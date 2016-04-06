SII y Tesorería anuncian nuevas facilidades para que contribuyentes hagan a tiempo su declaración

Ximena Mella Urra
Llegó abril y con él el proceso de Operación Renta 2016 donde el Servicio de Impuestos Internos (SII) está por estos días apostando por el éxito de su implementación de forma amigable, segura y oportuna de más de 3 millones 300 mil declaraciones que se espera recibir. El servicio fomenta la modernización del proceso cada año donde casi la totalidad de las declaraciones se realizan mediante Internet, desde el hogar e incluso desde nuestro propio celular.
A nivel regional se espera recibir al menos unas 150 mil declaraciones de las cuales unas 110 mil de ellas solicitan devolución. “De estas ya tenemos unas cien mil propuestas de declaración disponibles en la página web para los contribuyentes”, indicó el director regional del SII, Claudio Ambiado.
“Hemos modificado nuestro portal web para que sea de mucho más fácil acceso, sea mucho más personalizado, y usamos una nueva tecnología que permite que los formularios sean más amigables en dispositivos portátiles como los tablet o teléfonos celulares”, agregó con el fin de fomentar el acceso a la web institucional y realizar su deber tributario por esta vía.
Las cifras demuestran que el 99,7% de las declaraciones son enviadas vía remota al SII, convirtiendo a Chile en un país líder en el rubro. “En la región en 2015 se recibieron 540 declaraciones en papel, cifra que esperamos se reduzca cada vez más, ya que así ofrecemos mayor seguridad la contribuyente, se asegura que su declaración fue enviada y que al menos están todos los errores básicos solucionados”.
Del mismo modo, Alda Schiappacasse, directora regional de la Tesorería General de la República, llamó a los contribuyentes a elegir el modo de depósito a cuenta bancaria para la devolución de impuestos, ya que es más seguro, rápido y se recibe mucho antes. “Difundimos la opción de depósito bancario para ser muchos más oportunos en la entrega de devoluciones, y evitar lo engorroso y costoso que puede ser la emisión de cheques”.
Es conocido que muchos de los cheques de devolución no llegan a destino, según explicó Schiappacasse, debido a que las direcciones no son ubicadas ni mucho menos el contribuyente. “Entre 2011 y 2015 en la región existen al menos unos 10 mil cheques en custodia de Tesorería (Rancagua y San Fernando) que suman un monto aproximado de unos mil 300 millones de pesos. Incluso el cheque de mayor cuantía corresponde a la operación 2013 por un monto de 43 millones de pesos. Para regularizar la situación, se pueden acercar a las oficinas de Tesorería para revalidar sus cheques”.
Asimismo, la representante local de Tesorería anunció que como parte de la Reforma Tributaria se ha aprobado una nueva modalidad de pago. A las cuentas bancarias, de ahorro o la emisión de cheques se suma ahora que las personas naturales con derecho a devolución igual o inferior a los 3 millones de pesos, si no informan en su declaración la devolución por cuenta bancaria, tendrán la opción de recibir una orden de pago o Vale Vista en las sucursales de BancoEstado a partir del 30 de mayo, solo con su cédula de identidad.
ASISTENCIA PRESENCIAL
Según agregó Paulina Rivera, jefa del Departamento de Asistencia de la dirección regional del SII, “la asistencia y apoyo que entregamos a todos los contribuyentes que tengan propuestas de declaración, este año será en Instituto AIEP, ubicado en Cuevas 70 en Rancagua. La idea es que puedan realizar sus declaraciones de impuestos a través de internet o vía smartphones. Allí nos están apoyando los alumnos de dicho instituto y fiscalizadores tributarios del servicio para que el proceso sea mucho más expedito”.
De igual apuntó que el servicio ofrece sus oficinas en Santa Cruz, San Fernando, Pichilemu y San Vivente. A ello se suma la atención en lugares masivos en forma especial con motivo de esta Operación Renta, ya sean bibliotecas, malls, SII Móvil, etc, en las comunas de Lolol, Chépica, Peralillo, Chimbarongo, Peumo, Pichidegua y Las Cabras.
Aconseja además que se puede acceder a esta y toda la información necesaria en el link Renta 2016 del portal www.sii.cl. Allí se pueden conocer lugares y horarios de atención, acceso a simuladores, videos explicativos, respuestas a preguntas frecuentes, entre otros.
