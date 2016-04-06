Empresarios turísticos de la región usarán la tecnología para mejorar competitividad

Innovate, Suplementos abril 6, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
1seminario

Ximena Mella Urra

 

 

Otorgar herramientas que permitan a las empresas de turismo mejorar su competitividad y aumentar sus ventas mediante diferentes estrategias tecnológicas, es lo que ofreció el seminario denominado “Usando la tecnología para conocer al turista”, iniciativa organizada por la consultora Proyecta y cofinanciada por CORFO a través del programa de difusión tecnológica (PDT) y que se realizó esta semana en Rancagua.
Ello en el marco del proyecto Inteligencia de Negocio el cual busca beneficiar a 30 empresas de la región transfiriéndoles conocimiento en materia de inteligencia de mercado, derecho informático, fidelización de clientes, análisis de información para la toma de decisiones, entre otras temáticas de relevancia. Para dar cumplimiento a ello tiene contemplando diferentes capacitaciones grupales dictadas por el Departamento de Informática de la Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, así como también, talleres online, jornadas de Workshop, prospección de soluciones tecnológicas y un constante apoyo y seguimiento en este proceso.
Paula Quitral, es la coordinadora técnica de dicho proyecto, y comenta “que son más de 30 empresas del turismo que se beneficiarán con esta iniciativa en la cual entregaremos tecnologías de la información para que puedan hacer lo que llamamos inteligencia de negocios. Esto es, analizar al turista para saber qué quieren, cómo pueden incursionar y cómo pueden tratar a su turista, poder captarlo y fidelizarlo. Así podrán tener una ventaja competitiva frente a su competencia y también aumentar sus ventas, que es lo que finalmente queremos”, indicó la encargada.
Los empresarios beneficiados son de distintos ámbitos del turismo local, ya sean viñas, hospedajes, turismo aventura, entre otros, “con el fin de que se conozcan entre sí y se asocien para poder crear entre todos programas turísticos acordes a los turistas que llegan a la región, de la mano de datos fidedignos que les permitan tomar decisiones exitosas”.
Por su parte, el director regional de CORFO, Andrés Lorca, se manifestó contento con estas propuestas innovadoras. “El turismo tiene un gran potencial en la región pero no va a hacer efectivamente explotado si no lo apoyamos con instrumentos y herramientas concretas”, argumentó.
“Las tecnologías web y redes sociales permiten que yo pueda tomar la decisión de ir a un lugar sin que lo conozca”, agregó Lorca. “En el turismo, el 80% de las decisiones de los que viajan está basada en la información tecnológica, en la web, redes sociales, etc. Pero las pymes por razones de costo no pueden acceder siempre a esta tecnología, por eso hemos puesto el empeño para que este tipo de talleres de larga duración sean accesibles y gratuitos. La idea es que los empresarios asistan para que apliquen conocimientos y aumenten sus ventas”, puntualizó.

 

 

SEMINARIO

Cecilia Reyes, ingeniero en Ejecución en Informática y subdirectora de Pregrado de la Universidad Federico Santa María, fue una de las expositoras de este seminario. ¿Cómo lograr inteligencia en los negocios asociados al turismo? fue una de las interrogantes respondidas por la especialista. “La idea es transmitir tecnologías a las que puedan sacarle mayor provecho los empresarios, es decir, las que sean más rentables, aprovechando la cantidad de datos que ellos tienen. Hoy la idea es integrar esta cantidad de datos que hay en experiencia de negocios y hacer un negocio más inteligente. Tenemos una gran cantidad de datos, es una mina de datos, pero no todos sirven para conocer al cliente”.
A su juicio, es importante que estas empresas, especialmente las pequeñas, se incorporen al mundo de las tecnologías “debido a la competencia existente en el mundo online, y en el internet de las cosas. Si no la sabemos aprovechar bien podemos morir en el camino. El llamado es a ser innovadores y no temerle a las tecnologías cada vez más amigables y fáciles para el usuario”.
El encuentro realizado en el Hotel Hampton de Rancagua, también contó con la participación de Cristián Álvarez, jefe de la Unidad Técnica del INE Región de O’Higgins, quien mostró en qué consiste la encuesta mensual de alojamiento turístico; y Renato Jijena, abogado de la Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso. En su calidad de especialista en Derecho Informático, expuso sobre los alcances del comercio electrónico en el área del Turismo.
Para más información acerca del proyecto u otra actividad del programa, consultar en www.proyectaturismo.cl

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

66 comments

Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!

Responder

Thank you for every other wonderful post. The place else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.

Responder

Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task..

Responder

Excellent website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get comments from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos!

Responder

I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is lovely value sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before. “I thank God for my handicaps, for through them, I have found myself, my work and my God.” by Hellen Keller.

Responder

I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.

Responder

Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered brilliant clear idea

Responder

I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade web site post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own site now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings fast. Your write up is a good example of it.

Responder

Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

Hiya very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally…I’m glad to seek out numerous useful information right here in the post, we want develop extra techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

A powerful share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a little bit evaluation on this. And he in truth bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If doable, as you grow to be expertise, would you thoughts updating your blog with extra particulars? It’s extremely useful for me. Massive thumb up for this blog put up!

Responder

Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your post is just great and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

Responder

Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to don’t forget this web site and give it a glance regularly.

Responder

Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and net and this is actually irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this website, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

Responder

Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

Responder

Deja un comentario