Los penales eliminaron a Deportes Rengo de la Copa Absoluta 2016

El campeón vigente no podrá defender su título. Buenos Aires de Parral hizo la hazaña y dejó en el camino a los Oro y Cielo.

Por: Ricardo Obando

El campeón vigente de la Copa Absoluta no podrá defender su corona. Deportes Rengo quedó eliminado a manos del sorprendente Buenos Aires de Parral, luego que, el fin de semana, los penales fueran la fórmula con la que los maulinos dejaran fuera de carrara al conjunto Oro y Cielo.

La igualdad 1-1 en el partido de revancha, jugado en el estadio Guillermo Guzmán de Rengo derivó en definir todo desde los doce pasos. Ahí, la visita fue más efectiva y cerro la serie con un 4-3 que los clasificó a cuartos de final.

De esta manera, la región de O’Higgins se quedó sin representantes en este torneo ya que, previamente habían quedado en el camino Chimbarongo FC, Tomás Greig, CDS Enfoque y General Velásquez.

En el caso de los parralinos, seguirán en carrera por la corona del campeonato y también por el ascenso directo a Tercera A, premio que le otorga este certamen al mejor elenco de la serie B de ANFA.

Cabe consignar que, las llaves de los cuartos de final de la Copa Absoluta quedaron conformadas de la siguiente forma: Colina vs Deportes Limache; Real San Joaquín vs Provincial Talagante; Municipal Santiago vs Ferroviarios; Lautaro de Buin vs Buenos Aires de Parral.