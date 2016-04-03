Renguinos disfrutaron de su Fiesta de la Vendimia

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Texto y fotos
La Fiesta de la Vendimia de Rengo 2016 comenzó con el recibimiento de la delegación Oficial del Departamento de Guaymallen, Mendoza, Argentina. La actividad se desarrolló en el Restaurant Entre Ríos y contó con la participación del pleno del Concejo Municipal, funcionarios del Municipio y la delegación trasandina encabezada por la Presidenta del Consejo Deliberante de Guaymallen, Evelin Giselle Pérez y una nutrida delegación oficial.
En la oportunidad el Concejo renguino ratificó el Acuerdo de Hermanamiento entre el Departamento argentino y la comuna, tras lo cual fue firmado por los Concejales presentes y la Presidenta del Consejo Deliberante de Guaymallen.
La Presidenta del Consejo Deliberante, Evelin Pérez, agradeció la recepción de las autoridades y pueblo renguino, valoró el acuerdo y comprometió junto a su delegación materializarlo a la brevedad. De hecho terminada la ceremonia el Asesor de la Presidencia del Consejo, Gustavo Baldebarrey, se reunió con funcionarios municipales del Departamento de Cultura para concretar acuerdos e intercambios en esta área.
Ya ayer sábado, las actividades se concentraron en el sector Quintalba de Rengo, donde los vinos y las comidas típicas fueron los protagonistas. Debido a la remodelación de la Plaza de Armas, este año la fiesta del vino se trasladó hasta este lugar, donde por la noche los renguinos disfrutaron del show de Luis Jara, El Huaso Filomeno y Noche de Brujas.
72 comments
Felicito a los innovadores, que son capaces de que las autoridades de Rengo agarren papas, en organizar una actividad de venta de vino en vía publica, que de fiesta no tienen nada es un evento organizado por una pyme que contrata algunos artistas y conjuntos de artístas, el costo mas el margen de comercialización podría pagarlo la municipalidad o algún auspiciador, en cuanto a la venta de alimentos, en sus procesos de elaboracion son afectados por la suspensión de la cadena de frio, mas unas poquitas mosquitas, o rastros de mosquitas, mas un buen poco de polvo en suspensión. el lavado de mano de los manipuladores de alimentos, como no existen agua potable, la leve brisa lo reemplaza. los cortadores de uva junto a sus familia que les coopera en este pesado trabajo, es posible que no participen en esta fiesta, las damas de honor junto a la reina, solamente conocen las parras y la uva en los parrones de algunas casas de Rengo, Los dueños de las viñas, con suerte participan ventas de vinos a los distribuidores de vino que abastecen a los revendedores de vinos en los quiosco de venta de vino sin patente de alcohol, el beneficio de los negocios se supone que la recompensa de una actividad comercial, he visitados varias fiestas de las vendimias en la región central de Chile, y los organizadores, espectadores, clientes y miembros de la familia Miranda, no tienen ninguna relación con una esforzada actividad laboral, donde el esfuerzo y la habilidad agregada al sudor, del trabajador agrícola temporero, le permite financiar su vida durante una temporada.
