Quintetos regionales ya conocen el fixture de Libcentro 2016

Los dos equipos fueron confirmados por la Liga y mientras los Energéticos jugarán buscando su paso a la Liga Nacional, los rancagüinos buscarán clasificar a la serie A.
Ricardo Obando
El próximo 23 de abril y 7 de mayo comenzará la aventura en Libcentro 2016 para los quintetos de la región de O’Higgins. Mientras Tinguiririca San Fernando disputará la categoría A para ir por los boletos a la Liga Nacional 2016-2017. el Club Árabe de Rancagua intentará acceder a la serie superior disputando el cupo con otros elencos del país.
En el caso del quinteto colchagüino, en dos semanas más iniciará su participación para revalidar el título conseguido en la temporada 2015. Los Energéticos debutarán como visitantes jugando en La Cisterna contra Club Brisas y, el domingo 24, hará lo propio contra Palestino en Las Condes.
En tanto, como local, recién lo hará el sábado 30 contra Universidad de Concepción y el domingo 1 de mayo contra Club Alemán también de la capital del Bío-Bío.
La fase regular, en Libcentro A, culminará el 17 de julio para dar pase a los play-off donde, los ocho mejores, querrán clasificar al cuadrangular final de la temporada. Justamente, los equipos que intentarán llegar a lo más alto serán: Universidad de Concepción, Español de Talca, Alemán de Concepción, Municipal Santiago, Palestino, Liceo de Curicó, Los Leones de Quilpué, Sportiva Italiana de Valparaíso, Municipal Puente Alto, Municipal Santiago y CD Brisas.
ÁRABE REGRESA
Luego de algunas temporadas ausente, donde además compitió en la desaparecida Lideba, el Club Árabe de Rancagua fue ratificado para participar en Libcentro B, instancia donde buscará avanzar a la serie A de la Liga Central.
Es así que, el 7 de mayo, los rancagüinos iniciarán su camino participando en el grupo sur de un torneo que se dividirá en tres zonas. En la que le corresponde al equipo de calle Cuevas, también estarán presentes los quintetos de Estudiantes de San Pedro (Concepción), Huachipato y Linares.
Es así que, en su estreno, el conjunto de colonia será local en Rancagua contra los sanpedrinos. En este grupo, la fase regular terminará el 25 de junio.
Luego vendrá la fase de play-off donde, en caso de estar, deberá jugar contra los mejores de la zona norte y centro.
Cabe consignar que, los otros elencos que competirán en Libcentro B serán: Club Arturo Prat (San Felipe), Liceo Mixto (Los Andes), Árabe Valparaíso, Colegio Nacional (Santiago), San Felipe Basquet (San Felipe), Luis Matte Larraín (Puente Alto), CD Sergi Ceppi (Santiago), Stadio Italiano (Las Condes), Básquetbol Universidad de Chile (Santiago), Municipal Quilicura y Boston College (Maipú).
