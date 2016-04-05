Corte Suprema anula sentencia contra rancagüino que utilizaba marihuana con fines medicinales

El acusado habría sido condenado por cultivo y tráfico de cannabis sativa, sin embargo, se trataba de 15 plantas que el individuo mantenía en su casa para su consumo personal y paliativo de un dolor crónico en su cadera.

El pasado 12 de febrero el Tribunal Oral en lo Penal de Rancagua condenó a Feliciano Canales a 83 días de presidio y una multa de 40 UTM por el delito de consumo y cultivo de marihuana, fallo que fue apelado por su defensor, Leonardo Díaz, quien junto al equipo de la Unidad de Estudios Regional tenían la certeza que el condenado solo poseía 15 matas de marihuana en su casa, las que usaba para consumo personal y privado – tanto en infusiones como cigarrillos – para paliar los dolores crónicos de cadera producto de una cirugía.

En efecto, la sentencia señala que la policía llegó hasta el domicilio de canales por una denunciar por plantación de marihuana, sin embargo, en el allanamiento no fue posible encontrar ningún objeto que vinculara el cultivo de la cannabis con su comercialización o tráfico, es más, en el juicio se logró confirmar que la cantidad de marihuana era suficiente para su consumo personal y privado no extendido en el tiempo.

Ante estos antecedentes y considerando que el cultivo y cosecha de marihuana del condenado no estaban destinadas a terceras personas y con ello a afectar la salud pública, es que por unanimidad la Segunda Sala de la Corte Suprema anuló la sentencia del Tribunal Oral en lo penal de Rancagua, dejando libre de toda condena al encartado.