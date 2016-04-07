37 médicos y 4 odontólogos llegan a la Red Asistencial de O’Higgins

Un nuevo contingente de médicos jóvenes, en Etapa de Destinación y Formación (EDF), llegó a la Región de O’Higgins para formar parte de los hospitales de la Red Asistencial, como así también de la atención primaria.
Los médicos en Etapa de Destinación y Formación, tras un largo proceso académico, comienzan sus vidas profesionales incorporándose al servicio público para desempeñarse en los lugares donde más los necesitan. Durante su destinación muchas veces tendrán que trabajar en ambientes complejos, pero la mayor parte del tiempo van a poder descubrir las oportunidades que ofrece la Salud Pública, que finalmente es lo que permite desarrollar competencias que no se pueden adquirir sin vivir esta experiencia.
La odontóloga, Ana Hernández, viene de la Universidad de Concepción, y se encuentra en el Hospital de Nancagua, “quiero aprovechar al máximo esta experiencia, y crecer profesionalmente, y ser un aporte real a la comunidad que necesita atención digna y de calidad”, enfatizó.
En el Cesfam La Esperanza, en Peumo, se encuentra el médico Nicolás González quien “quiero ser un aporte en el déficit asistencial, la gente necesita atención oportuna y eficaz y ahí quiero estar. La bienvenida ha sido grata y ya conocí el Hospital de Peumo donde haré turnos”.
