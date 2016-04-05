Chile Vamos emplaza a Eduardo Soto a decir si repostulará a la alcaldía como su candidato

En el conglomerado, compuesto por la ex tienda del edil, la UDI, además de RN, PRI y Evópoli, comentan que la autoridad no ha contestado su invitación a reunirse para zanjar el tema. “Esa gente que lo ha ayudado por tanto tiempo, hoy necesita saber si tendrá la vuelta de mano”, aseguraron sobre la situación de los aspirantes a concejales.
Marcela Catalán
A meses de las elecciones municipales, los partidos de la región aún no zanjan sus postulantes a varios de los municipios de la zona. Un escenario del cual no está exenta la derecha en Rancagua, cuyas tiendas -RN, UDI, PRI y Evópoli- no ven con buenos ojos que Eduardo Soto aún no informe si respostulará a la alcaldía de la capital de O’Higgins como el aspirante oficial de su coalición, aunque en calidad de independiente. Esto, tras su renuncia al gremialismo en el último trimestre del año pasado.
“Eduardo Soto es un tremendo alcalde. Uno puede salir a la comuna y ver cómo ésta ha avanzado en los últimos 8 años, lo que en gran medida se debe a lo que ha hecho. Sin embargo, renunció a la UDI unos meses atrás y también ha manifestado su opción de ir como independiente, fuera de Chile Vamos. Hemos tratado de comunicarnos con él, sin tener hasta la fecha una respuesta positiva para reunirnos”, aseveró Wladimir Román, ex intendente de O’Higgins y actual timonel de la UDI en la región.
En sus palabras, Soto “también debe conversar con quienes lo apoyaron durante mucho tiempo. Si bien es cierto que él ha manifestado su desilusión con la política nacional, creemos que los militantes o ni siquiera ellos, sino que los simpatizantes del movimiento que lo han respaldado, igualmente merecen esa respuesta y saber qué hará. No somos nosotros los que este año vamos a la elección con cerca de 30 aspirantes a concejales de este conglomerado. Esa gente que lo ha ayudado por tanto tiempo, hoy necesita saber si tendrá la vuelta de mano”, agregó.
En cuanto al resto de las comunas de O’Higgins, Christian Villegas, coordinador regional Evópoli, explicó que Chile Vamos ha analizado el escenario de cada una para definir a “las mejores cartas a competir” en dichas elecciones. “Se han logrado bastantes acuerdos, lo que es positivo. De nueve primarias, se redujo a cinco. Estos procesos se llevarían a cabo en San Fernando, Codegua, San Vicente, Malloa y Paredones. “Se ha mostrado el compromiso, de parte de los militantes y de las directivas locales, de apoyar al que gane. La idea es trabajar en unidad”, sostuvo.
Respecto a lo que sucederá en el resto de la región, señaló que el conglomerado tendrá aspirantes “en las 33 comunas”, tanto a concejales como a ediles. “Por eso tenemos esta mesa de trabajo, para acordar quién es la mejor carta que nos represente, añadió.
De acuerdo con Román, hasta ahora han observado quiénes “se encuentran mejor posicionados”. En relación a los lugares donde realizarán primarias, argumentó que éstas se efectuarán donde tienen “candidatos competitivos, para que la ciudadanía elija” al que finalmente llegará a las urnas.
