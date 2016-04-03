Santa Cruz: Policía de Investigaciones capturó a uno de los presuntos autores  de un millonario asalto

Destacada, Otros, Policial abril 3, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
2

  • Los individuos llegaron ese día 22 de marzo a la casa de un contratista, y al momento de que este los hacia ingresar, sacaron una pistola y lo intimidaron.

Fernando Ávila F – Jose Pinto

En horas de la tarde del viernes efectivos de la Policía de Investigaciones de Santa Cruz lograron la detención de uno de los principales inculpados en un millonario asalto a mano armada ocurrido en una población de la ciudad de Santa Cruz.

Los hechos, según la investigación llevada por los detectives de la Bicrim de Santa Cruz habrían ocurrido el día martes 22 de marzo, cuando aproximadamente tres individuos habrían llegado hasta la Población Las Viñas, específicamente a  la casa de un contratista, donde los delincuentes días antes habían llamado al contratista para que les realizara una cotización por un supuesto trabajo que necesitaban.

Quedaron de acuerdo que concurrirían hasta su casa para conversar el supuesto trabajo que necesitaban. Los individuos llegaron ese día 22 de marzo, y al momento de que el contratista los hacia ingresar, estos sacaron una pistola y lo intimidaron, además de un cuchillo donde de inmediato el hombre y la mujer exigían que les entregara el dinero que mantenía, lo que finalmente eran 16 millones de pesos.

Una vez con el dinero en las manos los delincuentes se dieron a la fuga en un automóvil que los esperaba en las afueras de la casa con el motor en marcha, huyeron a toda velocidad, sin antes el contratista observar que huían en un automóvil  de color negro, además el observo que la mujer tenía un tatuaje en la espalda, ambas cosas fueron fundamentales para lograr dar con el propietario del automóvil.

El contratista llamó al cuartel de la Policía de Investigaciones de Santa Cruz los que en esa oportunidad le dieron cuenta al fiscal de turno, quien instruyó la investigación del caso. Con los antecedentes aportados por la victima la Policía de Investigaciones logró la ubicación del automóvil y a la mujer con el tatuaje, lo que llevó a los detectives hasta Melipilla, donde lograron la ubicación del propietario del automóvil.

Uno de los detenidos fue identificado como P.P.S.M. de 25 años, sin antecedentes propietario del vehículo  placa patente   NY 9944. Fue trasladado al cuartel de Santa Cruz con el automóvil para ser puesto a disposición del Tribunal de Garantía por el delito de robo con intimidación, en tanto los otros autores intelectuales son intensamente buscados y su captura es inminente en cualquier minuto.

Sharing

Tags

, ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

70 comments

I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website 🙂

Responder

Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent idea

Responder

obviously like your web-site however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to tell the reality nevertheless I will surely come back again.

Responder

I’m extremely inspired with your writing talents as well as with the structure in your weblog. Is that this a paid topic or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is rare to peer a great weblog like this one nowadays..

Responder

Thanks for all your valuable efforts on this web site. Gloria loves setting aside time for investigation and it is easy to understand why. We learn all about the powerful method you deliver precious tips and tricks on this web site and even welcome contribution from people on the area then our own daughter is now starting to learn a lot. Have fun with the rest of the year. You’re the one doing a fabulous job.

Responder

Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.

Responder

I am really inspired together with your writing talents as smartly as with the format to your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing somewhat evaluation on this. And he in fact purchased me breakfast as a result of I discovered it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying extra on this topic. If attainable, as you become experience, would you mind updating your blog with extra particulars? It’s highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog put up!

Responder

Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks

Responder

This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!

Responder

Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

Responder

Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas? Kudos!

Responder

Its such as you read my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote the e book in it or something. I feel that you just can do with some p.c. to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, that is great blog. A great read. I’ll definitely be back.

Responder

Howdy I am so glad I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

Responder

I haven’t checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂

Responder

Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.

Responder

Hello there, simply changed into aware of your blog thru Google, and located that it is really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful should you continue this in future. Lots of folks will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

Responder

Deja un comentario