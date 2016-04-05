Runners de la región cumplieron en la Maratón de Santiago 2016

-
Largos meses de preparación se pusieron a prueba el pasado domingo. El mejor chileno en los 42K fue el granerino Eugenio Galaz.
Ricardo Obando
Meses de preparación, cientos de kilómetros recorridos para ponerlos a prueba durante una mañana. Así fue para un centenar de corredores de la región de O’Higgins que, el domingo, se dieron cita en la multitudinaria Maratón de Santiago 2016.
Más de 28 mil runners de todo el país y también de Sudamérica se dieron cita en la prueba que recorrió circuitos de 10K, 21K y 42K. En ese sentido, el mejor chileno en los 42 kilómetros fue el oriundo de Graneros, Eugenio Galaz. El atleta nacional registró una marca de dos horas 27 minutos y 35 segundos.
En tanto, otros deportistas de la región también se la jugaron por llegar a la meta y lo hicieron. Ni el madrugar para estar a la hora en el frontis del palacio de La Moneda, ni el frío dominical les impidió cumplir con su objetivo.
Muchos de ellos, claro está, seguirán con su preparación para desafíos futuros. Por ejemplo, el próximo domingo habrá corridas en Requínoa (10K) y San Fernando (6K), mientras que el domingo 17 será el turno de Rancagua (5K y 10k) en la corrida por el aniversario de Carabineros de Chile.
Cabe destacar también a los integrantes de diversos clubes de la región, como por ejemplo Rancagua Runners, Noteros del Running, Rock Running, Copeval Runners y Rengo Runners.
