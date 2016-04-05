Este viernes realizan maratón internacional de Donación de Sangre

  • La actividad se llevará a cabo en la Plaza de los Héroes de Rancagua, desde 09:00 horas hasta las 18:00 horas.

 

G.A.A.

 

Con el slogan “En la Sangre Está La Vida, Donando La Savia de la Vida”, la organización internacional Embajada Mundial de Activistas por La Paz, que trabaja por la paz integral del ser humano y de las naciones, trabaja en la campaña altruista y de amor al prójimo denominada “Maratón Internacional de Donación de Sangre”.

La cruzada solidaria y altruista se desarrollará en la Plaza de los Héroes de Rancagua este viernes 8 de abril, de 09:00 a 18:00 horas, donde las personas se pueden acercar para abordar el tema de la donación de sangre. Y es que la campaña tiene por objetivo generar una cultura de donación voluntaria de sangre, vital elemento no factible de fabricar artificialmente.

Cabe destacar que la campaña se está desarrollando con gran éxito en las principales ciudades del país, en coordinación directa con el Banco de Sangre del hospital público de cada una de las ciudades. En este caso la misión tiene la coordinación con el Banco de Sangre del Hospital Regional de Rancagua.

 

 

 

