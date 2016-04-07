37 médicos y 4 odontólogos llegan a la Red Asistencial de O’Higgins

Crónicas, Salud abril 7, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda

Un nuevo contingente de médicos jóvenes, en Etapa de Destinación y Formación (EDF), llegó a la Región de O’Higgins para formar parte de los hospitales de la Red Asistencial, como así también de la atención primaria.

Los médicos en Etapa de Destinación y Formación, tras un largo proceso académico, comienzan sus vidas profesionales incorporándose al servicio público para desempeñarse en los lugares donde más los necesitan. Durante su destinación muchas veces tendrán que trabajar en ambientes complejos, pero la mayor parte del tiempo van a poder descubrir las oportunidades que ofrece la Salud Pública, que finalmente es lo que permite desarrollar competencias que no se pueden adquirir sin vivir esta experiencia.
La odontóloga, Ana Hernández, viene de la Universidad de Concepción, y se encuentra en el Hospital de Nancagua, “quiero aprovechar al máximo esta experiencia, y crecer profesionalmente, y ser un aporte real a la comunidad que necesita atención digna y de calidad”, enfatizó.
En el Cesfam La Esperanza, en Peumo, se encuentra el médico Nicolás González quien “quiero ser un aporte en el déficit asistencial, la gente necesita atención oportuna y eficaz y ahí quiero estar. La bienvenida ha sido grata y ya conocí el Hospital de Peumo donde haré turnos”.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

112 comments

Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this brilliant blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

Responder

Good day very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?KI am satisfied to find numerous useful info here within the publish, we need develop extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Great ?V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.

Responder

Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for rookie blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.

Responder

The heart of your writing whilst appearing agreeable in the beginning, did not really settle properly with me after some time. Someplace within the paragraphs you actually managed to make me a believer but just for a very short while. I nevertheless have a problem with your jumps in assumptions and you might do well to fill in those breaks. If you can accomplish that, I would definitely be amazed.

Responder

Undeniably consider that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be at the internet the easiest thing to remember of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst folks think about concerns that they just don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and outlined out the entire thing without having side effect , folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you

Responder

Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!

Responder

Good day very nice web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?KI am glad to seek out so many useful information here in the post, we need work out more techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

I do not even know the way I ended up right here, but I assumed this submit was good. I do not realize who you might be however certainly you’re going to a well-known blogger if you happen to aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

Responder

Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

Responder

Throughout the great design of things you’ll receive an A+ for effort. Where you lost me personally ended up being on the details. You know, it is said, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be much more accurate here. Having said that, permit me say to you just what did work. The authoring is actually extremely powerful and this is possibly why I am making an effort to opine. I do not really make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, despite the fact that I can certainly see the leaps in logic you come up with, I am definitely not confident of how you appear to unite your details that produce the actual final result. For now I will, no doubt yield to your position but hope in the foreseeable future you link your facts better.

Responder

Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!

Responder

Hey very cool site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds also…I’m satisfied to search out so many useful info here in the publish, we’d like work out extra techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

Responder

Deja un comentario