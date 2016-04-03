La cultura como polo de desarrollo

Por: Alejandra Sepúlveda – Jefe de Informaciones
Cuando hablamos de potenciar la cultura regional, estamos hablando no solo de entregarles apoyos a los artistas y gestores culturales de la zona, sino que también se está potenciando el crecimiento social y económico de O’Higgins. Creando un desarrollo más equilibrado y con arraigo en las tradiciones. Es por ello que nos alegra que la Universidad regional de un paso fundamental en apoyar esta área creando el Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales.
Esto demuestra que la casa de estudio regional busca aumentar y contribuir en el desarrollo regional, siempre pensando en las costumbres locales. Además la elección del realizador Miguel Littin, nacido en Palmilla, como director de este Instituto es otra muestra de que lo que busca el Rector Rafael Correa es que sea la propia gente de la Región se tome su nueva universidad y pueda desarrollar planes estratégicos de desarrollo.
La cultura de esta forma será en la Universidad regional un pilar fundamental, donde se produzca una conexión con la sociedad siempre resaltando la diversidad cultural, integrando a las minoritarias y resaltando el patrimonio humano.
En los últimos años se ha visto como la cultura ha jugado un rol fundamental en el crecimiento económica, y que las decisiones políticas decisiones políticas, las iniciativas económicas y financieras y las reformas sociales, tienen más posibilidades de avanzar con éxito si se crean con una perspectiva cultural para atender las aspiraciones e inquietudes de la sociedad.
La Unesco desde el año 1966 en el marco de la Conferencia General aprobó la Declaración sobre los Principios de la Cooperación Cultural Internacional, donde se resalta las cultura como un eje preponderante para el crecimiento de las naciones.
Y es que la riqueza más grande de una región, es su gente, sus costumbres, creencias y esperanzas, por ello que al trazar una nueva meta de crecimiento, se deben incorporar estas áreas, al fin de que todos progresen y estén satisfechos y felices de pertenecer a O´Higgins.
