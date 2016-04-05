Runners de la región cumplieron en la Maratón de Santiago 2016

Deportes, Destacada, Otros Deportes abril 5, 2016abril 5, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
maraton 03

  • Largos meses de preparación se pusieron a prueba el pasado domingo. El mejor chileno en los 42K fue el granerino Eugenio Galaz.

 

Ricardo Obando

 

Meses de preparación, cientos de kilómetros recorridos para ponerlos a prueba durante una mañana. Así fue para un centenar de corredores de la región de O’Higgins que, el domingo, se dieron cita en la multitudinaria Maratón de Santiago 2016.

Más de 28 mil runners de todo el país y también de Sudamérica se dieron cita en la prueba que recorrió circuitos de 10K, 21K y 42K. En ese sentido, el mejor chileno en los 42 kilómetros fue el oriundo de Graneros, Eugenio Galaz. El atleta nacional registró una marca de dos horas 27 minutos y 35 segundos.

En tanto, otros deportistas de la región también se la jugaron por llegar a la meta y lo hicieron. Ni el madrugar para estar a la hora en el frontis del palacio de La Moneda, ni el frío dominical les impidió cumplir con su objetivo.

Muchos de ellos, claro está, seguirán con su preparación para desafíos futuros. Por ejemplo, el próximo domingo habrá corridas en Requínoa (10K) y San Fernando (6K), mientras que el domingo 17 será el turno de Rancagua (5K y 10k) en la corrida por el aniversario de Carabineros de Chile.

Cabe destacar también a los integrantes de diversos clubes de la región, como por ejemplo Rancagua Runners, Noteros del Running, Rock Running, Copeval Runners y Rengo Runners.

Sharing

Tags

, , , ,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

107 comments

Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks

Responder

Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Cheers!

Responder

With the whole thing which appears to be developing within this area, many of your opinions are generally relatively refreshing. Having said that, I am sorry, but I can not subscribe to your entire idea, all be it refreshing none the less. It appears to everyone that your opinions are not totally rationalized and in simple fact you are generally your self not really totally convinced of the argument. In any case I did appreciate reading through it.

Responder

I am only writing to let you be aware of of the nice encounter our princess obtained browsing your blog. She discovered a lot of things, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have an awesome coaching heart to have men and women with no trouble grasp selected multifaceted topics. You undoubtedly exceeded readers’ expectations. I appreciate you for supplying the informative, healthy, educational and as well as fun thoughts on your topic to Tanya.

Responder

Appreciating the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you present. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.

Responder

I’m commenting to make you be aware of what a really good encounter my friend’s child went through using your blog. She noticed some things, including what it’s like to possess an amazing helping spirit to let other individuals completely grasp various extremely tough things. You undoubtedly exceeded visitors’ desires. Thanks for presenting such important, healthy, informative and also fun tips on this topic to Janet.

Responder

Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!

Responder

My husband and i got now satisfied when Albert managed to finish up his basic research via the ideas he made in your blog. It’s not at all simplistic just to find yourself freely giving guidance that many others could have been selling. And we figure out we’ve got the blog owner to be grateful to for this. The entire illustrations you made, the simple website menu, the relationships you will aid to engender – it’s many incredible, and it’s facilitating our son in addition to the family imagine that the theme is satisfying, and that’s extremely important. Thank you for everything!

Responder

Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for first-time blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

Responder

What i don’t understood is in fact how you’re now not actually a lot more neatly-preferred than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You recognize thus significantly with regards to this subject, produced me in my opinion imagine it from so many numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved until it is something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs great. At all times care for it up!

Responder

Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal. I must say you have done a awesome job with this. In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!

Responder

Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

Responder

With every thing which seems to be building inside this particular area, your viewpoints are quite stimulating. Even so, I beg your pardon, but I can not give credence to your whole theory, all be it refreshing none the less. It seems to us that your comments are generally not entirely validated and in fact you are your self not really fully confident of your point. In any case I did enjoy reading through it.

Responder

Pretty component of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your augment or even I fulfillment you get entry to constantly rapidly.

Responder

Excellent items from you, man. I’ve be mindful your stuff prior to and you are just extremely excellent. I really like what you’ve obtained here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which in which you are saying it. You are making it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart. I can’t wait to read far more from you. That is really a wonderful site.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just could not come across. What a great web site.

Responder

You really make it appear so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be really one thing that I think I might never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and extremely large for me. I’m taking a look forward on your next put up, I?¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!

Responder

Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!

Responder

This blog is definitely rather handy since I’m at the moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen

Responder

Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he just bought me lunch as I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “No one can wear a mask for very long.” by Seneca.

Responder

Deja un comentario