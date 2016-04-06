Servicio de urgencia se traslada el 23 de abril:  En dos semanas comienza el traslado de pacientes al nuevo Hospital Regional

-
Este proceso empieza el 18 de abril, se extenderá por seis días y contará con 15 ambulancias que saldrán en caravanas compuesta por cinco móviles cada una.
-
Farmacia ya comenzó su traslado, el que concluirá entre el 15 y 18 de abril, periodo en el cual funcionará de manera espejo; es decir, en ambos establecimientos para otorgar una mejor atención a sus usuarios, entregando medicamentos en ambos hospitales.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Marco Lara
El 18 de abril es un día clave en el traslado hacia el nuevo Hospital Regional, y es que para ese día está programado el traslado de pacientes. Quien encabezará este proceso, es el subdirector médico, dr. Carlos Ureta, quien estará en el nuevo Hospital Regional; en tanto, el líder de la evacuación será el subdirector médico (s), Francisco Ravera, quien operará desde el antiguo hospital.
En tanto, el despoblamiento de atención cerrada será progresivo y programado priorizando la hospitalización domiciliaria, lo que permitirá disminuir el número de pacientes hospitalizados el momento del traslado. Actualmente el Hospital Regional posee 487 camas; sin embargo, serán 250 pacientes a los que se trasladará en el período clínico.
Así, son tres kilómetros de recorrido que se espera hacerlos en no más de cinco minutos. Y es que se realizarán los trámites para sincronizar semáforos en verde y optimizar los tiempos. Cada paciente viajará en una ambulancia equipada dependiendo el riesgo que tenga. Además. habrá simulacros de traslados para prevenir alguna eventualidad.
El Centro de Atención de Especialidades (CAE) cerrará sus puertas entre el 18 al 22 de abril, mientras que su traslado será el día 19 de abril. En el actual hospital y previo al cambio del CAE, habrá atención de agenda parcial. Durante este período los pacientes crónicos podrán ir directamente a buscar sus remedios a Farmacia y no tendrán que pasar por el box de atención.
En el nuevo hospital, la atención del CAE se reiniciará el 25 de abril de manera progresiva para controles y entrega de recetas, modalidad que se extenderá hasta la primera quincena de mayo. A partir de la segunda quincena de mayo, se iniciará la atención completa.
SE MANTENDRÁN TRES SERVICIOS DE URGENCIA
Se estima que el día 23 de abril será cerrado el servicio de urgencia de manera completa, terminando con el traslado de manera definitiva a eso de las 20:00 horas. Durante el proceso de traslado de Urgencia se mantendrán habilitados -en el antiguo recinto- los tres servicios de urgencia: Adulto, Maternidad y Pediátrico.
El hospital antiguo continuará una mini urgencia- conformada por médico enfermera y Tens, para entregar atención a aquellos usuarios que lleguen por desconocimiento del proceso de traslado, o debido a una emergencia extrema.
Cabe destacar que Urgencia seguirá funcionando durante todo el proceso, pero cuando se concrete el cambio se abrirá un pabellón en el recinto nuevo 24/7 para los pacientes hospitalizados que puedan requerir alguna operación. A esto se suma que en el hospital antiguo continuará funcionando un pabellón, abriendo dos pabellones de urgencia extras en horario hábil, por lo que los pacientes podrían realizar su post operatorio en otros recintos de la red asistencial.
TRASLADO UNIDADES ADMINISTRATIVAS
Mientras se trabaja en afinar las coordinaciones y planificaciones para efectuar el traslado de los pacientes, la mudanza de las unidades administrativas continúa a toda máquina. Ya se trasladaron las cinco subdirecciones -Médica, Recursos Humanos, Administrativa, Enfermería y Matronería- Oficina de Partes, Jurídico y Comunicaciones.
En tanto, para esta semana está programado el traslado del Servicio de Alimentación/Sedile y Jardín Infantil. Durante la primera quincena de abril harán lo propio Ingeniería y mantención; Servicios Generales; Gestión de Compras y Abastecimiento; Esterilización; Lavandería; Estadística; Control de Producción; Hemodiálisis y Pabellones.
Así, en estas dos semanas de traslado, hasta la fecha el 15% de los funcionarios de Hospital Regional Rancagua ya se encuentra trabajando en el nuevo recinto asistencial, así lo informó el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncos sostuvo que “A la fecha hemos trasladado cerca del 15% de las personas que deberían laborar en el lugar, es decir, superan las 250 personas, ya bastante ubicados, lo que he podido ver en terreno, ha sido un proceso bastante fluido. Ahora estamos preparando para esta primera quincena de abril, el traslado de la mayoría de las áreas que son de apoyo logístico a los servicios para prepararnos para la etapa más crítica que es el traslado de los pacientes que están hospitalizados que debiera empezar el 18 de abril tal como está programado”, sostuvo.
CRONOGRAMA DE TRASLADO
18 de abril: traslado de servicio de cirugía con todas sus unidades quirúrgicas.
19 de abril: traslado de medicina interna y el Policlínica de Especialidades
20 de abril: traslado de unidades críticas de adulto.
21 de abril: traslado de pediatría con la UTI pediátrica.
22 de abril: traslado de maternidad con neonatología
23 de abril: traslado del servicio de Urgencia y cierre del antiguo hospital.
AFINAN DETALLES PARA TRASLADO DE PACIENTES
Como parte de las acciones asociadas a la coordinación con servicios públicos, policías y otras instituciones que participarán en el proceso de traslado de pacientes al nuevo hospital, este lunes en dependencias del auditorio del centro asistencial, se efectuó una reunión de planificación.
La jornada contó con la participación de la Dra. Sonia Correa Fuentes, directora del HRR, el mayor Patricio Tirado, comisario de la 1º Comisaría de Rancagua y representantes de Onemi, Unidad Operativa de Control de Tránsito (UOCT), Samu y jefes de servicio clínico y administrativo del centro asistencial.
Durante la jornada, el subdirector médico, Dr. Carlos Ureta, realizó una didáctica exposición en relación al plan de traslado al nuevo establecimiento. Ésta incluyó vídeos explicativos y el cronograma de traslado de pacientes, el cual comienza el 18 de abril.
En tanto, la dra. Sonia Correa informó “Son de suma importancia todas las gestiones que efectuemos con las diferentes policías y servicios públicos para efectuar el traslado de nuestros pacientes. Ya nos estamos coordinando de la mejor forma para ejecutar un traslado seguro y eficiente, y en ese aspecto, el apoyo que nos entregará Carabineros, la Unidad Operativa de Control de Tránsito y Onemi, será fundamental”.
Por su parte, el jefe de la 1º Comisaría de Rancagua, mayor Patricio Tirado sostuvo que “la jornada nos permitió establecer criterios y planificaciones concretas, con fecha y horarios, con el fin de apoyar el traslado de los pacientes del Hospital Regional. Entre otras acciones, ya nos estamos coordinando con la UOCT y preparando para el despliegue de escoltas con motos todo terreno. Además, estamos evaluando vías alternativas si es que fuera necesario”.
MIGRACIÓN AL NUEVO HOSPITAL
- Servicios y unidades ya trasladados: Dirección, Sub Direcciones, Oficina de partes, Comunicaciones, Jurídico.
- Ya inició su traslado: Farmacia: el proceso concluirá entre el 15 y 18 de abril, periodo en el cual funcionará en ambos establecimientos para otorgar una mejor atención a sus usuarios.
- Primera quincena de abril: Ingeniería y mantención, Servicios Generales, Gestión de Compras y Abastecimiento, Esterilización, Lavandería, Estadística, Control de Producción, Alimentación / Sedile, Hemodiálisis comienza su proceso de migración, Pabellones inicia traslado de equipamiento
- Segunda quincena de abril: Comités, Gestión de Procesos y Sistemas de Información, Contabilidad, Control Presupuesto, Extra Sistema, Inventario, OIRS, Recaudación, Archivo, Servicio Social, Dental, Desarrollo de las Personas, Movilización, Prevención de Riesgo, Salud Ocupacional, Anatomía Patológica, Imagenología (13 de abril), Alivio del dolor, Medicina Física y Rehabilitación, Oncología, Laboratorio, UMT, Calidad – IAAS, Gestión de Cama, Gestión de la Demanda, Calidad de Vida.
- Policlínico del funcionario Traslado de pacientes: Desde el 18 de abril tiempo en que se trasladan Hospitalizado Quirúrgico, Hospitalizado Área Médica, Epidemiología, CAE, UPC Adulto, Procuramiento, Bloque Pediátrico, UPC pediatría, Análisis Clínico, GES, Bloque Ginecobstetricia, UPC Neonatal y Auditoría. Cierra el proceso de traslado: Urgencia el 23 de abril
