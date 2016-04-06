Bomberos de San Fernando cuenta con tres nuevos carros para el combate de incendios

Colchagua, Comunas abril 6, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
Foto nota bomberos

El día viernes 1 de abril, se llevó a cabo la ceremonia de puesta en marcha del nuevo material mayor del Cuerpo de Bomberos de San Fernando. Se trata de tres carros que se integraron a la Tercera Compañía Manuel Rodríguez, la Cuarta Compañía de Puente Negro y la sexta Compañía de San Fernando respectivamente.

Darmo Contreras, superintendente de la institución voluntaria en la capital de Colchagua mencionó lo que significa para la comunidad contar con estos nuevos implementos que fueron financiados por el Consejo Regional de O´Higgins y por la Junta Nacional de Bomberos. “Estoy más que contento. Para la comunidad es algo inédito, antiguamente cuando los bomberos queríamos adquirir algún material mayor, teníamos que poner nuestros propios recursos. Ahora Bomberos de San Fernando no colocó ningún recurso”.
Por su parte, el alcalde Luis Berwart remarcó que “Para nosotros como sanfernandinos, es muy grato poder contar con estos tres nuevos implementos con los que vamos a combatir las emergencias. Hace tiempo que no lográbamos algo así. Esto es fruto del trabajo del Cuerpo en su conjunto, que con humildad y perseverancia ha sabido golpear las puertas correctas. Esperamos que se sigan llevando a cabo estos proyectos y así poder renovar la flota que tanto necesita San Fernando”, señaló.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

76 comments

Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos

Responder

I definitely wanted to write a simple remark to express gratitude to you for all of the unique techniques you are writing at this website. My time intensive internet investigation has at the end been honored with good know-how to write about with my family and friends. I ‘d claim that we site visitors are definitely blessed to exist in a good network with so many awesome individuals with good guidelines. I feel really happy to have discovered your entire web site and look forward to tons of more fabulous minutes reading here. Thanks a lot again for all the details.

Responder

Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your website is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What an ideal web-site.

Responder

Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research on that. And he actually bought me lunch since I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “But O the truth, the truth. The many eyes That look on it The diverse things they see.” by George Meredith.

Responder

There are definitely plenty of particulars like that to take into consideration. That could be a great point to carry up. I supply the thoughts above as normal inspiration however clearly there are questions like the one you bring up the place the most important factor will probably be working in honest good faith. I don?t know if best practices have emerged around issues like that, but I’m certain that your job is clearly recognized as a fair game. Each boys and girls really feel the influence of just a second’s pleasure, for the remainder of their lives.

Responder

Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

I and also my pals have already been reading through the excellent techniques on the blog and then then I got a terrible feeling I never thanked the web site owner for them. Most of the people had been as a result excited to read them and already have undoubtedly been having fun with them. Thanks for really being considerably helpful as well as for obtaining this kind of incredibly good topics most people are really needing to know about. My personal honest apologies for not expressing appreciation to sooner.

Responder

Thank you for another fantastic article. The place else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

Responder

What i don’t realize is in reality how you are now not actually much more well-appreciated than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You understand thus significantly in relation to this matter, produced me personally imagine it from so many various angles. Its like men and women are not interested until it?¦s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!

Responder

I beloved as much as you’ll obtain carried out right here. The comic strip is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you want be delivering the following. unwell without a doubt come further in the past once more as precisely the same just about a lot frequently inside of case you shield this increase.

Responder

Great blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused .. Any tips? Many thanks!

Responder

Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

Responder

I would like to get across my respect for your generosity for men who should have help on in this issue. Your special commitment to getting the message around had become incredibly functional and has continually helped folks just like me to reach their desired goals. Your own important report entails this much to me and even more to my office workers. Many thanks; from each one of us.

Responder

Thank you a lot for providing individuals with an exceptionally memorable chance to discover important secrets from this site. It is often very pleasing plus full of amusement for me and my office acquaintances to visit the blog at the least three times in a week to read through the newest stuff you will have. Not to mention, I’m usually contented with all the attractive principles you give. Certain 3 areas in this article are undeniably the finest we have all had.

Responder

I would like to thnkx for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own web site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a great example of it.

Responder

Once I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now every time a remark is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there any manner you can remove me from that service? Thanks!

Responder

I have been surfing on-line greater than three hours lately, but I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours. It?¦s beautiful value enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the internet will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.

Responder

My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder

Can I just say what a relief to search out someone who actually knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know easy methods to carry an issue to gentle and make it important. More folks need to read this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre not more widespread since you definitely have the gift.

Responder

I have been browsing online more than 3 hours as of late, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net can be much more useful than ever before. “I think that maybe if women and children were in charge we would get somewhere.” by James Grover Thurber.

Responder

Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

QO7wXE Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great article.

Responder

Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great web site.

Responder

Deja un comentario