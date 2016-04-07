Alcalde José Miguel Urrutia: “Estamos haciendo todo lo posible para mantener el Monumento a la Familia Minera”

Esto luego que se diera a conocer que una empresa de inversiones de la Región Metropolitana estaría interesada en la compra de los terrenos en que se ubican los tres icónicos rostros mineros.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
Preocupado por el futuro del conocido Monumento a la Familia Minera se encuentra el alcalde de Machalí, José Miguel Urrutia, luego de enterarse que desde hace un tiempo una empresa inmobiliaria y de inversiones santiaguina está interesada en la compra de los terrenos en que se ubican los tres icónicos rostros que representan a los trabajadores del mineral, que se encuentran en Carretera El Cobre a la altura del kilómetro 10, en la comuna de Machalí.
No obstante, para concretarse la venta, los compradores solicitan a la actual propietaria del terreno Inversiones de Construcción y Transporte E&F Limitada, que resuelva el futuro del Monumento a la Familia Minera. Y es que según los actuales dueños que compraron el terreno en 2011 y con el monumento ya construido, Codelco División El Teniente habría realizado esta imagen en un terreno privado, sin los permisos correspondientes.
En este sentido, los dueños del terreno solicitaron un decreto de demolición de la obra a la Dirección de Obras municipales de Machalí, esto tras que la dirección respondiera por escrito que la escultura no cuenta con permisos de edificación.
Así con el fin de hacer las gestiones para mantener la escultura en pié, el edil machalino sostuvo una reunión con los dueños del paño de 25 mil metros cuadrado, instancia en que los propietarios consultarán al futuro comprador si habría posibilidad de mantener el monumento en el lugar.
Así lo informó el alcalde José Miguel Urrutia “Los dueños de la propiedad nos pusieron en antecedente lo que pretendían hacer con el terreno donde hay un convenio con una empresa que quiere comprar ese lugar, y nos encontramos con la desagradable noticia que este Monumento a la Familia Minera no tenía autorización ni por Codelco, ni por la municipalidad”, argumentó.
El edil agregó “Estamos muy sentidos porque los dueños quieren demoler el lugar, porque el requisito para poderlo vender es que no tiene que haber nada en el terreno, así que nosotros estamos haciendo todo lo posible para que los dueños puedan dejar la escultura del Monumento a la Familia Minera y poderla mantener en el tiempo”.
Y es que a juicio de la primera autoridad machalina, el lugar es un ícono reconocido para la comuna, un punto turístico para las personas que visitan Machalí y la única escultura que representa a la Familia Minera que labora en el lugar. “Nos interesa que el monumento se pueda preservar, porque es un lugar turístico, la gente que llega a la comuna o va hacia la Carretera el Cobre, se saca fotos y fuera de eso identifica a Machalí como una comuna minera. El lamentable si los dueños la demoliera, esperamos respuesta a la brevedad posible, ellos iban a conversar con los futuros dueños para ver la posibilidad si se puede mantener o ver la alternativa de trasladarla a otro lugar”, finalizó.
109 comments
GRAN CONDORO GRAN.- Codelco Chile, División el Teniente, con profesionales que tuvieron títulos de educación superior de las mejores universidades del país, que posiblemente hayan autorizado el gasto o inversión en una obra, levantada en terreno ajeno, al parecer sin autorización de los propietarios del terreno y sin autorización de la Municipalidad de Machali para construir una obra inmueble, a lo anterior se debe agregar el cambio de uso de suelo, de un terreno de 2,5 has. donde deben participar autoridades política y publicas, se parece mucho al caso caval.
Una gran, gran drama, que el Señor Urrutia, Alcalde de la comuna y los Señores integrantes del Concejo Municipal, junto al Señor Director de Obras, Abogado de la Municipalidad si existe, se encuentran obligados a regularizar, manteniendo la misma localización del monumento, salvo que se decida echarlo a abajo, por recordar como los ejecutivos de Codelco Chile, habría construido en terreno ajeno, como el alcalde de turno, permitió el levantamiento de esta obra y como las autoridades regionales cambiaron el uso de suelo o lo cambiaran. cuantos temas como caval, el monumento del minero, existirán en Machalí, y conociéndola existencias de muchas instituciones con timbres bonitos, instituciones vecinales, muchas organizaciones funcionales, funcionarios públicos, historiadores, ambientalistas y hombres y ciudadanos buenos que deben existir en la comuna de Machali, todos tienen la obligación de mantener esta obra. Creo que el Sr. bibliotecario, Señor Aranguiz, debe participar en la mantención del monumento en el mismo lugar de emplazamiento.
