O’Higgins ganó en Antofagasta y se mete de lleno en la pelea por el título

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 3, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
IMG_8136

 

Los celestes superaron por 2-0 al CDA llegando a 19 unidades en el Clausura. En la próxima fecha, en Rancagua, se producirá un choque de candidatos contra Colo-Colo en Rancagua.

 

Ricardo Obando

Foto: Diego Blanco

 
A cuatro fechas del final del torneo de Clausura 2015-2016, O’Higgins está ahí, metido de lleno en la lucha por la corona y con un calendario que le permitirá soñar. En Antofagasta, el conjunto de Cristián Arán logró una importantísima victoria por 0-2, triunfo que lo deja con 19 unidades en la tabla y con muchas expectativas de cara a la recta final y los cuatro duelos que quedan.
En el norte, de antemano se sabía que el rival era complicado. Por ello, Arán reordenó la defensa y con cuatro centrales, esperó los embates del equipo de Beñat San José. San Juan se mantuvo en la titular y quién debió salir fue Brian Torrealba, que de todos modos ingresó en el inicio del segundo tiempo.
Ahora, en la primera que tuvo, mató. Corría el 6’ cuando Ramón Fernández sacó un zapatazo largo que capturó Gastón Lezcano por el borde del área local, centró y Pablo Calandria la empujó con un golpe de cabeza para colocar el 0-1. Inclusive, un par de segundos después, Lezcano casi colocar el segundo.
En arco propio, el peligro recién en los 13’. Cristian Rojas ganó en el centro del área y de cabeza hizo trabajar a Jorge Carranza que evitó un gol seguro.
Después de eso, O’Higgins pudo aumentar cuando Calandria le dio al horizontal de la portería de Dituro.
IMG_8360
Eso sí, los nortinos tuvieron la opción de igualar en los 40’. Una mano de Nicolás Vargas fue pitada por Francisco Gilabert como penal y, desde los doce pasos, Flavio Ciampichetti desperdició la ocasión merced de la gran contención de Carranza.
Y, en el segundo tiempo, donde las acciones de gol fueron escasas, Pablo Calandria apreció en solitario en los 57’ para sentenciar el juego y la victoria rancagüina por 0-2. Justamente, el goleador sostuvo al término del encuentro que “tuvimos que sufrir bastante en la primera parte, metimos el gol, pero ellos nos superaban por banda. No convirtieron un penal y nosotros supimos marcar la diferencia en el segundo tiempo”.
El triunfo, que mete a O’Higgins en la lucha por la corona del torneo de Clausura, significó además el romper dos años sin vencer a los antofagastinos.
Cabe consignar que, en la próxima fecha, los celestes recibirán el domingo a las 12.30 horas a Colo-Colo en el estadio El Teniente, partido de seis puntos teniendo en cuenta que un triunfo rancagüino le permitirá darle alcance a los albos.
Después de eso vendrá San Luis (local), Cobresal (visita) y Universidad de Concepción (local). Es decir, a cuatro fechas del término del torneo, aún hay créditos para soñar.

 

 

Ficha del Partido

Deportes Antofagasta (0): Matías Dituro; Patricio Jerez, Francisco Sánchez (65′, Martín Gómez), Rodrigo Riquelme (80′, Sebastián Leyton), Alejandro Delfino; Hugo Droguett, Cristian Rojas, Gonzalo Villagra (89’, Juan Gonzalo Lorca), Marcos Bolados; Flavio Ciampichetti, Muriel Orlando. DT: Beñat San José.

O’Higgins (2): Jorge Carranza; Bastián San Juan, Albert Acevedo, Raúl Osorio, Nicolás Vargas; Juan Fuentes (66′, Braulio Leal), Alejandro Márquez, Ramón Fernández; Cristián Insaurralde (46′, Brian Torrealba), Gastón Lezcano (78′, Iván Bulos), Pablo Calandria. DT: Cristián Arán.

Árbitro: Francisco Gilabert.
Amonestados: Sánchez (CDA); Vargas, Osorio, Fuentes, Torrealba (OHI).
Goles: 0-1, 6′, Calandria; 0-2, 56′, Calandria.
Estadio: Calvo y Bascuñán.
Público: 2.100 espectadores.











