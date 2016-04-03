Lo mejor de nuestra tierra se dio cita en la Fiesta Huasa 2016

-
Desde exponentes de todos los rincones del país, hasta una apuesta gastronómica orientada a satisfacer todos los paladares fue el objetivo que se planteó este año la muestra criolla que nuevamente utilizó la clásica Plaza de Los Héroes, como escenario.
Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Héctor Vargas / Nico Carrasco.
Este fin de semana se está realizando una nueva versión de la que promete transformarse en la tradicional Fiesta Huasa de Rancagua, que aprendiendo de los errores del pasado, promete una experiencia aún mejor a la de otros años, ofreciendo una visita más cómoda tanto como para los clientes como también para los expositores y emprendedores de la feria costumbrista.
Es en este sentido que el mismo alcalde de Rancagua Eduardo Soto, expresó que “esta feria se ha ido potenciando como una de las más importantes de la región, por el nivel, la variedad y porque efectivamente aquí no es importante lo artístico sino que efectivamente la muestra gastronómica y los productos artesanales donde podemos encontrar desde mermeladas artesanales de copihue hasta artículos fabricados con lo mejor que nos entrega la naturaleza como una loción de matico que permite regenerar heridas, o sea, todo el talento y la capacidad de nuestros artesanos que hacen a esta feria más potente y atractiva además está más ordenada, tenemos menos expositores y por lo tanto más espacio para cada puesto y también para la circulación de los visitantes”, expresó el edil.
La feria que abrió sus simbólicas puertas el viernes pasado, ya ha recibido la visita de miles de rancagüinos y también de clientes de otras comunas recordando que en paralelo se lleva a cabo el Champion 2016 en la Medialuna Monumental de Rancagua, evento cumbre del llamado deporte nacional, el rodeo, motivo por el cual año a año llegan delegaciones desde todas partes del país para impregnarse de la cultura criolla en la nuestra zona, huasa por antonomasia.
La Fiesta Huasa, edición 2016 también contó con invitados especiales como lo fue el vicegobernador de la provincia de Córdoba, Argentina, Martín Llaryora, quien expresó que “primero que todo quisiera saludar a los habitantes de la hermosa comuna de Rancagua que cada vez que vengo veo a la ciudad más linda. Quedé sorprendido por la feria y por el crecimiento de la capital regional, por las numerosas inversiones que se han hecho y por todo el esfuerzo que eso involucra”, comentó a El Rancagüino la ilustre visita trasandina que además lideró una apretada agenda durante su estadía en la zona, reuniéndose incluso con el rector de la Universidad Regional y ofreciendo una especie de convenio con las instituciones de educación superior de Córdoba.
En cuanto a la feria en sí, cabe destacar el gran número de alternativas que se han dispuesto en la explanada de Los Héroes, con un completo tour gastronómico mostrando los mejores brebajes y preparaciones típicas de la zona y el país; de la misma manera los clientes se encontrarán con una vasta apuesta de productos criollos como chamantos y sombreros, decoración típica, orfebrería y también fabricaciones cosméticas artesanales, reuniendo lo mejor de nosotros.
En este contexto, Erwin y su hija Madeleine Nenen, artesanos radicados en San Fernando hace un par de años, llegaron hasta la Feria Huasa para mostrar sus obras artesanales como relojes y colgantes murales fabricados con materiales nobles y también reciclados, todos ellos hábilmente labrados por sus propias manos y la ayuda de un cuchillo cartonero.
En otra parte de la plaza en tanto, pudimos observar las fabricaciones en maderas autóctonas de Evaristo Ruiz Bascuñan, quien decidió viajar desde su natal Villarrica hasta Rancagua para mostrar su delicado arte en la fabricación de artículos de cocina en raulí, roble y otras maderas nobles. Evaristo en tanto reconoció que quiso salir de su zona de confort y mostrar sus dotes al país, recorriendo la larga y angosta faja de tierra para dar a conocer su trabajo, trabajo que como el mismo nombró es un “Arte Real”, privilegio que comparte con Francisco Contreras, oriundo del Valle del Elqui quien además ha logrado el reconocimiento de la Unesco gracias a sus creaciones que combinan un profundo estudio de las costumbres criollas con una técnica desarrollada íntegramente junto a Evaristo, entregando un producto único y de exportación, que ha recorrido todo el mundo.
72 comments
I am impressed with this website , real I am a fan.
Very interesting subject, thanks for posting.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help different customers like its helped me. Great job.
I’m impressed, I have to say. Really rarely do I encounter a weblog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you will have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the difficulty is something that not sufficient individuals are talking intelligently about. I am very happy that I stumbled across this in my seek for one thing referring to this.
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very happy to peer your post. Thank you so much and i am having a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
With every little thing that appears to be building inside this particular area, many of your perspectives are somewhat radical. However, I appologize, because I can not give credence to your whole strategy, all be it stimulating none the less. It seems to everybody that your opinions are not totally validated and in reality you are yourself not totally convinced of your assertion. In any case I did enjoy examining it.
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours today, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the internet will be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Rattling nice layout and fantastic subject matter, nothing else we want : D.
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
This website is my inhalation, real fantastic style and design and perfect written content.
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
A lot of whatever you point out happens to be supprisingly accurate and that makes me ponder the reason why I had not looked at this with this light previously. Your article truly did turn the light on for me personally as far as this subject goes. However there is one particular point I am not necessarily too comfortable with and while I attempt to reconcile that with the main theme of the point, allow me see exactly what all the rest of your readers have to say.Nicely done.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I am really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?
I found your weblog site on google and test a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the excellent operate. I just further up your RSS feed to my MSN Information Reader. In search of forward to reading extra from you later on!…
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
I was just seeking this info for a while. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your website. I wonder what is the lack of Google strategy that don’t rank this kind of informative websites in top of the list. Normally the top websites are full of garbage.
Really enjoyed this article, can I set it up so I receive an alert email every time there is a fresh update?
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how can we communicate?
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
As I website owner I believe the content material here is very excellent, thankyou for your efforts.
I reckon something truly special in this web site.
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his clock time on this one.
It¦s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I¦m happy that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this website.
Appreciate it for helping out, fantastic info. “In case of dissension, never dare to judge till you’ve heard the other side.” by Euripides.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog so i got here to “go back the choose”.I am trying to find issues to improve my web site!I guess its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
What i do not realize is actually how you’re now not really much more well-liked than you might be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly with regards to this subject, produced me in my opinion believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. Always care for it up!
I got what you mean , thanks for posting.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable.” by Seneca.
You actually make it seem really easy together with your presentation however I find this matter to be really something that I believe I would by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am taking a look forward to your next publish, I¦ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
Very informative and good body structure of written content, now that’s user pleasant (:.
I love it when people come together and share opinions, great blog, keep it up.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100 positive. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information.
Utterly indited subject material, regards for entropy.
F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I’m very satisfied to see your post. Thanks a lot and i am taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you please drop me a mail?
This really answered my problem, thank you!
Can I simply say what a reduction to find somebody who really knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know how one can bring a difficulty to gentle and make it important. Extra people have to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more fashionable since you positively have the gift.
I have been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks , I¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
Rattling fantastic visual appeal on this web site, I’d rate it 10 10.
I do not even understand how I ended up here, however I thought this post was good. I do not recognize who you are but certainly you are going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
You made a number of fine points there. I did a search on the subject and found a good number of folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
After examine a number of of the weblog posts in your web site now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website checklist and will be checking again soon. Pls check out my website online as effectively and let me know what you think.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming also. In fact your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. That is a really well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
I definitely wanted to develop a note in order to appreciate you for all the nice facts you are placing here. My time-consuming internet search has finally been recognized with excellent content to go over with my family. I would assume that we website visitors are unquestionably lucky to exist in a notable site with many special people with helpful things. I feel quite blessed to have seen your entire webpages and look forward to some more awesome minutes reading here. Thank you again for all the details.
It’s laborious to seek out knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you recognize what you’re speaking about! Thanks
As a Newbie, I am constantly searching online for articles that can help me. Thank you
Absolutely composed subject material, thanks for information. “Necessity is the mother of taking chances.” by Mark Twain.
obviously like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I will surely come again again.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such fantastic info being shared freely out there.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its aided me. Great job.
I am glad to be one of many visitors on this great site (:, thankyou for posting.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would truly benefit from some of the information you present here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Regards!
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you few interesting things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
Pos7WP Sweet internet site, super pattern , real clean and utilize genial.
I like this post, enjoyed this one regards for putting up. “We are punished by our sins, not for them.” by Elbert Hubbard.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for helping out, superb info .
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. many thanks
I have recently started a site, the info you offer on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!