Eduardo Soto:  “Algún día me gustaría ser alcalde de Machalí”

El jefe comunal de Rancagua asegura que todavía no define si repostulará al sillón edilicio de la capital regional y, pese a sus deseos, descarta tener planes de aspirar ahora al municipio de José Miguel Urrutia.
Marcela Catalán
“No es una decisión que he tomado. Estoy evaluando qué haré: si voy a la reelección o veo otras opciones”, asegura el alcalde Eduardo Soto, sobre si repostulará al sillón edilicio de Rancagua. Aquello, a poco más de seis meses de ir a las urnas, para elegir a los jefes comunales y concejales en todo el país. Sus palabras se producen luego de que fuera emplazado por los partidos de derecha de la región, reunidos bajo Chile Vamos, quienes lo emplazaron a informar si será el candidato del conglomerado. Lo anterior, considerando que la autoridad dejó el gremialismo.
Para resolver este segundo punto, en palabras de Soto, primero debe definir si buscará un nuevo periodo en el municipio. “Hay varios aspectos (a contemplar en esto). Sin duda el ámbito personal y familiar, porque son cargos muy intensos, de mucho trabajo y tiempo. De alguna u otra forma afecta la estabilidad familiar, que no es un tema menos importante. También está la situación y realidad política. Hoy soy independiente, hay un nuevo escenario y, por tanto, debo analizar estos puntos. Obviamente desde la independencia hay un asunto no menor como el conseguir financiamiento para una campaña. No soy persona de recursos, entonces debo evaluar todos esos factores. Además debo ver la evaluación de la comunidad, un elemento decidor”, argumentó.
Si bien el alcalde reconoció que sí recibió una carta de parte del conglomerado, donde le consultan acerca de esta resolución, aseguró no haber tenido tiempo de responderla, pero que lo hará por los canales formales. De acuerdo con él, en la misiva “se refieren en muy buenos términos a la gestión (mía) y me invitan a juntarnos para hablar de las municipales en la ciudad (…) He estado abocado a mil cosas en estos días. Sin embargo, en ningún caso lo entiendan como un desaire. No he sido lo suficiente diligente, aunque lo remediaré”, recalcó.
Con todo, Soto reiteró que primero debe determinar si va o no a la reelección, “lo que debo resolver en el más breve plazo. Y en segundo término, si lo haré como independiente o dentro de un pacto”.
En cuanto a si apoyará a los aspirantes a concejales de Chile Vamos, el todavía alcalde de Rancagua arguyó que es un asunto a no tratar por la prensa y que, en caso de volver a postular al sillón edilicio, debe ser abordado en una reunión. “Mi preocupación mayor siempre ha sido el trabajo en equipo, lo que aprendí durante los años de labor junto a Andrés Chadwick. Más que la votación a lograr de parte de la comunidad, para mí lo más importante era tener un equipo en el Concejo (Municipal). Porque si no están imbuidos en el mismo espíritu de compromiso y labor en equipo, no es mucho lo que puedo avanzar. Por ende, tener seis concejales es tan significativo como ser edil, así que no puedo definir a priori si apoyaré a todo el mundo o no. Lo resolveré cuando tome una primera definición. Para formar equipos se deben tener muchas afinidades. No sólo desde la mirada política, sino que desde los estilos y formas de trabajo”, esgrimió la autoridad.
Fuera del interés que genera su repostulación al municipio rancagüino, igualmente han surgido rumores que indican su intención sería de encabezar Machalí, en reemplazo de José Miguel Urrutia. Sobre el real asidero de estos dichos, Soto responde que sólo son comentarios de pasillo.
“Me dicen que vaya a Machalí, que seré diputado, senador… Me gusta que me proyecten” -se ríe- “pero nadie me consulta. Lo que he planteado es que nací y vivo en esa comuna. Algún día me gustaría ser alcalde de Machalí. Es casi como una cosa romántica, pero no tiene una fecha, ni pretendo molestar ni interrumpir a José Miguel, que es muy buen alcalde”.
¿Y una candidatura a diputado en el corto plazo? “No está en mis planes hoy. En algún momento me ofrecieron la oportunidad. Cuando se produjo la vacante, señalé que en ese momento era importante consolidar el trabajo en el municipio. Tenemos un gran diputado y un gran amigo ( en referencia a Issa Kort). Nunca haría algo por afectar a un gran diputado y mucho menos a un amigo”, sentenció.
Don Eduardo, en estos momentos , corre solo y gana todas las carreras, alcalde, diputado, senador, ¿alcalde de Machalí?) creo que se le pasó la mano.
Rancagua, es diferente a lo que era cuatro o ocho años atrás, nadie puede negar que existen mas metros cuadrados de construcción, áreas verdes, mas autos transitando, mas peatones caminando, mas actividad artística pagada, mas locales de comida china, salones de maquinas tragamonedas (maquinas de habilidades), ensanches de algunos tramos de calles, uso mixto de calles, extensiones de ciclovias , se me quedaban atrás los sitios eriazos, transformados en estacionamientos, con patentes comerciales ncp, como venta de golosinas, plantas, cigarrillos, y espacios demarcado, para que se detenga un vehículo, con motor detenido, pero sin que se pueda definirse como estacionado.
Rancagua, también es diferente y existen algunas externalidades negativas que se han incrementado, como:
Contaminación atmoferica, donde el señor alcalde ha tenido una débil participación, no acatando lo ordenado en la ley orgánica de municipalidad, que lo obliga a liderar en representación de los vecinos, temas, del medio ambiente, salud y otros, Rancagua y Machali, necesitan en forma urgente ser declarada zona saturada, por material particulado fino MP 2,5 para posteriormente tramitar un anteproyecto de descontaminación atmoferica por MP 2,5, en las comunas de Rancagua y Machali.
Conurbación con la comuna de Machali, mas adelante podrían ser las comunas, de Graneros, Olivar, etc.
lo grave es que este tema no ha sido consideración en la modificación del plano regulador, en proceso, modificación que interviene la carretera longitudinal 5 Sur entre limite urbano norte y la canal de relave que corre paralela a las playas de rio Cachapoal.
Crecimiento urbano, sin planificación, sin control, proyectos habitaciones, donde las calles, son reemplazados por pasajes sin veredas, calles sin bolsones de estacionamientos, o espacios autorizados para la subida o bajada de pasajeros de la movilización colectiva. veredas en mal estado, que son causantes de tropezones y caídas de personas pertenecientes a grupos de adultos mayores, con graves problema para integridad física, que obliga a las personas a estar postrados,
Construcciones permanentes en veredas de las calles Santa Maria, Independencia con Bueras, San Martin, fuera de la calle Brasil, que es un monumento, como las ciudades deterioran su imagen y transforman estos espacios en peligrosos para los vecinos de la comuna y los provenientes desde fuera de Rancagua.
Inexistencia de calles destinadas exclusivamente a la movilización colectiva.
Inexistencia de comisarias o retenes de carabineros en varios sectores de la comuna, y la tramitación para que la comuna de Rancagua tenga una mayor dotación de carabineros, con el fin de dotar de mayor seguridad a los vecinos de Rancagua.
El listado es largo, lo anterior solamente es referencial.
Creo que el próximo alcalde será aquel que presente el mejor programa, el que deberá ser financiado con los recursos pertenecientes a fondos del Estado, mas la eliminación de gastos no necesarios, una atención al vecino de buena calidad y respetuosa y escuchar a los vecinos de la comuna.
Respetar a los miembros del Consejo Comunal de la Organización de la Sociedad Civil de la comuna de Rancagua, donde el presidente fue Don Eduardo Soto Romero.
