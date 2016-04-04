Meza y Pozo: el binomio de la zona centro se tituló campeón en la Medialuna de Rancagua

– El público criollo llegó con los ojos puestos en lo que la joven collera ganadora de la edición pasada pudiese hacer buscando revalidar su título, ambiciones que quedaron cortas ante una brillante tarde del combinado de Santiago sur y Talca.

 

 

Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Héctor Vargas.

 

 

A diferencia de la edición pasada, el sol y la agradable temperatura estuvo ausente este fin de semana en Rancagua, más lo anterior no influyó en nada para que se iniciara la serie de campeones en el 68 Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo celebrado en la Medialuna Monumental de nuestra comuna, donde 39 colleras con los mejores binomios de Chile iniciaron la batalla por quedarse con la justa criolla.
Ya pasadas las 17 horas se terminó de correr la primera ronda donde pasaron las 24 colleras que lograron sumar más de 5 puntos en su primera corrida con las actuaciones destacadas de los representantes de las zonas Santiago Oriente (binomio Hernández/Aninat) quienes deleitaron al público con una pasada perfecta marcando 13 puntos buenos y también de los representantes de O’Higgins (binomio Meza/Abarca) con unos espectaculares 12 puntos buenos. En el caso de los campeones vigentes, los jóvenes Luis Ignacio Urrutia y Juan Ignacio Meza marcaron unos decepcionante 2 puntos quedando fuera de la competencia en la primera ronda, dando paso así a unos sobrios Tamayo y Loaiza quienes amasaron 8 puntos en la primera pasada.
Otros jinetes que también fueron ampliamente aplaudidos por los más de 10 mil espectadores fueron los parientes Juan Antonio y Bruno Rehbein que arriba de “Prometido” y “Escondido” lograron sumar 10 puntos; En la misma línea José Tomás Meza y José Manuel Pérez del corral Principio, marcaron unos sólidos 11 puntos sacando grandes aplausos en la arena criolla.
En la segunda ronda en tanto fueron pocas las sorpresas, siendo la mayor de ellas el desempeño del binomio Walker/Labbé de Valdivia quienes luego de marcar unos contundentes 9 puntos en el primer animal, repitieron una sólida actuación sumando una corrida perfecta, 13 puntos que lanzaron a la dupla al primer lugar de la segunda corrida con 22 puntos, seguidos de cerca por los experimentados Tamayo y Loaiza con 19 puntos, mismo score logrado por los O’Higginianos José Manuel Carril y Gonzalo Abarca.
Iniciado el tercer movimiento, pasadas las 18:30 hrs, la disputa por el título se acercaba a las manos de las colleras representantes de Valdivia quienes en los primeros instantes acapararon las primeras plazas con 26 y 27 para los binomios Walker/Labbé y Melo/Álvarez respectivamente. Lenta y silenciosamente por su parte los eternos Tamayo y Loaiza comenzaban a sumar adeptos para perfilarse como campeones con una sólida tercera pasada logrando sumar 31 puntos, mismo puntaje obtenido por las promesas locales Carril y Abarca. Cabe recordar que Sebastián Walker, quien además cambió de compañero este año, se tituló vicecampeón de la justa criolla en la pasada edición y amenazaba con disputar el título nuevamente este 2016.
Cerrando la tercera pasada, los representantes de Colchagua, Felipe Undurraga y Luis Huenchul mostraron una discreta corrida sumando solo 23 puntos y quedando fuera de la cuarta y última pasada que tendrá a 6 de las 139 colleras iniciales para definir quién será el nuevo campeón de Chile.

 

 

RONDA FINAL
Los primeros en salir fueron los jinetes de Vista Volcán, Sebastián Walker y Sergio Tobías Labbé quienes llegaron con 26 puntos y con una clara oportunidad para apuntar al título, cerrando su participación 35 puntos (9+13+4+9).
Luego vino el turno de los también valdivianos Rafael Melo y Ricardo Álvarez quienes terminaron su recorrido con una corrida perfecta y unos temibles 40 puntos (7+8+12+13). Los representantes del fundo Santa Isabel en tanto, sellaron su presencia con 39 puntos (8+11+12+8) y dejaron escapar nuevamente el título de campeón, en tanto las promesas locales Gonzalo Abarca y José Manuel Carril también sumaron 39 puntos repitiendo de manera exacta el puntaje de Tamayo y Loaiza.
Finalmente y ante una espectacular carrera perfecta de los representantes de Santiago Sur y Talca, José Tomás Meza y José Manuel Pozo, fueron de los Corral Principio quienes le arrebataron el título a los valdivianos superándolos en la general por tan solo un punto en una definición que sin lugar a dudas dejó a los espectadores al borde del asiento. El binomio Meza/Pozo entonces cerró su paso por el Champion con el siguiente score: 11+8+9+13: 41 puntos.

 

 
Cuadro de honor del 68° Campeonato Nacional de Rodeo
Los campeones con 41 puntos fueron los jinetes Meza y Pozo cabalgando a “Disturbio” y “Perno”. Los vicecampeones fueron los corredores Rafael Melo y Ricardo Álvarez montando a “Elemento” y “Extranjera” con 40 puntos. Finalmente el tercer lugar recayó en los locales Gonzalo Abarca y José Manuel Carril, montando a “Chincolito” y “Tentado”.

