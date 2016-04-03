Junto al de Paredones: Cesfam Rengo recibe certificación del modelo de atención integral de salud y comunitario

Cachapoal Sur, Comunas abril 3, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1
Por: Fernando Ávila F.

En el Centro Cultural de Machalí, el Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, realizó la ceremonia de certificación del modelo de atención integral de salud y comunitario de los Cesfam Rengo y Paredones, los cuales fueron los únicos Centros de Salud familiar de la Región que obtuvieron tan importante certificación.

Al final de la ceremonia el Director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso manifestó que “hoy día nos reunimos a celebrar acá, dos equipos de salud, dos comunas, que han hecho un gran esfuerzo para adecuarse a los requerimientos del modelo de atención integral en salud.

La comuna de Rengo hace tiempo que ya viene trabajando en estos temas y es uno de los dos centros de salud a nivel regional que reciben acreditación en el modelo que propiciamos como Ministerio, lo cual implica estar alineando sus procesos primero pensando en las personas, segundo pensando que estas personas siempre tengan el acceso a las atenciones de salud que requieren y especialmente viéndolas como un ser integral, no solo como un cuerpo, sino como  un vecino , como un ciudadano , como persona.

El modelo de atención integral de salud, de carácter familiar y comunitario, entiende que la atención de salud debe ser un proceso integral y continuo que centre su atención en las personas y sus familias, que priorice actividades de promoción de la salud, prevención de la enfermedad y se preocupe de las necesidades de salud de las personas y comunidades, entregándoles herramientas para su auto cuidado. Su énfasis radica en la promoción de estilos de vida saludables; en fomentar la acción intersectorial y fortalecer la responsabilidad familiar y comunitaria a fin de mejorar las condiciones de salud.

