Este viernes realizan maratón internacional de Donación de Sangre

- La actividad se llevará a cabo en la Plaza de los Héroes de Rancagua, desde 09:00 horas hasta las 18:00 horas.
G.A.A.
Con el slogan “En la Sangre Está La Vida, Donando La Savia de la Vida”, la organización internacional Embajada Mundial de Activistas por La Paz, que trabaja por la paz integral del ser humano y de las naciones, trabaja en la campaña altruista y de amor al prójimo denominada “Maratón Internacional de Donación de Sangre”.
La cruzada solidaria y altruista se desarrollará en la Plaza de los Héroes de Rancagua este viernes 8 de abril, de 09:00 a 18:00 horas, donde las personas se pueden acercar para abordar el tema de la donación de sangre. Y es que la campaña tiene por objetivo generar una cultura de donación voluntaria de sangre, vital elemento no factible de fabricar artificialmente.
Cabe destacar que la campaña se está desarrollando con gran éxito en las principales ciudades del país, en coordinación directa con el Banco de Sangre del hospital público de cada una de las ciudades. En este caso la misión tiene la coordinación con el Banco de Sangre del Hospital Regional de Rancagua.
72 comments
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are speaking about! Bookmarked. Please also consult with my website =). We may have a link trade agreement between us!
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I fulfillment you get right of entry to constantly rapidly.
I do not even understand how I stopped up right here, however I believed this put up used to be good. I do not recognize who you’re however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger when you are not already 😉 Cheers!
You have brought up a very good details, regards for the post.
Perfect work you have done, this web site is really cool with excellent information.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks
I like what you guys are up also. Such clever work and reporting! Keep up the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my web site 🙂
I think this is one of the most important information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
You are my inhalation, I possess few blogs and often run out from to post .
Great tremendous issues here. I am very happy to look your post. Thank you a lot and i’m taking a look ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “We have two ears and only one tongue in order that we may hear more and speak less.” by Laertius Diogenes.
Thank you a lot for providing individuals with remarkably marvellous opportunity to read critical reviews from this website. It’s usually so brilliant plus full of a good time for me personally and my office colleagues to visit your site not less than thrice in one week to study the latest issues you have got. And definitely, I am actually satisfied considering the attractive opinions you give. Certain 1 tips in this article are unquestionably the most effective we have had.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Very interesting points you have noted, thanks for putting up. “It’s the soul’s duty to be loyal to its own desires. It must abandon itself to its master passion.” by Rebecca West.
Would love to perpetually get updated outstanding website! .
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great pattern. “Individuals may form communities, but it is institutions alone that can create a nation.” by Benjamin Disraeli.
Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
I am forever thought about this, appreciate it for putting up.
I truly enjoy reading on this web site, it holds superb posts. “You should pray for a sound mind in a sound body.” by Juvenal.
Perfectly pent content, thank you for entropy. “Life is God’s novel. Let him write it.” by Isaac Bashevis Singer.
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Keep up the good work, I read few content on this site and I think that your weblog is very interesting and holds sets of superb information.
Keep up the superb piece of work, I read few content on this site and I believe that your weblog is really interesting and has lots of superb information.
Thanks for another informative web site. Where else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
You are my aspiration, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from to post .
I adore meeting utile information , this post has got me even more info! .
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
Normally I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice article.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Really enjoyed this article, how can I make is so that I receive an email when you write a new article?
Hello. excellent job. I did not expect this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Really nice design and style and wonderful content material, practically nothing else we need : D.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I will be subscribing on your feed and I’m hoping you write once more soon!
Yay google is my world beater aided me to find this great web site! .
A lot of thanks for every one of your effort on this web site. My niece really likes setting aside time for research and it’s simple to grasp why. We all learn all about the compelling method you present practical guides by means of the website and in addition cause response from the others on the article then our own simple princess is always understanding a lot of things. Take pleasure in the remaining portion of the new year. You are conducting a great job.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
so much fantastic information on here, : D.
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
Throughout this awesome pattern of things you’ll secure an A just for effort. Where you actually misplaced me personally was first in the particulars. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be much more accurate at this point. Having said that, permit me reveal to you just what exactly did work. Your writing can be pretty persuasive and this is probably the reason why I am making an effort to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, although I can notice the jumps in reason you come up with, I am not really convinced of just how you seem to connect your details that make the actual conclusion. For now I shall subscribe to your issue but wish in the future you actually connect the dots much better.
I don’t usually comment but I gotta admit thanks for the post on this special one : D.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your website in internet explorer, would check this… IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a large component of people will pass over your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I just couldn’t depart your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info a person provide for your visitors? Is going to be back often to check up on new posts
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I actually wanted to write down a simple note to be able to thank you for all the superb facts you are writing on this website. My considerable internet look up has at the end been rewarded with awesome strategies to write about with my great friends. I ‘d claim that we site visitors are definitely endowed to live in a fabulous site with so many perfect individuals with valuable basics. I feel rather lucky to have discovered your website page and look forward to really more enjoyable minutes reading here. Thank you once more for a lot of things.
I?¦ll right away take hold of your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
naturally like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I will definitely come back again.
I like the helpful info you supply to your articles. I will bookmark your blog and take a look at again right here frequently. I’m relatively certain I will be informed plenty of new stuff right right here! Good luck for the next!
hey there and thank you on your info – I have certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues the usage of this website, as I skilled to reload the web site many occasions previous to I could get it to load correctly. I have been considering if your web host is OK? No longer that I’m complaining, however sluggish loading circumstances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can glance out for much extra of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this once more soon..
I must express thanks to the writer for bailing me out of such a incident. After surfing throughout the online world and seeing methods that were not beneficial, I was thinking my entire life was well over. Existing devoid of the solutions to the difficulties you’ve resolved by way of the write-up is a critical case, as well as those that could have in a negative way affected my career if I hadn’t come across your website. Your good know-how and kindness in dealing with the whole thing was helpful. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come upon such a subject like this. I’m able to at this time look ahead to my future. Thanks for your time so much for this skilled and amazing help. I will not be reluctant to propose the website to any individual who would like support on this situation.
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I believe you made various good points in features also.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your website in internet explorer, may check this… IE nonetheless is the market leader and a good part of other folks will omit your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I have recently started a site, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Excellent web site. A lot of useful info here. I’m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks for your effort!
Hey there, You’ve performed a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
whoah this weblog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the great paintings! You realize, many individuals are looking round for this information, you could help them greatly.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to reach my goals. I certainly enjoy reading everything that is written on your blog.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
I used to be more than happy to search out this net-site.I wished to thanks on your time for this excellent read!! I definitely having fun with each little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!