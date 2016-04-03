La cultura como polo de desarrollo

Crónicas, Destacada, Educación abril 3, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
miguel 3

Por: Alejandra Sepúlveda – Jefe de Informaciones

Cuando hablamos de potenciar la cultura regional, estamos hablando no solo de entregarles apoyos a los artistas y gestores culturales de la zona, sino que también se está potenciando el crecimiento social y económico de O’Higgins. Creando un desarrollo más equilibrado y con arraigo en las tradiciones. Es por ello que nos alegra que la Universidad regional de un paso fundamental en apoyar esta área creando el Instituto de Estudios Audiovisuales.

Esto demuestra que la casa de estudio regional busca aumentar y contribuir en el desarrollo regional, siempre pensando en las costumbres locales. Además la elección del realizador Miguel Littin, nacido en Palmilla, como director de este Instituto es otra muestra de que lo que busca el Rector Rafael Correa es que sea la propia gente de la Región se tome su nueva universidad y pueda desarrollar planes estratégicos de desarrollo.

La cultura de esta forma será en la Universidad regional un pilar fundamental, donde se produzca una conexión con la sociedad siempre resaltando la  diversidad cultural, integrando a las minoritarias y resaltando el patrimonio humano.

En los últimos años se ha visto como la cultura ha jugado un rol fundamental en el crecimiento económica, y que las decisiones políticas  decisiones políticas, las iniciativas económicas y financieras y las reformas sociales, tienen más posibilidades de avanzar con éxito si se crean con una perspectiva cultural para atender las aspiraciones e inquietudes de la sociedad.

La Unesco desde el año 1966 en el marco de la Conferencia General aprobó la Declaración sobre los Principios de la Cooperación Cultural Internacional, donde se resalta las cultura como un eje preponderante para el crecimiento de las naciones.

Y es que la riqueza más grande de una región, es su gente, sus costumbres, creencias y esperanzas, por ello que al trazar una nueva meta de crecimiento, se deben incorporar estas áreas, al fin de que todos progresen y estén satisfechos y felices de pertenecer a O´Higgins.

 

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

121 comments

I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this information for my mission.

Responder

Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your web site in web explorer, could check thisK IE nonetheless is the market chief and a large portion of folks will pass over your wonderful writing due to this problem.

Responder

Hiya very cool site!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also?KI am happy to search out numerous helpful information right here in the publish, we want work out more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

Responder

I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don’t forget this site and give it a look on a constant basis.

Responder

With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.

Responder

Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and outstanding style and design.

Responder

I have been browsing on-line more than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the internet will probably be much more useful than ever before. “It’s all right to have butterflies in your stomach. Just get them to fly in formation.” by Dr. Rob Gilbert.

Responder

I want to voice my love for your generosity giving support to folks who have the need for assistance with that subject matter. Your real dedication to getting the message all over has been particularly informative and has really empowered men and women just like me to realize their dreams. Your own useful report implies a lot a person like me and somewhat more to my peers. With thanks; from each one of us.

Responder

In this awesome pattern of things you get a B+ with regard to hard work. Exactly where you confused me ended up being on all the particulars. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And it couldn’t be more accurate here. Having said that, permit me reveal to you precisely what did deliver the results. Your writing can be extremely powerful which is possibly why I am taking the effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, although I can easily notice a jumps in reason you come up with, I am definitely not sure of just how you seem to unite your points which inturn produce the actual final result. For the moment I will yield to your point however trust in the foreseeable future you connect the facts much better.

Responder

I have not checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

Responder

Can I just say what a reduction to search out someone who truly knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You positively know how you can convey a difficulty to gentle and make it important. Extra individuals need to read this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre not more common because you undoubtedly have the gift.

Responder

Hi there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

Responder

Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, superb blog!

Responder

Greetings from Carolina! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, fantastic site!

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.

Responder

Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

Most of what you say happens to be supprisingly precise and that makes me wonder the reason why I hadn’t looked at this in this light previously. This particular article truly did switch the light on for me personally as far as this specific subject matter goes. Nonetheless at this time there is actually just one factor I am not really too comfortable with so whilst I try to reconcile that with the actual central idea of the issue, allow me see what all the rest of your readers have to point out.Well done.

Responder

With every thing which seems to be developing inside this specific area, many of your perspectives are fairly stimulating. On the other hand, I am sorry, because I can not subscribe to your whole plan, all be it stimulating none the less. It looks to me that your commentary are not completely validated and in fact you are generally yourself not totally confident of the argument. In any case I did take pleasure in looking at it.

Responder

The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

Responder

I have read a few excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you place to make any such fantastic informative website.

Responder

Deja un comentario