Alameda con Viña del Mar: Comprometen plan de contingencia para el paso nivel

Ante el inminente funcionamiento del nuevo Hospital Regional de Rancagua, El MOP y CORE están trabajando con premura para financiar el uso de bombas móviles que eviten el anegamiento que se produce en la zona.
IRENE PADILLA
El otoño ha comenzado y junto con ello, el traslado del Hospital Regional a sus nuevas dependencias, lo que ha puesto en el ojo de todos los usuarios cuáles serán las condiciones en que estará el paso bajo nivel de Alameda con Viña del Mar de Rancagua, cuando comiencen las lluvias de la temporada, ya que esta zona es reconocida por sus inundaciones, generando obstáculos infranqueables a la locomoción colectiva y particular.
Es por ello que cuanto antes, el Consejo Regional a través de la Comisión de Infraestructura está gestionando un proyecto corto que permita financiar el uso de bombas transitorias para la evacuación del agua, esto en el marco del inicio de las obras definitivas a fin de año. Así lo explica el consejero por la comuna, Manuel Barrera: “nosotros tenemos que tener solucionado el problema este año porque ya empezó el traslado del Hospital, por eso se va a presentar un proyecto corto al CORE a través de la Dirección de Obras Hidráulicas (DOH) para que cuando empiecen las lluvias se cuente con bombas móviles que eviten que se produzca un anegamiento y se tape la pasada”. Barrera agrega que para este proyecto corto “ya se está trabajado con la DOH y tenemos que votarlo en el consejo este mes, esperamos que pronto baje de intendencia a la sala, todo ello para que la empresa esté lista con las bombas y nos permita enfrentar tranquilos el invierno”.
Al mismo tiempo el seremi del MOP, Pablo Silva, enfatizó que este organismo usará todos los recursos a su alcance para mantener despejado el paso bajo nivel durante las lluvias que se aproximan.
COMENZÓ LA LICITACIÓN DE OBRAS DEFINITIVAS
Al mismo tiempo el consejero Manuel Barrera se mostró satisfecho luego que la Dirección de Obras Hidráulicas del MOP confirmara que esta semana se hará el levantamiento de la licitación para el diseño del sistema de bombas permanentes que se encargará de mantener libre de anegamientos el paso bajo nivel. El seremi Pablo Silva explica “estamos llamando a licitación del diseño de la solución definitiva de uso de bombas en el paso Alameda con Viña del Mar. Aun no hay inicio de obra, por tanto el proyecto tiene un plazo de 120 días para ser entregado y como es usual se espera que ese diseño nos de los lineamientos para que nosotros posteriormente licitemos la ejecución”. El modelo, según ha informado El Rancagüino anteriormente, pretende replicar el sistema existente en el cruce de la Ruta Travesía con bombas que extraigan y evacuen el agua. Precisamente es el diseño, que ya está en proceso de licitación, el que indicará el número de bombas a utilizar, además de otros detalles fundamentales.
hace un año, o mas se realizó una gran intervención en dicho lugar, todas las autoridades contrataron a las pergoleras del mercado de Santiago, para felicitar a las autoridades comunales y regionales, que hubieran terminado las obras para hacer desaparecer la laguna Viña del Mar en Rancagua, hoy día, es posible que las mismas autoridades estén gestionando nuevos recursos para solucionar el tema de las inundaciones por enésima vez, Chile, La Sexta Región no tiene problema con la existencias de recursos, el problema es que se GASTAN MAL, los ejemplos son múltiples, hospital regional, capilla Gaudi, inundaciones en dos pasos bajo nivel, etc. etc.
