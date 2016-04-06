Coya será escenario campeonato de Enduro MTB

El próximo domingo, la localidad precordillerana de Machalí recibirá una de las estaciones del certamen regional.
Cuatro estaciones en la región, la primera en Coya. El próximo domingo, el Enduro MTB vivirá un emocionante campeonato de la especialidad donde los mejores exponentes se pondrán a prueba en una serie de fechas que determinará, al término de la temporada, a los campeones en cada categoría.
Es así que, la organización, buscó cuatro localidades con los mejores circuitos, donde destaca el nivel técnico a emplear por los pedaleros. Es decir, habrá terrenos terrenos arcillosos, rock garden, pro-line, bosques y otros.
De esta manera, Coya será la primera estación de cuatro. Tras lo que se vivirá el fin de semana, el Enduro La Sexta continuará el 5 de junio en Machalí, el 31 de julio en Codao (Peumo) y el 25 de septiembre en San Fernando.
En la cita dominical, se correrá en dos series: Enduro 1 y Enduro 2 Promo. Ahí, los competidores se dividirán en Elite Damas (18+), Junior (15-18), Elite (19+), Experto (18-29), Máster A (30-39), Máster B (40+), Rígida (15+), Promo Damas (15+), Promo Juvenil (13-16), Promo Varones (17-29), Máster A (30-39), Master B (40+) y Máster C (50+).
Cabe consignar que, respecto a las inscripciones, estas se pueden realizar a través de la plataforma web en www.welcu.com
