Por dos matas de Marihuana

Alberto Ortega Jirón
Defensor Regional de O’Higgins
Probablemente usted lea corrientemente que algunos ciudadanos son detenidos por tener matas de marihuana en sus hogares.
La lógica es sencilla, si la cantidad de matas o plantas es considerable: 100, 150 o una hectárea, es indudable que dicha plantación tiene fines comerciales y estamos en presencia de tráfico o micro tráfico, delito que tiene penas elevadas en nuestro sistema.
Pero, si la cantidad es pequeña 2, 10 o 20 plantas, es posible que estos vegetales tengan un fin diverso, “su consumo personal exclusivo y próximo en el tiempo”.
En Chile el consumo de marihuana (personal) y la tenencia de marihuana (para ese consumo próximo) es legal o dicho de otra manera, no está penado.
Pero ojo – se trata de un consumo privado – de modo que trasladar esa droga (portarla) en lugares públicos y fumarla en tales espacios abiertos es una falta que se castiga con multa de hasta 10 UTM.
El punto es, si para poder consumir esa marihuana decido sembrar mis propias plantas ¿Puedo hacerlo? La Corte Suprema plantea que si alguien tiene en su hogar 15 plantas de marihuana y no existen indicios de que tal ciudadano venda, trafique, o realice alarde de comercializar o regalar el producto de tales plantas, está en su derecho y por lo mismo es un consumidor al que no se debe perseguir.
De hecho, con fecha 04 de abril de 2016 la Segunda Sala de la Corte Suprema estableció que un ciudadano de la comuna de Rancagua que tenía 15 plantas y 2,5 kilogramos de marihuana, fue condenado erróneamente y dictó una nueva sentencia declarando que en su calidad de consumidor no debió siquiera comparecer ante la justicia.
Hace una semana atrás, otro fallo de la Corte Suprema estableció que las policías no deben autónomamente (es decir, sin permiso de un fiscal) allanar, detener e incautar marihuana en los hogares de consumidores.
Por lo mismo, se hace perentorio que los fiscales, al momento de entregar una orden de detención de personas que tengan un numero razonable de plantas (15), tengan a su vez indicios, pruebas y antecedentes de que dicho vecino vende o participa en alguna organización de tráfico de drogas. Si dicha prueba no existe, la detención e incautación de tales plantas o marihuana a granel que almacene un ciudadano, es ilegal.
Tampoco bastará para fundar tales pruebas de venta los llamados anónimos a las policías, ya que los tribunales han establecido que tales indicios pueden ser fácilmente falseados o inventados – podrían así servir para detener a un ciudadano consumidor porque “alguien” aseguró que vendía y de ese “alguien” nadie sabe ni siquiera de su real existencia.
En síntesis, los tribunales superiores de justicia han establecido que:
a) Los chilenos pueden tener legalmente plantas de marihuana en su casa si éstas por su cantidad y características están destinadas a su consumo personal exclusivo y próximo en el tiempo.
b) Las policías están vedadas de detener a personas e incautarles sus plantas vivas y droga almacenada en sus hogares sin previa autorización de un fiscal.
c) Un fiscal deberá acopiar prueba de tráfico o micro trafico previo a entregar órdenes de detención en casos tales como el relatado en el fallo del cuatro de abril de la Corte Suprema.
d) Una cantidad de plantas desmesurada (no sabemos bien cuánto) 50 o 100 plantas en un indicio de que esa droga no está destinada a su consumo dentro de un año y por lo mismo es un delito grave previsto en la ley 20.000.-
Por tales consideraciones es que nos molesta la situación anómala que se produce en la Región de O’Higgins, cuando vemos en los diarios locales que personas sin antecedentes penales son detenidas y pasadas a un Tribunal de Garantía por tener dos o cuatro plantas en sus hogares. Hace un mes atrás un joven de 17 años fue detenido luego que inocentemente le abriera la puerta a unos policías, los dejara ingresar a su casa y estos advirtieron dos plantas de cannabis.
Por cierto, no se trata de promocionar absolutamente nada, menos el consumo de drogas. Pero el punto es que existe un descriterio gigante en el modo como se trata el tema de la marihuana versus el consumo alcohol (muchísimo más dañino).
Solo basta poner como ejemplo que en Rancagua existe un bar que promociona con grandes carteles el consumo de cervezas y tragos a bajo precio a menos de treinta metros de la puerta del Liceo Oscar Castro y a nadie, absolutamente a nadie, parece afectarle y, sin embargo, un par de plantas en una casa es el pasaje ineludible para pasar una larga noche detenido en un cuartel.
106 comments
excellent points altogether, you simply received a new reader. What may you recommend in regards to your publish that you made a few days ago? Any sure?
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I’m shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
In the great design of things you actually receive a B- just for effort and hard work. Exactly where you confused everybody ended up being in your details. As they say, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be more accurate right here. Having said that, allow me tell you precisely what did do the job. The authoring is actually rather persuasive and that is probably why I am taking an effort to comment. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. 2nd, despite the fact that I can easily see a leaps in reason you make, I am not really certain of exactly how you appear to unite the points which inturn make the actual final result. For right now I shall yield to your issue but trust in the foreseeable future you connect your dots better.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a terrific site.
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It’s beautiful worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very happy to peer your post. Thank you so much and i’m taking a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i am glad to convey that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to don’t put out of your mind this site and provides it a glance on a relentless basis.
You need to participate in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will suggest this site!
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site. Reading this information So i am satisfied to exhibit that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I most indisputably will make certain to don’t disregard this site and give it a look on a continuing basis.
Awesome site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get advice from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Appreciate it!
Thanks, I’ve just been looking for info approximately this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve came upon till now. But, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the supply?
I consider something genuinely interesting about your web site so I saved to favorites.
I precisely wanted to appreciate you all over again. I do not know what I could possibly have tried without those ways revealed by you about my industry. This has been a frustrating case in my circumstances, however , taking note of a professional manner you handled the issue forced me to cry over joy. Now i’m thankful for your service and in addition hope you know what a great job you were putting in training the mediocre ones via your blog post. I am sure you’ve never met all of us.
whoah this blog is great i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, many people are searching around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Hi there! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Greetings! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thank you!
I got what you intend, regards for posting.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Those who corrupt the public mind are just as evil as those who steal from the public.” by Theodor Wiesengrund Adorno.
I really like your writing style, wonderful info, regards for putting up :D. “Kennedy cooked the soup that Johnson had to eat.” by Konrad Adenauer.
hello there and thank you in your information – I have certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did on the other hand experience a few technical issues using this website, since I skilled to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I may get it to load properly. I had been thinking about if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, however slow loading cases occasions will often have an effect on your placement in google and can injury your high-quality ranking if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m including this RSS to my email and could glance out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this once more very soon..
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
I think this is one of the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later. All the best
Perfect piece of work you have done, this internet site is really cool with superb info .
Very well written article. It will be supportive to everyone who employess it, as well as myself. Keep up the good work – for sure i will check out more posts.
Very good written story. It will be valuable to anyone who employess it, including me. Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a number of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most persons will approve with your website.
Would love to constantly get updated great weblog! .
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your site in internet explorer, might test this… IE still is the market chief and a big component to other folks will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.
Hello there, I discovered your blog by means of Google whilst looking for a related matter, your website came up, it appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
It’s really a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I really like your writing style, fantastic information, thanks for putting up :D. “Let every man mind his own business.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
There is clearly a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
It’s exhausting to find educated individuals on this matter, however you sound like you understand what you’re speaking about! Thanks
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, excellent site!
Keep up the great piece of work, I read few posts on this internet site and I conceive that your website is rattling interesting and holds bands of superb information.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is actually annoying. A good site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
It?¦s truly a great and useful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¦s blog, maintain up the excellent operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me. Great job.
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
Thank you, I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve came upon till now. But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the source?
Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different customers like its helped me. Good job.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and all. But just imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Terrific blog!
I like this web blog very much, Its a rattling nice billet to read and incur information.
I gotta favorite this site it seems extremely helpful very beneficial
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thanks
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Thanks for the good writeup. It in truth was once a leisure account it. Glance complicated to far brought agreeable from you! However, how can we keep in touch?
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox. Outstanding Blog!
Wohh exactly what I was searching for, appreciate it for posting.
You got a very good website, Glad I detected it through yahoo.
Great post. I am facing a couple of these problems.
d8yHQy This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!
Excellent web site. A lot of useful info here. I?¦m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks in your sweat!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its helped me. Great job.
Woh I love your blog posts, saved to bookmarks! .
Very efficiently written post. It will be helpful to anyone who usess it, including yours truly :). Keep doing what you are doing – can’r wait to read more posts.
great issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What may you suggest about your put up that you simply made some days ago? Any positive?
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. However just imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its field. Terrific blog!
Thanks a lot for giving everyone remarkably remarkable chance to check tips from here. It can be so superb and full of a great time for me and my office friends to visit your blog a minimum of three times a week to read through the latest items you have got. Of course, I am also at all times pleased concerning the striking thoughts you serve. Selected 2 facts in this article are without a doubt the finest I’ve had.
Throughout the grand pattern of things you actually get a B- just for hard work. Where exactly you misplaced everybody was first in all the particulars. You know, people say, details make or break the argument.. And it could not be more true here. Having said that, permit me reveal to you exactly what did give good results. The writing is actually incredibly powerful which is possibly why I am taking an effort in order to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Secondly, although I can notice a leaps in logic you make, I am definitely not confident of how you appear to connect your ideas which produce your final result. For now I will subscribe to your issue however wish in the foreseeable future you actually connect the dots much better.
I got good info from your blog
Hello! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange strategies with others, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
I have recently started a website, the information you offer on this web site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
In this great design of things you’ll secure a B+ just for effort. Where you actually lost me personally was first in your particulars. As it is said, the devil is in the details… And it could not be much more correct at this point. Having said that, permit me tell you what did do the job. Your writing is definitely extremely engaging which is possibly why I am taking the effort in order to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, despite the fact that I can certainly see a leaps in logic you make, I am not necessarily convinced of just how you appear to unite your points which make your conclusion. For the moment I will yield to your position but hope in the near future you connect your facts much better.
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my site?
I am glad for commenting to let you know what a awesome discovery my friend’s girl experienced visiting yuor web blog. She learned plenty of things, with the inclusion of what it’s like to have an amazing teaching spirit to have other individuals without hassle grasp a number of problematic subject matter. You truly exceeded readers’ expected results. Thank you for displaying the practical, trusted, informative not to mention unique thoughts on that topic to Sandra.
Really informative article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon). I ave saved it for later!
Thanks so much for the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you!
Muchos Gracias for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Very informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Thank you for sharing this great piece. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Great.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m improving myself. I definitely liked reading all that is posted on your site.Keep the posts coming. I liked it!
naturally like your web site but you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality on the other hand I will certainly come again again.
I conceive you have noted some very interesting points, thankyou for the post.
Definitely, what a fantastic website and enlightening posts, I definitely will bookmark your website.Have an awsome day!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may just I desire to recommend you few interesting issues or suggestions. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles relating to this article. I want to read more things approximately it!
I really like your writing style, excellent info, regards for posting :D. “Let every man mind his own business.” by Miguel de Cervantes.
F*ckin¦ tremendous issues here. I am very glad to look your post. Thank you so much and i’m taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.