some of your articles and i can state clever stuff. I will definitely bookmark your blog.
I like this weblog very much, Its a very nice berth to read and incur information. “The world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places.” by Ernest Hemingway.
Together with every thing which seems to be developing within this specific area, a significant percentage of perspectives are generally fairly radical. Nevertheless, I appologize, because I can not give credence to your whole idea, all be it radical none the less. It seems to everyone that your comments are actually not completely rationalized and in actuality you are generally your self not even totally confident of your assertion. In any case I did enjoy reading it.
I think this web site has some very fantastic info for everyone. “The penalty of success is to be bored by the attentions of people who formerly snubbed you.” by Mary Wilson Little.
I have been browsing online more than three hours as of late, but I never found any interesting article like yours. It?¦s lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet will likely be much more useful than ever before.
I’ve recently started a website, the information you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
Awesome website you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get feedback from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thank you!
Good day very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am happy to search out numerous helpful information right here within the publish, we need work out extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing.
obviously like your web-site but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I will definitely come back again.
Enjoyed reading this, very good stuff, appreciate it.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most guys will agree with your site.
Hello. remarkable job. I did not anticipate this. This is a excellent story. Thanks!
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful site!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I will right away take hold of your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me realize in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Rattling great info can be found on site.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this web site is real user friendly! .
It¦s in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I¦m glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thank you for helping out, superb info. “Job dissatisfaction is the number one factor in whether you survive your first heart attack.” by Anthony Robbins.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
I went over this website and I believe you have a lot of wonderful information, saved to favorites (:.
I believe you have observed some very interesting points, appreciate it for the post.
A lot of thanks for all your valuable work on this blog. My mother really loves working on research and it is easy to understand why. Most people know all relating to the lively method you present rewarding things via this website and as well as increase response from people about this situation plus our princess has been becoming educated a great deal. Enjoy the rest of the year. You have been conducting a fabulous job.
Some truly nice and useful information on this internet site, too I believe the design and style holds good features.
Perfectly pent subject material, regards for entropy. “Life is God’s novel. Let him write it.” by Isaac Bashevis Singer.
I truly appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thank you again!
Hi there very nice website!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am happy to search out a lot of helpful information here in the post, we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
Loving the info on this website , you have done outstanding job on the blog posts.
naturally like your website but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make certain to do not forget this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.
You completed a number of fine points there. I did a search on the subject and found nearly all people will have the same opinion with your blog.
Wohh just what I was looking for, thanks for posting.
Woh I like your content, saved to my bookmarks! .
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
naturally like your web-site however you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the reality however I will definitely come back again.
I enjoy foregathering utile information , this post has got me even more info! .
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such great information being shared freely out there.
There is noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Rattling good information can be found on web site. “The only thing you take with you when you’re gone is what you leave behind.” by John Allston.
I view something really special in this website.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for putting up.
I really appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours these days, yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It is lovely price sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the internet will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me realize so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really something which I believe I would by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very broad for me. I’m taking a look ahead on your next put up, I’ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
I am impressed with this internet site, rattling I am a big fan .
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Hi there, I found your web site via Google while searching for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Appreciate it for this post, I am a big fan of this internet site would like to go along updated.
I am not really excellent with English but I get hold this very leisurely to translate.
Keep functioning ,terrific job!
I besides conceive so , perfectly pent post! .
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually was once a leisure account it. Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Woh I love your articles, saved to fav! .
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. This is a very neatly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn more of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I will certainly comeback.
EPY8Lx Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Great.
I’ve learn several good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you place to make any such wonderful informative site.
Thanks for every other excellent post. The place else may anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would really benefit from a lot of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Regards!
Hi there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
I like this weblog very much so much superb info .
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
I keep listening to the newscast speak about receiving boundless online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i get some?
I like this web site because so much utile material on here : D.
I got what you mean ,bookmarked, very nice web site.
Major thanks for the blog post.Thanks Again.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for you? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome weblog!
You made some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found a good number of folks will agree with your blog.
LmMrqS Very informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Some really interesting details you have written.Assisted me a lot, just what I was searching for : D.
Rattling excellent visual appeal on this web site, I’d value it 10 10.
Some truly nice stuff on this website , I love it.
There is perceptibly a lot to know about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
I¦ll immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please allow me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!
Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Magnificent site. A lot of useful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you for your effort!
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossips and web and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Simply wanna input on few general things, The website design is perfect, the articles is very excellent : D.
I love your writing style really enjoying this internet site.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Just what I was searching for, thankyou for posting.
Just about all of what you point out happens to be astonishingly accurate and it makes me ponder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this with this light before. This particular piece really did switch the light on for me as far as this subject matter goes. But there is actually just one point I am not really too comfortable with and while I try to reconcile that with the actual main theme of the point, permit me see just what the rest of your readers have to point out.Very well done.
There are some interesting points in time on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity however I will take maintain opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as well
What i do not realize is in reality how you are no longer actually much more smartly-favored than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You already know thus significantly in relation to this topic, produced me for my part believe it from so many varied angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be interested until it’s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great. All the time deal with it up!
I genuinely enjoy reading on this web site, it has got superb content. “Beauty in things exist in the mind which contemplates them.” by David Hume.
Whats Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other users like its helped me. Good job.
Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the great job!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specifically the closing phase 🙂 I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time. Thanks and good luck.