Eduardo Soto:  “Algún día me gustaría ser alcalde de Machalí”

El jefe comunal de Rancagua asegura que todavía no define si repostulará al sillón edilicio de la capital regional y, pese a sus deseos, descarta tener planes de aspirar ahora al municipio de José Miguel Urrutia.

Marcela Catalán

“No es una decisión que he tomado. Estoy evaluando qué haré: si voy a la reelección o veo otras opciones”, asegura el alcalde Eduardo Soto, sobre si repostulará al sillón edilicio de Rancagua. Aquello, a poco más de seis meses de ir a las urnas, para elegir a los jefes comunales y concejales en todo el país. Sus palabras se producen luego de que fuera emplazado por los partidos de derecha de la región, reunidos bajo Chile Vamos, quienes lo emplazaron a informar si será el candidato del conglomerado. Lo anterior, considerando que la autoridad dejó el gremialismo.

Para resolver este segundo punto, en palabras de Soto, primero debe definir si buscará un nuevo periodo en el municipio. “Hay varios aspectos (a contemplar en esto). Sin duda el ámbito personal y familiar, porque son cargos muy intensos, de mucho trabajo y tiempo. De alguna u otra forma afecta la estabilidad familiar, que no es un tema menos importante. También está la situación y realidad política. Hoy soy independiente, hay un nuevo escenario y, por tanto, debo analizar estos puntos. Obviamente desde la independencia hay un asunto no menor como el conseguir financiamiento para una campaña. No soy persona de recursos, entonces debo evaluar todos esos factores. Además debo ver la evaluación de la comunidad, un elemento decidor”, argumentó.

Si bien el alcalde reconoció que sí recibió una carta de parte del conglomerado, donde le consultan acerca de esta resolución, aseguró no haber tenido tiempo de responderla, pero que lo hará por los canales formales. De acuerdo con él, en la misiva “se refieren en muy buenos términos a la gestión (mía) y me invitan a juntarnos para hablar de las municipales en la ciudad (…) He estado abocado a mil cosas en estos días. Sin embargo, en ningún caso lo entiendan como un desaire. No he sido lo suficiente diligente, aunque lo remediaré”, recalcó.

Con todo, Soto reiteró que primero debe determinar si va o no a la reelección, “lo que debo resolver en el más breve plazo. Y en segundo término, si lo haré como independiente o dentro de un pacto”.

En cuanto a si apoyará a los aspirantes a concejales de Chile Vamos, el todavía alcalde de Rancagua arguyó que es un asunto a no tratar por la prensa y que, en caso de volver a postular al sillón edilicio, debe ser abordado en una reunión. “Mi preocupación mayor siempre ha sido el trabajo en equipo, lo que aprendí durante los años de labor junto a Andrés Chadwick. Más que la votación a lograr de parte de la comunidad, para mí lo más importante era tener un equipo en el Concejo (Municipal). Porque si no están imbuidos en el mismo espíritu de compromiso y labor en equipo, no es mucho lo que puedo avanzar. Por ende, tener seis concejales es tan significativo como ser edil, así que no puedo definir a priori si apoyaré a todo el mundo o no. Lo resolveré cuando tome una primera definición. Para formar equipos se deben tener muchas afinidades. No sólo desde la mirada política, sino que desde los estilos y formas de trabajo”, esgrimió la autoridad.

Fuera del interés que genera su repostulación al municipio rancagüino, igualmente han surgido rumores que indican su intención sería de encabezar Machalí, en reemplazo de José Miguel Urrutia. Sobre el real asidero de estos dichos, Soto responde que sólo son comentarios de pasillo.

“Me dicen que vaya a Machalí, que seré diputado, senador… Me gusta que me proyecten” -se ríe- “pero nadie me consulta. Lo que he planteado es que nací y vivo en esa comuna. Algún día me gustaría ser alcalde de Machalí. Es casi como una cosa romántica, pero no tiene una fecha, ni pretendo molestar ni interrumpir a José Miguel, que es muy buen alcalde”.

¿Y una candidatura a diputado en el corto plazo? “No está en mis planes hoy. En algún momento me ofrecieron la oportunidad. Cuando se produjo la vacante, señalé que en ese momento era importante consolidar el trabajo en el municipio. Tenemos un gran diputado y un gran amigo ( en referencia a Issa Kort). Nunca haría algo por afectar a un gran diputado y mucho menos a un amigo”, sentenció.