Corfo potencia producción de vinos premium

-El objetivo es facilitar el acceso a tecnologías, conocimientos y mejores prácticas a un grupo de 15 productores de vino a baja escala de la Provincia de Colchagua y alrededores, para mejorar la calidad de su producto.

La concentración de la producción del vino en grandes empresas ha determinado en los últimos años una fuerte caída del precio que pagan a los viticultores, manteniéndose por ya casi más de 5 años entre los $90 a $110/ kilo de uva, con un costo de producción muy similar lo que ha determinado una muy baja a nula rentabilidad, en especial a pequeños viticultores. A partir de esta situación han visto en la producción de su propio vino una gran oportunidad de maximizar beneficios considerando que el costo incluido 1 kg de uva para producir una botella de 750cc es de $900 a $1000 y el precio de venta puede alcanzar los $5.000 o más según la calidad e identidad del producto.

Actualmente la Provincia de Colchagua y sus alrededores cuenta con pequeñas bodegas cuya oferta gira en torno a la producción de vinos elaborados de forma tradicional en sus propias bodegas, en un proceso de fermentación natural con el mínimo uso de aditivos enológicos, a menor escala con un mayor control de la fermentación realizado por sus propios dueños (as) y con procesos manuales. No obstante, toda la oferta no es de calidad, aun cuando al ser presentada en botella lo parece, situación que expone a este incipiente mercado de la Provincia a perder un posicionamiento alcanzado por Colchagua y su ruta como la zona vitivinícola de Chile por excelencia.

En ese marco es que Corfo a través del Programa de Difusión Tecnológica, PDT Vinos Premium, Edición Limitada, busca facilitar el acceso a tecnologías, conocimientos y mejores prácticas a un grupo de 15 productores de vino a baja escala de la Provincia de Colchagua y alrededores.

“Como Corfo estamos comprometidos y apoyamos el desarrollo de nuevos negocios que den valor agregado a la oferta productiva de la región de O’Higgins y el país. La idea es que los pequeños viticultores puedan mejorar la calidad de su producto a través de la producción de estos vinos premium”, destacó Andrés Lorca, director regional de Corfo.

En la actividad de lanzamiento de este programa, los asistentes se informaron a través de una charla dictada por Karem Villalón, ingeniero agrónomo del Servicio Agrícola y Ganadero (SAG), respecto de la legislación y nuevos decretos que regulan la producción de vinos en el país.

Esta inauguración se dio bajo un formato muy interesante. Simultáneamente mientras se desarrollaba un taller donde expuso DvoraLaio Wulfsohn, PhD de la UC Davis de California respecto del uso de imágenes aéreas y nuevas tecnologías para muestreo y estimación de cosechas en viñas; Patricio Tapia, experto sommelier y periodista especializado en vinos, se reunía de forma individual con cada uno de los 15 integrantes del grupo de transferencia quienes presentaron a evaluación de cata el vino producido por ellos, teniendo la posibilidad de recibir la opinión y evaluación de su vino desde la mirada de un experto.

Dayenú Ltda, es la consultora que está ejecutando este proyecto vitivinícola. Para su gerente, Inés Zamora, es muy valorable que Corfo haya estado dispuesto a apoyar este salto productivo de tal manera que los productores conozcan de la voz de expertos lo que se busca en un buen vino y como se debe realizar. “Lo importante es que en este proceso de incorporación de 15 nuevas viñas a la oferta vitivinícola de Colchagua, se cuide la marca “Colchagua” y se produzcan y vendan vinos que den cuenta del excelente producto que se puede obtener en la zona, que cumpla con todas las reglamentaciones e incorpore tecnologías y manejos de punta”, destacó Zamora.