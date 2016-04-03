Santa Cruz: Policía de Investigaciones capturó a uno de los presuntos autores  de un millonario asalto

-
Los individuos llegaron ese día 22 de marzo a la casa de un contratista, y al momento de que este los hacia ingresar, sacaron una pistola y lo intimidaron.
Fernando Ávila F – Jose Pinto
En horas de la tarde del viernes efectivos de la Policía de Investigaciones de Santa Cruz lograron la detención de uno de los principales inculpados en un millonario asalto a mano armada ocurrido en una población de la ciudad de Santa Cruz.
Los hechos, según la investigación llevada por los detectives de la Bicrim de Santa Cruz habrían ocurrido el día martes 22 de marzo, cuando aproximadamente tres individuos habrían llegado hasta la Población Las Viñas, específicamente a la casa de un contratista, donde los delincuentes días antes habían llamado al contratista para que les realizara una cotización por un supuesto trabajo que necesitaban.
Quedaron de acuerdo que concurrirían hasta su casa para conversar el supuesto trabajo que necesitaban. Los individuos llegaron ese día 22 de marzo, y al momento de que el contratista los hacia ingresar, estos sacaron una pistola y lo intimidaron, además de un cuchillo donde de inmediato el hombre y la mujer exigían que les entregara el dinero que mantenía, lo que finalmente eran 16 millones de pesos.
Una vez con el dinero en las manos los delincuentes se dieron a la fuga en un automóvil que los esperaba en las afueras de la casa con el motor en marcha, huyeron a toda velocidad, sin antes el contratista observar que huían en un automóvil de color negro, además el observo que la mujer tenía un tatuaje en la espalda, ambas cosas fueron fundamentales para lograr dar con el propietario del automóvil.
El contratista llamó al cuartel de la Policía de Investigaciones de Santa Cruz los que en esa oportunidad le dieron cuenta al fiscal de turno, quien instruyó la investigación del caso. Con los antecedentes aportados por la victima la Policía de Investigaciones logró la ubicación del automóvil y a la mujer con el tatuaje, lo que llevó a los detectives hasta Melipilla, donde lograron la ubicación del propietario del automóvil.
Uno de los detenidos fue identificado como P.P.S.M. de 25 años, sin antecedentes propietario del vehículo placa patente NY 9944. Fue trasladado al cuartel de Santa Cruz con el automóvil para ser puesto a disposición del Tribunal de Garantía por el delito de robo con intimidación, en tanto los otros autores intelectuales son intensamente buscados y su captura es inminente en cualquier minuto.
