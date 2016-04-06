Empresarios turísticos de la región usarán la tecnología para mejorar competitividad

Ximena Mella Urra
Otorgar herramientas que permitan a las empresas de turismo mejorar su competitividad y aumentar sus ventas mediante diferentes estrategias tecnológicas, es lo que ofreció el seminario denominado “Usando la tecnología para conocer al turista”, iniciativa organizada por la consultora Proyecta y cofinanciada por CORFO a través del programa de difusión tecnológica (PDT) y que se realizó esta semana en Rancagua.
Ello en el marco del proyecto Inteligencia de Negocio el cual busca beneficiar a 30 empresas de la región transfiriéndoles conocimiento en materia de inteligencia de mercado, derecho informático, fidelización de clientes, análisis de información para la toma de decisiones, entre otras temáticas de relevancia. Para dar cumplimiento a ello tiene contemplando diferentes capacitaciones grupales dictadas por el Departamento de Informática de la Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, así como también, talleres online, jornadas de Workshop, prospección de soluciones tecnológicas y un constante apoyo y seguimiento en este proceso.
Paula Quitral, es la coordinadora técnica de dicho proyecto, y comenta “que son más de 30 empresas del turismo que se beneficiarán con esta iniciativa en la cual entregaremos tecnologías de la información para que puedan hacer lo que llamamos inteligencia de negocios. Esto es, analizar al turista para saber qué quieren, cómo pueden incursionar y cómo pueden tratar a su turista, poder captarlo y fidelizarlo. Así podrán tener una ventaja competitiva frente a su competencia y también aumentar sus ventas, que es lo que finalmente queremos”, indicó la encargada.
Los empresarios beneficiados son de distintos ámbitos del turismo local, ya sean viñas, hospedajes, turismo aventura, entre otros, “con el fin de que se conozcan entre sí y se asocien para poder crear entre todos programas turísticos acordes a los turistas que llegan a la región, de la mano de datos fidedignos que les permitan tomar decisiones exitosas”.
Por su parte, el director regional de CORFO, Andrés Lorca, se manifestó contento con estas propuestas innovadoras. “El turismo tiene un gran potencial en la región pero no va a hacer efectivamente explotado si no lo apoyamos con instrumentos y herramientas concretas”, argumentó.
“Las tecnologías web y redes sociales permiten que yo pueda tomar la decisión de ir a un lugar sin que lo conozca”, agregó Lorca. “En el turismo, el 80% de las decisiones de los que viajan está basada en la información tecnológica, en la web, redes sociales, etc. Pero las pymes por razones de costo no pueden acceder siempre a esta tecnología, por eso hemos puesto el empeño para que este tipo de talleres de larga duración sean accesibles y gratuitos. La idea es que los empresarios asistan para que apliquen conocimientos y aumenten sus ventas”, puntualizó.
SEMINARIO
Cecilia Reyes, ingeniero en Ejecución en Informática y subdirectora de Pregrado de la Universidad Federico Santa María, fue una de las expositoras de este seminario. ¿Cómo lograr inteligencia en los negocios asociados al turismo? fue una de las interrogantes respondidas por la especialista. “La idea es transmitir tecnologías a las que puedan sacarle mayor provecho los empresarios, es decir, las que sean más rentables, aprovechando la cantidad de datos que ellos tienen. Hoy la idea es integrar esta cantidad de datos que hay en experiencia de negocios y hacer un negocio más inteligente. Tenemos una gran cantidad de datos, es una mina de datos, pero no todos sirven para conocer al cliente”.
A su juicio, es importante que estas empresas, especialmente las pequeñas, se incorporen al mundo de las tecnologías “debido a la competencia existente en el mundo online, y en el internet de las cosas. Si no la sabemos aprovechar bien podemos morir en el camino. El llamado es a ser innovadores y no temerle a las tecnologías cada vez más amigables y fáciles para el usuario”.
El encuentro realizado en el Hotel Hampton de Rancagua, también contó con la participación de Cristián Álvarez, jefe de la Unidad Técnica del INE Región de O’Higgins, quien mostró en qué consiste la encuesta mensual de alojamiento turístico; y Renato Jijena, abogado de la Pontificia Universidad Católica de Valparaíso. En su calidad de especialista en Derecho Informático, expuso sobre los alcances del comercio electrónico en el área del Turismo.
Para más información acerca del proyecto u otra actividad del programa, consultar en www.proyectaturismo.cl
