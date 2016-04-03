Renguinos disfrutaron de su Fiesta de la Vendimia

Cachapoal Sur, Comunas, Destacada abril 3, 2016abril 3, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
2
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Texto y fotos

La Fiesta de la Vendimia  de Rengo 2016 comenzó con el recibimiento de la delegación Oficial del Departamento de Guaymallen, Mendoza, Argentina. La actividad se desarrolló en el Restaurant Entre Ríos y contó con la participación del pleno del Concejo Municipal, funcionarios del Municipio y la delegación trasandina encabezada por la Presidenta del Consejo Deliberante de Guaymallen, Evelin Giselle Pérez y una nutrida delegación oficial.

En la oportunidad el Concejo renguino ratificó el Acuerdo de Hermanamiento entre el Departamento argentino y la comuna, tras lo cual fue firmado por los Concejales presentes y la Presidenta del Consejo Deliberante  de Guaymallen.

La Presidenta del Consejo Deliberante, Evelin Pérez, agradeció la recepción de las autoridades y pueblo renguino, valoró el acuerdo y comprometió junto a su delegación materializarlo a la brevedad. De hecho terminada la ceremonia el Asesor de la Presidencia del Consejo, Gustavo Baldebarrey, se reunió con funcionarios municipales del Departamento de Cultura para concretar acuerdos e intercambios en esta área.

Ya ayer sábado, las actividades se concentraron en el sector Quintalba de Rengo, donde los vinos y las comidas típicas fueron los protagonistas. Debido a la remodelación de la Plaza de Armas, este año la fiesta del vino se trasladó hasta este lugar, donde por la noche los renguinos disfrutaron del show de Luis Jara, El Huaso Filomeno y Noche de Brujas.

Sharing

Tags

,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

72 comments

Felicito a los innovadores, que son capaces de que las autoridades de Rengo agarren papas, en organizar una actividad de venta de vino en vía publica, que de fiesta no tienen nada es un evento organizado por una pyme que contrata algunos artistas y conjuntos de artístas, el costo mas el margen de comercialización podría pagarlo la municipalidad o algún auspiciador, en cuanto a la venta de alimentos, en sus procesos de elaboracion son afectados por la suspensión de la cadena de frio, mas unas poquitas mosquitas, o rastros de mosquitas, mas un buen poco de polvo en suspensión. el lavado de mano de los manipuladores de alimentos, como no existen agua potable, la leve brisa lo reemplaza. los cortadores de uva junto a sus familia que les coopera en este pesado trabajo, es posible que no participen en esta fiesta, las damas de honor junto a la reina, solamente conocen las parras y la uva en los parrones de algunas casas de Rengo, Los dueños de las viñas, con suerte participan ventas de vinos a los distribuidores de vino que abastecen a los revendedores de vinos en los quiosco de venta de vino sin patente de alcohol, el beneficio de los negocios se supone que la recompensa de una actividad comercial, he visitados varias fiestas de las vendimias en la región central de Chile, y los organizadores, espectadores, clientes y miembros de la familia Miranda, no tienen ninguna relación con una esforzada actividad laboral, donde el esfuerzo y la habilidad agregada al sudor, del trabajador agrícola temporero, le permite financiar su vida durante una temporada.

Responder

After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.

Responder

Hi! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics? Thanks!

Responder

Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Hey there I am so grateful I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

My spouse and i felt very happy Chris could finish off his analysis through the entire precious recommendations he received out of your blog. It’s not at all simplistic to just continually be handing out strategies which usually the others may have been selling. So we do know we need the website owner to give thanks to because of that. The main explanations you made, the simple blog navigation, the relationships you can aid to promote – it is many amazing, and it’s helping our son and our family feel that the matter is cool, and that’s unbelievably serious. Thanks for the whole thing!

Responder

A formidable share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit of evaluation on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If potential, as you develop into expertise, would you thoughts updating your weblog with more particulars? It is extremely useful for me. Massive thumb up for this blog submit!

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect web site.

Responder

I?¦ll right away clutch your rss feed as I can’t find your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly allow me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

Responder

Throughout this awesome pattern of things you actually get an A for effort and hard work. Where you actually misplaced everybody ended up being in all the facts. You know, people say, details make or break the argument.. And it couldn’t be more accurate in this article. Having said that, allow me inform you what exactly did deliver the results. Your text is certainly pretty engaging which is probably why I am making the effort in order to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Secondly, despite the fact that I can easily see a jumps in logic you come up with, I am not convinced of exactly how you seem to connect your details which inturn make the conclusion. For right now I will subscribe to your issue but wish in the near future you connect the dots better.

Responder

Deja un comentario