Bomberos de Rengo realiza rescate de persona en sector Los Tres Chorrillos

Fernando Ávila F.
Un nuevo recate de persona extraviada debió realizar personal del Cuerpo de Bomberos de la comuna de Rengo. Al igual que hace algunas semanas atrás, ayer domingo una persona cayó a un desnivel del sector Los 3 Chorrillos, lugar paradisiaco con cascadas de agua natural, pero de muy difícil acceso.
Los grupos especializados tuvieron contacto con la víctima y la persona se encontraba en buen estado, por lo que se procedió a su rescate. En el lugar trabajaron voluntarios de la Tercera Compañía con su unidad R-3 y la Unidad de Comunicaciones X-1.
El sector conocido como Los Tres Chorrillos en la comuna de Rengo se presenta como un lugar paradisíaco. Pozas enclavadas entre cerros la hacen ser un destino idóneo para aventureros. Sin embargo, llegar a ella conlleva una serie de riesgos, ya que se debe llegar al pueblo de El Cerrillo, seguir al fundo Tipaume, para luego animarse a subir cerros, sortear quebradas y la vegetación que complica el avance de las personas.
Cabe recordar que bomberos de Rengo ha recomendado a quienes decidan llegar a este sector, avisen a familiares sobre la hora de salida y regreso. Además recomendó tomar las medidas de seguridad correspondiente para no tener dificultades en el trayecto y la estadía en Los Tres Chorrillos.
