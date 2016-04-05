Colchagua vuelve a golear y se ilusiona con quedarse en Segunda División

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes abril 5, 2016
colchagua mejillones 01

  • Los sanfernandinos, que suman 30 puntos, superaron por 4-1 a Mejillones registrando el mejor rendimiento de los que participan en la liguilla del terror.

 

Por: Ricardo Obando

 

Colchagua sigue respirando. La noche del domingo, los sanfernandinos golearon a Mejillones por 4-1 y consiguieron su cuarta victoria en cinco partidos en la liguilla del descenso de la Segunda División.

Los sanfernandinos, que están mostrando un juego que los hace ilusionarse con la permanencia en el profesionalismo, ganaron el partido de muy buena forma, jugando al fútbol y perfectamente pudiendo anotar varios tantos más.

Ahora bien, los visitantes salieron a buscar lo suyo. En los primeros minutos del duelo jugado ante poco más de medio millar de espectadores, Mejillones apretó pero, solo le duró hasta los 9’ porque, en la primera que tuvo, el conjunto de la Herradura anotó. Álex Díaz acertó de tiro libre para colocar el 1-0 y, desde ahí el juego cambió.

Los colchagüinos lo encaminaron hacia su terreno y, en los 20’, Carlos Pérez aprovechó una desinteligencia defensiva de la visita para, tras sacarse de encima al portero, poner el 2-0 tranquilizador.

Pero, los colchagüinos no se quedarían ahí. En los 30’, Díaz anotó un gol olímpico tras servir un lanzamiento de esquina desde el rincón nororiente. El balón cruzó todo el arco y nadie la tocó, golazo. Así, con el 3-0 se fueron al descanso.

En la segunda mitad, los de la Herradura aumentaron recién en los 83’ gracias a Adolfo Núñez que aprovechó un lanzamiento de esquina y una serie de rebotes para empujar la pelota sobre la salida del arquero Sigfried Jordán. Y, el descuento, fue obra de Pedro Rojas en los descuentos.

Con la victoria, Colchagua le descontó otros tres puntos a los nortinos en salir de la zona roja de la Segunda División alcanzando los 30 puntos, dos menos que su último rival. ¿Qué viene para ellos? Los sanfernandinos, en la próxima fecha quedarán libres y, en la semana subsiguiente, visitarán a Deportes Linares cerrando así la primera rueda de la liguilla del terror.

Ficha del Partido

Colchagua CD (4): Carlos Lemus, Adolfo Núñez, Álex Díaz, Ángel Cofré (68′, Patricio Troncoso), Matías Canales, Carlos Pérez (75′, Adams Carrasco), Brian Schurter (80′, Williams Sepúlveda), Patricio Rubina, Maximiliano González, Richard Olivares, Nick Olea. DT: Raúl González.

Municipal Mejillones (1): Sigfried Jordan, Alberto Gatica, Ángelo Boudon, Franco Muñoz, José Pizarro (46′, Emerson Jorquera), Dinko Araya (80′, Jair Jiménez), Eelco Navarro, Sebastián Pizarro, José Duran, Rodrigo Gaete (46′, Pedro Rojas), Sebastián González. DT: Jaime Carreño.

Árbitros: Gustavo Ahumada, Alan Sandoval, Loreto Toloza, Felipe Jara.

Amonestados: Núñez, Canales, Rubina (COL); Pizarro, Boudon (MEJ).

Expulsados: Emerson Jorquera, Franco Muñoz (MEJ).

Goles: 1–0, 9′, Díaz; 2–0, 20′, Pérez; 3–0, 30′, Díaz; 4–0, 83′, Núñez; 4–1, 90’+1′, Rojas.

Estadio: Jorge Silva Valenzuela.

Público: 506 controlados.

